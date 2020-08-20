Timeless Haircuts for Thick Hair—Celebrity Inspo Included

Scroll To See More Images

We’re firm believers in that age-old mantra “thick thighs save lives” and as far as we’re concerned, the same can be applied to our equally full-bodied tresses. However, that isn’t to say having thick hair can be a blessing and a curse. On one hand, you have that gorgeous fullness and volume that can be manipulated into all kinds of looks; from towering top knots to jumbo braids and what seems like hundreds of tiny tendrils. But on the other hand, you have the frizziness, the weight, and the hair-related summer misery. And no matter how hard you try, there aren’t enough products in the world to alleviate it all. The good news is there are haircuts for thick hair (and certain styles) that don’t need to lean heavily on a cream, spray, or gel to leave you looking red carpet-ready.

What it really boils down to is making sure a cut and style complement your texture and head shape. Thankfully, the most flattering ones for thick hair are timeless classics. From the ear-length bob to long waves with layers, these cuts are also easy to maintain, meaning you won’t have to spend hours with a flat iron or block out an entire day for detangling. Each one looks good when freshly styled and when you’re in that second-day hair phase.

What could be better than that? Ahead, Anne Maza, CEO of Olivia Garden Hair Accessories, weighs in on the three best haircuts for thick hair, along with inspo for each one, as well as a few more of our favorite looks and products for pulling them off.

Long Layers

“If you have medium to long curly hair, a long-layered haircut is a great way to create shape to the hair and add a vibrant bounce to the curl,” says Maza.

Shoulder-Length Hair

“For thick straight or thick wavy hair, shoulder-length is flattering. Also add some light layers to provide texture, movement, and a smooth, blended finish to your look.”

amika Hair Blow Dryer Brush

A two-in-one tool for achieving a bouncy blowout.

Bob or Lob Haircut

“If you have thick hair, a bob can be tricky, so it’s important to work closely with your stylist to achieve the best look,” says Maza. “Typically, if you have thicker hair and want a bob, the ends should be piece-y to avoid that mushroom-head look. Or go for a lob, which is a little longer than a bob. It’s very hot right now, and adds weight to thick hair, keeping it more controlled.”

The Old School Updo

Use bobby pins to easily manipulate your hair into a full updo with face-framing tendrils and a side swoop bang.

Goody Bobby Pins

Slide-proof for keeping your styles in place.

The Classic Pixie

When cutting thick hair into a pixie, light layering will ensure it maintains body and movement, no matter how it’s styled.

The Non-Flat Top

With thick hair, you can also easily add height to a half-up, half-down style without excessive amounts of teasing or other types of manipulation.

The Flowing Half-Up, Half-Down

And if you don’t want volume up top, the natural texture of your hair will flourish just the same in a more traditional half-up, half-down style.

Kerastase Nutritive Mask for Dry Thick Hair

A protein-rich weekly treatment made with thick hair in mind.

The Kinky Milkmaid Braid

If you have thick textured hair and have gotten bored with a simple wash-and-go, switch up your style with this braided updo.

A Slick Strand

To keep loose hair from expanding in the heat, apply a gloss or heat protectant to keep it slick and shiny.

Bumble and bumble Bb.Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer

An award-winning, cult-favorite leave-in made with six lightweight oils to help prevent breakage and promote shine.

The Messy Pony

On lazy days, leave your hair in its natural state, throw it into a ponytail and apply a lightweight styler to create texture.

Bone Straight and Parted

On the other hand, you could whip out the flat iron and smooth down your strands for a bone-straight ‘do.

Dyson Corrale Straightener

A high-tech flat iron made with flexing plates that hug the hair as you pass it through so you can achieve your desired look in less time.

The Bump-It

And if you don’t want the bone-straight look, use your flat iron to add volume as you smooth out the hair strands.

The Faux Bang

With thick hair, you can create the illusion of bangs instead of going the more permanent route and cutting them.

Slicked Back and Wet

Instead of dousing your head in water which will inevitably drip all over your clothes, take a bit of your favorite hair oil, dilute it with water and apply using a spray bottle for a wet effect.

Rayson Spray Bottle

Fill ‘er up!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.