12 Hands-Free Sex Toys So Good, You’ll Forget You’re By Yourself

Scroll To See More Images

Solo sex is a beautiful thing. It’s infinitely comforting to know that no matter where we are in the world—and no matter what’s going on in our lives—we can reliably get off if we want to. We, quite literally, don’t need no man—nor woman, nor anyone else for that matter. Even in solitude, we can be entirely self-sufficient (at least, in this arena). And with a little help from some hands-free sex toys, we can elevate that self-reliance to a whole new level of fun.

Because hands-free sex toys are, well, hands-free, they practically demand that you get creative. Your hands have officially been liberated from their sex-toy-holding duties—and now it’s up to you to figure out what to do with them. Will you let them wander where they please? Will you take advantage of the opportunity to try new positions, or experiment with angles that seemed impossible when your hands needed in on the action? Or will you simply kick back, relax, and sink even deeper into lazy indulgence—letting your hands do absolutely nothing at all?

The sheer beauty of the hands-free sex toy is that it invites you to forget how self-sufficient you’re being. When you’re with a partner, you receive pleasure without having to do all the work yourself. There’s usually some amount of give-and-take, and that balance is almost impossible to replicate with solo sex. But hands-free sex toys get you closer to that interplay. Yes, you have to do a little work—you have to buy the sex toy, figure out how to use it, and keep it clean and charged. But once you’ve completed those very basic steps, you can kick back and let the toy do as much (or as little) as you want it to.

With that, read on for the top hands-free sex toys you can enjoy without lifting a finger.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. We-Vibe Wearable JIVE

Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, this vibrator was designed for no-hands solo play wherever you go. Comfy enough to wear around with you, the possibilities for discreet pleasure are endless. All you’ll need is the We-Vibe app and a phone with Bluetooth capabilities to control it. There are 10 different vibration settings for you to enjoy.

2. Louviva Confetti Suction-Cup Dildo

The Louviva Confetti Suction-Cup Dildo doesn’t vibrate, so it does require a little manual effort, but it does come with a suction-cup base, which you can attach to, oh, I don’t know, the wall of your shower. No, it’s definitely not a replacement for shower sex—but it is the next best thing when solo.

3. Wearable Remote-Control Panty Vibrator

The Wearable Remote-Control Panty Vibrator is one of the most exciting hands-free toys around, because you can feasibly wear it outside the bedroom, if you really want to. Simply slip it inside your favorite pair of underwear and use the remote control to toggle it on and off. (What’s really cool? The remote control makes this toy as excellent for couples’ play as it is for solo sex. Simply pass your partner the remote, and see where the night takes you.)

4. Butt Plug Training Set

Butt plugs that double as vibrators? I’m listening. Virtually every butt plug is intended for wearable, hands-free use, and this Butt Plug Training Set is no exception. Simply slide the bullet vibrator into your butt plug of choice, and use the remote control to turn it on and off. Even if you don’t want to go totally hands-free, the remote control makes these toys much more convenient than more standard vibrating butt plugs. Just click on and off, no reaching around required!

5. Evoke Vibrating Strapless Strap-On

The Evoke Vibrating Strapless Strap-On offers intensity and convenience in equal measure. Once inserted, the penetrative attachment will keep the toy in place as both ends vibrate. Use the remote control as much as little as you see fit. And if you’ve got a partner around, consider passing them the remote for a little while.

6. Svakom App-Controlled Love Egg Vibrator

Unlike many longer, thinner penetrative toys, the Svakom App-Controlled Love Egg Vibrator was never really intended for in-and-out use. In fact, its design suggests that it’s meant to be inserted and left alone—a perfect formula for hands-free play. Instead of coming with a remote control, the Svakom connects to an app that allows it to be controlled from just about anywhere in the world. (Navigating a long-distance thing? Svakom has your back.)

7. Leon Wireless Wearable Remote Vibrator

The Leon Wireless Wearable Remote Vibrator is perfect for anyone looking for dynamic, hands-free fun. The toy offers clitoral and penetrative stimulation in equal measure, and its design will keep it firmly in place as you toggle through the remote control’s vibration settings.

8. Lovehoney Venus Butterfly Hands-Free Vibrator

If you’re looking to fully commit to the hands-free sex toy thing, why not buy a hot pink panty vibrator that looks like a glittery plastic butterfly? Because the Lovehoney Venus Butterfly Hands-Free Vibrator comes with straps, the vibrator will stay firmly in place whether or not you wear it with panties. And as always, you can get as hands-on as you like with the remote control—or you can pass the power over to your partner.

9. Phanxy Clitoral and G-Spot Vibrator

The Phanxy Clitoral and G-Spot Vibrator comes in an absolutely classic hands-free design. The thicker end is intended for penetration, while the smaller end will lie flat over your clitoris. The combination offers the kind of dynamic stimulation that blended orgasm dreams are made of.

10. Adam & Eve Booty Bliss Vibrating Beads

Searching for an anal toy that’ll kick the intensity up a notch? You might’ve found what you’re looking for in Adam & Eve’s Booty Bliss Vibrating Beads. The hot pink toy boasts an array of anal beads of different sizes, so you can get penetration of the exact width and depth you crave. And you can enjoy all the hands-free, vibrating fun you want once you’ve inserted to your liking.

11. Dame Products Eva II Hands-Free Vibrator

Dame Products’ Eva II Hands-Free Vibrator is designed with wearability in mind. Simply slide the sleek, low-profile toy over your clitoris, and use its arms to hold it in place. The great thing about this tiny toy? You can seamlessly integrate it into partner play—seriously, it’s even small enough to slip in between you and your partner during missionary.

12. Paloqueth Waterproof Rabbit Vibrator

Fans of a suction-cup vibrator will surely appreciate the Paloqueth Waterproof Rabbit Vibrator. This heavy-duty toy offers both clitoral and penetrative stimulation, and it can easily be used with or without hands, and it’s waterproof. Sex toys rarely do it all, but this one actually might.

A version of this story was originally published on May 18, 2020.