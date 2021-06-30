Damn, Hailey Bieber Really Loves A Good Blazer

Scroll To See More Images

Here’s the thing about curating your wardrobe—it takes time. Rome wasn’t built in a day and a closet stocked with pieces you love can’t be, either. Take, for example, Hailey Bieber and her impeccable street style wardrobe. It’s taken the supermodel years to put together a solid rotation of go-to pieces, but damn, has she got it down pat.

One thing to know about Mrs. Bieber’s street style is that she really loves to wear a good blazer. Like, I had a hard time finding photos of her that didn’t feature the outerwear staple. While Bieber and I don’t necessarily have a ton in common—although she’s married to my high school crush—we do share an affinity for oversized blazers. She has leather options, cream-colored versions and plenty of printed styles, as well as a few classic black picks, too.

Basically, if you’re going to talk at all about her street style, you need to mention the humble blazer. She wears them everywhere, from days spent running errands to date nights out with her hubby. But they aren’t her only go-to! Other favorite pieces of hers include—but are not limited to—classic high-waisted boyfriend jeans, a slew of colorful bags by Bottega Veneta and plenty of plain white T-shirts.

Black and brown square-shaped sunglasses are some of her all-time favorite accessories, as are high heels from affordable brand Femme L.A. and layers of gold chains and chokers. Matching gold hoop earrings often make an appearance, as do chunky sneakers from brands like New Balance and Nike (she’s been wearing the same green and white Jordans on repeat all summer).

All this to say that Hailey Bieber’s street style is a lesson in easy dressing done well—none of her outfits ever feel overworked or overly-formulated (even though I’m sure many of them are) and that’s what makes them so damn cool, not to mention easy to recreate. All you need is a few pared-down, versatile pieces in your wardrobe and you’ll be good to go.

Props to Bieber aside, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the massive role that Bieber’s longtime stylist, Maeve Reilly, has had on her impeccable wardrobe. I’m not saying that Bieber can’t style herself to perfection, but the duo has made fashion magic together from low-key ‘fits on the streets of Paris to high-fashion glamour in Cannes. Reilly even helped create Bieber’s custom Off-White wedding gown, so her skills can’t be overstated.

The outfits that Bieber and Reilly put together are, in a few words, really freaking incredible. Read on to get all the details on some of our girl’s best street style looks to date—and if you see me copying one of these from head to toe, no you didn’t.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

In Neutrals + Neon

Hailey loves wearing neutrals, so naturally, she styled these pants from Musier Paris with cropped a white button-down from Jacquemus. Always one to play with color somewhere, Bieber accessorized with a vibrant orange shoulder bag from cool-girl-approved brand The Attico.

In A White Tee + Boots

Bieber likes to keep her looks casual, as evidenced by this outfit she wore while running errands. She styled a white oversized T-Shirt from Maison Margiela as a mini dress with a pair of coordinating white knee-high boots. Of course, she threw her favorite leather blazer over top to finish the look.

In Double Denim

The Canadian tuxedo never looked so good! Bieber styled this massive Burberry coat with a super-cropped black T-shirt for a bit of balance. T keep the look feeling fresh, she paired both pieces with some low-rise boyfriend jeans. Love!

In A Power Suit + Hoodie

Someone, please let me wear this Balenciaga suit to work! Even way back in 2019, Bieber was proving that she had some pretty serious styling skills. She wore this red-hot suit over a casual hoodie with Nike Air Force 1s and I’ve been thinking about it ever since.

In A Corset + Oversized Blazer

This look just proves that white jeans are a summer essential—or an all-seasons essential if you live somewhere warm like Los Angeles! Bieber styled her white skinnies with a bustier-style top from Are You Am I and an oversized tan blazer. Simple nude stilettos and brown tortoise sunnies completed the look.

In Light Wash Denim + A Sweater

File this look under Outfits I Will Be Copying Until The End of Time. Bieber wore a pair of slim-leg jeans with an oatmeal-colored sweater and a black satin blazer while out in Los Angeles. You might think this would work well with boots, but our girl went for three-band scrunched heels and it was a hit.

In A White Tee + Jeans + This Coat

Mrs. Bieber loves her basics! She was photographed out in Los Angeles in March wearing a perfect long black coat by one of her all-time favorite brands, Magda Butrym. She styled it over a pair of boyfriend jeans by Acne Studios and a white cropped T-shirt by Eterne. Her accessories consisted of a pair of very chunky loafers by Dr. Martens and some yellow-tinted sunnies by Odessa 1919.

In Chunky Boots + A Matching Bag

Bieber showed off her fashion girl chops by styling these denim cut-offs by Alexander Wang with a knit bra top from Jacquemus and a blazer by Magda Butrym. But the real stars of the show were her chunky lug-sole boots by Bottega Veneta, which perfectly matched her red Balenciaga mini bag.

In A Retro Skirt Suit

TRE by Natalie Ratabesi designed this amazing Princes Di-inspired skirt suit. Bieber made it feel modern by styling it with some pretty amazing knee-high stiletto boots by Casadei. Of course, she carried a shoulder bag by her go-to luxe brand, Bottega Veneta.

In Full-On Leather + Pink Pumps

Bieber loves going for a full leather outfit, but this is my favorite of all time. While in Paris for Fashion Week in February 2020, the supermodel styled this pair of trousers with a cropped leather jacket and a matching tank top, all from Saks Potts. Stylist Maeve Reilly added some Barbie flair by way of a hot pink pair of Balenciaga Knife Heels.