50 Holiday Recipes That Will Have Everyone Asking For Seconds

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re spending the holidays with your family, partner, or friends, contributing food to any gathering you host—or even attend—is a must. Giving your loved an unbelievably delicious dish that they’ll be talking about until next holiday season? Well, that’s just an added bonus. Luckily, we’ve rounded up some holiday recipes (50, to be exact) that can help you do just that. No matter if you’re a novice cook or someone who makes a holiday feast each and every year, there’s a dish waiting to become the star of any soiree.

Even if you’re not hosting this year, everyone will appreciate you bringing a sweet dessert—like eggnog fudge, homemade peppermint patties or peppermint Oreo fudge (!)—or a savory appetizer—like sweet and spicy cranberry cocktail meatballs, bacon parmesan cheese puffs or the ultimate holiday cheese board. If you are having friends and loved ones over this season, though, cooking a damn good meal will have everyone’s mouths watering and begging you to make it again soon. Quite frankly, this round-up of recipes is likely to make you everyone’s favorite holiday host. That’s the power of tasty meal, folks!

If you’re ready to get some major inspiration for your holiday meals, keep reading. Below, you’ll find 50 mouthwatering holiday recipes—from appetizers and desserts to main courses and sides—that are sure to become the hit of any party. At home with your immediate family or attending a party with 100 of your closest friends, these recipes are here to help you stand out this season. Happy holidays—and happy cooking!

1. Honey Butter Roasted Acorn Squash With Burrata & Pomegranate

Burrata always makes everything better—including roasted acorn squash. This honey butter roasted acorn squash recipe features the addition of burrata and pomegranate, make it a must-try for your next holiday gathering.

2. Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus

One of the most classic—and tastiest—holiday appetizers is prosciutto-wrapped asparagus. After all, who can resist eating their veggies when there’s salty and delicious prosciutto wrapped around it?

3. Garlic Herb Roasted Shrimp With Homemade Cocktail Sauce

If you’re not a huge fan of the classic shrimp cocktail, try these garlic herb roasted shrimp—featuring a homemade cocktail sauce—instead.

4. Hasselback Butternut Squash

You’ve likely heard of a hasselback baked potato, but a hasselback butternut squash? Now that’s something we all need to try for the holidays.

5. Homemade Peppermint Patties

Why buy store-bought when you can create the ultimate homemade dessert to gift to friends and family? These homemade peppermint patties are the holiday treat everyone deserves.

6. Bacon Parmesan Gougeres

If gougeres isn’t a word you’re familiar with, have no fear. It just means cheese puffs! These bacon parmesan gougeres are seriously the perfect pick for a low-key holiday party appetizer.

7. Parmesan Roasted Green Beans

It wouldn’t be a holiday meal without some green beans! These parmesan roasted green beans kick the canned options out of the water, too.

8. Mini Strawberry Pies

If you can find a good batch of strawberries this season, definitely try these mini strawberry pies. Of course, you can always replace strawberries for something more in-season if you want!

9. Cheddar Bay Drop Biscuits

Nothing is better than a biscuit—unless it has gooey cheddar cheese in it, of course. These bay drop cheddar biscuits are definitely make it on my holiday menu.

10. Sweet and Spicy Cranberry Cocktail Meatballs

What’s a party without meatballs? Give your fave meaty appetizer a holiday twist with these sweet and spicy cranberry cocktail meatballs. Your guests won’t know what hit them—but they’ll know it was delicious.

11. Loaded Mashed Potato Casserole

Loaded mashed potato casserole sounds like something I could eat every day of my life and be happy—making it the perfect treat to serve at a holiday gathering.

12. Cannoli Bites

Cannoli bites are the holiday dinner party dessert that no one saw coming—but they’re a serious treat. Pass them around and watch them all disappear.

13. Cranberry Orange Meatballs

The best part about these cranberry orange meatballs? You can totally cook them in your slow cooker. Win-win situation!

14. Brie, Apple & Honey Crostini

A good crostini is a beautiful thing—and this recipe featuring brie, apple and honey is one that definitely won’t steer you wrong this holiday season.

15. Garlic Rosemary Beef Tenderloin Roast

This garlic rosemary beef tenderloin roast is a holiday party must-try. Turkey and ham are always great options, but this beaut will take everyone by surprise—in a good way.

16. Roasted Garlic Butter Mushrooms

If any of your guests claim they don’t like mushrooms, have them try this roasted garlic butter mushroom recipe and see if it changes their mind.

17. Germany Lekach

Germany lekach is basically a delicious honey cake made with ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and just a hint of whiskey. (!)

18. Cranberry, Pecan & Goat Cheese Sweet Potato Bites

Talk about innovation! These cranberry, pecan and goat cheese sweet potato bites are a fun twist on a classic appetizer. I might have to start replacing all my crackers with sweet potato slices!

19. Salad With Goat Cheese, Pears, Candied Pecans & Maple Balsamic Dressing

Honestly, this might be the most festive salad you can make. Featuring goat cheese, candied pecans, pears and a maple balsamic dressing, there’s no way this recipe isn’t delicious.

20. Jewish Apple Cake

If you’ve never had Jewish apple cake before, now is your time to try it. The recipe is actually pretty simple, and you’ll end up with a tasty dessert or snack perfect for the holidays.

21. Classic Potato Kugel

Made with Yukon gold potatoes, onions, eggs, matzo meal and spices, this classic potato kugel is bound to be the hit of any holiday celebration.

