30 Holiday Instagram Captions Guaranteed to Sleigh

The stockings have been hung with care, you followed a “Bella Hadid slicked back bun” tutorial for your hair and your sequined boots are giving Cher. You helped your mom set the table, exchanged gifts with the fam and finally got a photo from a good angle. Young and old in holiday fashions, you’re decked out in plaid and everyone’s matching—but alas! You need a holiday Instagram caption so that others can know of your perfect celebration.

It’s the season of giving, and as an early gift, I have compiled a strong list of holiday Instagram captions for you to use. The holidays are the perfect reason to post a sparkly selfie or show off the spread you spent all day cooking, so snap some photos and get to posting! Once you choose a good caption or two, that is.

Capturing holiday moments is one of the best ways to reminisce years down the line—I love laughing at my old suburban mall Santa photos and seeing the progression of my Christmas Eve outfits. Nowadays, though, my holiday content is a bit more curated and chic. When I decide on a picture (OK, 10 pictures) to immortalize on my IG feed, I want the caption to be just as good as the memory.

Luckily, that’s no longer hard to achieve. Read on for the 30 best holiday captions you can totally steal from me. You’re welcome!

For Holiday OOTDs

Sleigh, Queen.

Despite popular opinion, a good outfit is the best way to spread Christmas cheer.

All decked out.

The greatest present is my presence.

Ice, ice, baby!

Single and ready to jingle all the way.

Plaid about it.

Catch me at North Pole Fashion Week.

It’s giving Che(e)r.

Tis the season for a really great outfit.

Just a holiday s(elf)ie

For Family & Friends

Naughty List group picture.

Festive Fam

Later on, we’ll conspire…

Little do they know, I’m the best gift they’ll ever get.

No one else I’d rather stress about hosting the holidays with.

Voted “Most Likely to Get Coal in Our Stockings”

Let’s get lit!

Rebels without a Clause

Guess which one of us is Santa’s favorite? (Hint: It’s me)

For Holiday Eats

Snow hungry

Season of Eating

Save some for the reindeer and elves.

And since we’ve no place to go, let’s eat!

My apps are so good, Santa stopped eating cookies and switched to these.

How many days of leftovers do you think we’re looking at?

Congratulations! World’s best cup of coffee!

PSL who? I’ve been drinking hot chocolate since September.

For Holiday Decor

It’s lit!

Deck the halls

Really “spruced” up the place

Alexa, play “Mistletoe.”

How much tinsel is too much? The limit does not exist.

I spy with my little eye, an Elf on the Shelf…

Walking in a Winter Wonderland.

Merry and bright

Stockings hung by the fire with care.

Just the Classics

There’s snow place like home.

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

And to all a good night!

Merry everything and happy always.