Full Moon Affirmations To Help You Manifest Your Best Life

If you’ve been curious about what kind of full moon affirmations can help you manifest positive change, you’ve come to the right place. Affirmations are so much more than just words of encouragement or emotional support—they the ability to completely change our perspectives on ourselves and our circumstances. The right affirmations can actually influence what we attract into our lives. In short, they are the ultimate manifestation tool, and most spiritual practices encourage (if not demand!) them.

In their simplest form, affirmations (be they full moon affirmations or otherwise) are phrases or sentences that are repeated to influence the subconscious mind. Although most people associate affirmations with positivity, you might be practicing negative affirmations without even realizing it. I strongly believe that those of us that engage in negative self-talk, putting ourselves down on the reg, are negatively affected by these statements far beyond what we might think. What we say to ourselves matters, and treating ourselves with the kindness and love with which we would treat a dear friend is highly influential our your senses of peace, self-worth and self-confidence.

At the end of the day, affirmations are statements we tell ourselves over and over again that affect how we feel about ourselves, and therefore directly impact the type of energy and kinds of circumstances we attract into our lives. The goal is to ensure that the statements you repeat to yourself consciously and subconsciously are positive, kind and supportive of your goals. We are constantly reprogramming our brains, so why not reprogram yours to believe you are the most awesome, best version of yourself?

“ The right affirmations can actually influence what we attract into our lives. ”

Incorporating affirmations as a part of your self care routine is a fantastic way to unleash their power, especially during a full moon. To get the most of affirmations, the trick is to use them often and consistently. You want to make sure that you write and/or say your affirmation at least once per day for a set number of days. You can do this during a morning or evening ritual, and try to set a minimum of at least seven days. The longer the better, though, as affirmations are most beneficial when used over long periods of time.

As an astrologer, using the moon as a guide to self care routines is incredibly easy for me. Every month there is a new moon and a full moon. The lunar cycle lasts about 28 days, and between each new moon and full moon occurrence is approximately 14 days. Setting an affirmation and repeating it throughout those 14 days does wonders for the unconscious mind, and is a great way to tap into the natural flow of manifestation energy. In particular, full moon affirmations are great because it’s a good time to set them in regards to circumstances or situations you want to release, habits you want to break or emotions you want to let go of.

Now that you know about what an affirmation is, how to use them and when to use them, it’s time to learn how to write an effective one. Affirmations are most effective when they are specific, concise, achievable and you can attach an emotion to it. For instance, if you really want to grow your side hustle, you would write something along the lines of “It is fun and easy for me to make between $2000-5000 a month for my photography business by January 1, 2021”. What makes this affirmation sparkle is that you’ve given yourself and the universe a timeline, you’ve set tangible and measurable goals, you have clarified how you will make money and you’ve attached some feeling to it. With this affirmation, you are calling the universe to bring the joy of making money into your life.

“ We are constantly reprogramming our brains, so why not reprogram yours to believe you are the most awesome, best version of yourself? ”

Another example would be “It is exciting and fun for me to find my next serious and committed romantic relationship this year.” Here, the goal here is that instead of thinking of dating as an activity you have to suffer through to meet your new love, this affirmation places you in the state of joy and excitement. What’s more attractive than that?

If you’re starting to get the gist but aren’t exactly sure what you want to manifest during the next full moon, you can always opt for more simple, straightforward affirmations. If you need a few to get your started, the below are all great, positive affirmations you can incorporate into your daily life right now.

Happy affirmation writing! Go make that magic, loves.