22. Warm Gruyere, Bacon & Caramelized Onion Dip

I’m drooling already. This warm gruyere, bacon and caramelized onion dip looks absolutely cheesy and delicious. Serve with some crostini or sliced bread, and you’re set.

23. Gluten-Free Potato Latkes

Whether you’re gluten-intolerant, prefer not to eat it or love a good gluten feast, there’s no denying you will love these gluten-free potato latkes this holiday season.

24. Honey Garlic Butter Roasted Carrots

Take your classic carrots side dish up a notch with these honey garlic butter roasted carrots. You’ll get the perfect mix of sweet and savory with this recipe.

25. Brown Butter Salted Caramel Snickerdoodles

I don’t need to know anything else about this brown butter salted caramel snickerdoodles recipe other than the fact that it exists and I must try it immediately.

26. Spinach & Artichoke Dip Stuffed Garlic Bread

As if garlic bread and spinach artichoke dip weren’t two of the most delicious foods already, let’s put them together to create a spinach and artichoke dip garlic bread that’s off the charts.

27. Sweet Potato Casserole With Marshmallow & Pecan Streusel

Sweet potato casserole can’t get any better, right? Wrong! This sweet potato casserole with marshmallow and pecan streusel would beg to differ.

28. Parmesan Duchess Potatoes

Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, these parmesan duchess potatoes are the perfect way to eat your starches this holiday season.

29. Eggnog Fudge

Take the delicious holiday flavor of eggnog and combine it with delectable fudge and what do you get? Eggnog fudge that’s ideal for sharing—or keeping for yourself.

30. Brie & Fig Crostini

Brie and fig are a match made in heaven, and when you put the two on a delicious crostini, you can’t go wrong.

31. Oven-Fried Potato Latkes

A twist on the original, these oven-fried potato latkes are a healthier option without sacrificing any of the delicious flavor.

32. Gingerbread Cheesecake Dip

Once you serve your guests this gingerbread cheesecake dip, they’ll likely immediately ask for the recipe. After all, who doesn’t love a holiday-inspired dessert dip?

33. Garlic Rosemary Chicken With Cranberries

Garlic rosemary chicken is definitely a year-round dish, but the addition of cranberries makes it especially perfect for the holiday season.

34. Caprese Christmas Wreath

Turn your favorite caprese salad into an edible wreath with this caprese Christmas wreath recipe. It’s decoration you can eat—the best kind!

35. Peppermind Oreo Truffles

Whether you serve these peppermint Oreo truffles as a dessert at a dinner party or gift them to your friends as a little pick-me-up, everyone who tastes them will definitely swoon.

36. Homemade Garlic Herb Dinner Rolls

No holiday meal is complete without a bunch of buttery and delicious rolls. Instead of going frozen this year, try these homemade garlic herb dinner rolls!

37. Perfect Holiday Cheese Board

If you’ve ever wanted to know how to make the perfect holiday cheese board, now is your time. Full of tasty treats, this recipe is sure to delight all your guests.

38. Pumpkin Coffee Cake

Just because fall is over doesn’t mean you have to give up pumpkin! This pumpkin coffee cake is perfect for serving overnight guests for breakfasts—or as a little treat for yourself.

39. Pomegranate, Pear & Brie Salad

As a lighter option for a side or even vegetarian main course, take this pomegranate, pear and brie salad for a spin. Not only is it delicious, but the colors are so gorgeous and inviting.

40. Christmas Tree Cheese Board

Of course, here’s another option for a holiday cheese board—this time in the shape of a tree. Honestly, this is too festive not to try.

41. Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies

Like I said, the end of fall doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy pumpkin. These pumpkin snickerdoodle cookies combine all your favorite flavors of both fall and winter into one delicious baked good.

42. Roasted Beef Tenderloin With Mushrooms & White Wine Cream Sauce

Here’s another beef tenderloin recipe for all your holiday dinner parties. The mushrooms and white wine cream sauce make this one seriously special—and delicious.

43. Bacon Wrapped Brussels Sprouts With Balsamic Mayo Dip

BRB, buying the ingredients to make this ASAP. This bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts recipe has a delicious and unexpected balsamic mayo dip that will have everyone coming back for more.

44. Funfetti Shortbread Bites

Forget regular cookies—these funfetti shortbread bites are here to make things a little more festive and fun. They make a perfect treat or gift for your BFFs.

45. Creamy Maple Brie & Cheddar Apple Soup

If you’ve never made soup for a holiday party, now is your chance. This creamy maple brie and cheddar apple soup is a total game-changer when it comes to wintry meals.

46. Chicken Cranberry Brie Tartlets

For a pop of heaven in your mouth, try making these chicken cranberry brie tarts this season. They’re a filling and delicious appetizer, but are so easy to whip up.

47. Perfect Prime Rib Roast

If beef tenderloin isn’t your thing, change it up a bit and make this prime rib roast. It’ll make your holiday party feel like an upscale steakhouse.

48. Peppermint Oreo Fudge

One of the best things about this peppermint Oreo fudge is the fact that it only requires three (!!!) ingredients to make it. Guess I’ll just have to whip it up myself, in that case!

49. French Onion Tartlets

Another perfect holiday appetizer? These French onion tartlets. They pack a major punch in each little bite, leaving your guests wanting to eat them all.

50. Cheddar Green Bean Casserole

You’ve never had a green bean casserole like this one. It takes the classic recipe and makes it even better. The best way to get your veggies this holiday season.

A version of this article was originally published on December 7, 2017.