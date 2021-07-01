9 Festive & Chic Outfit Ideas To Copy Now For Fourth Of July

Scroll To See More Images

Trying to dream up the perfect Fourth of July outfit? I’ve got you covered! It can be easy to overthink your red, white and blue ensemble, but all you need are a few key pieces to really make your outfit pop. Throw on your favorite red bikini or your go-to white sundress and accessorize to your patriotic heart’s content!

Cue the major outfit inspo below! Whether you’re a simple gal who prefers wearing perfect pair of denim shorts or a badass fashionista dying for any excuse to wear a bright blue maxi dress, the perfect look for you is 100 percent on this list. You can shop for a whole new look or dig through your own closet and piece together similar vibes with these outfit ideas as your guide. Either way, you’re going to look amazing this summer.

There’s no need to be overly cheesy with your outfit, either. A pair of dangly red earrings will suffice if you don’t want to go all-out. So long as you’re rocking some of the patriotic shades, feel free to opt for silhouettes you’d normally gravitate towards for a night out. You’ve got this! Also, try mixing in a few shades that aren’t necessarily red white or blue to keep your overall outfit feeling cool. Incorporating a pair of tan trousers can instantly tone down even the most patriotic top.

With that, read on to check out nine Fourth of July outfit ideas to get your creative juices flowing. Just be sure you don’t stain your look when you arrive at the BBQ.

A White Sundress + Woven Accessories

A simple white sundress is a fail-safe option, no matter the vibe of the party you’re attending. Accessorize with neutral pieces like a woven handbag or tan sandals to elevate the entire outfit, like Eve Dawes of Glamour and Gains does here.

A Blue Maxi Dress + A Bright Bag

Is blue your favorite color? Then this outfit is the one for you! Yes, wearing a blue maxi dress is patriotic to the core, but adding in a bright accessory in an unexpected color—I am obsessed with Autum Love’s oversized pink clutch bag!—makes the look feel modern in 2021.

An Easy Two-Piece Matching Set

Matching sets are the fashionable answer to easy summer dressing. Whether you opt for a white one like Kaye Bassey did or go for something in a shade of blue or bright red, your options are (basically) endless. Earn bonus points for getting one with sheer paneling.

Denim Shorts + A White Button-Down

Yes, I know this look is basic but sometimes the simplest outfits are the best option. If you’re spending the holiday at a casual BBQ with all of your friends and family, this easy outfit is the way to go. Tie up the bottom of your button-down like blogger Christena Melea did to make the outfit look a little sexier.

A Tie-Dye Dress + Red Earrings

Like I said earlier, you don’t need to go crazy with the red, white and blue to make the perfect Fourth of July outfit! Choose a tie-dyed dress that comes in a shade of blue like Megan Fox, the blogger behind iGenXWoman, did. This is also the perfect time to show off your accessorizing skills, so pull those chunky red earrings out of your jewelry box.

Tan Pants + A Patterned Blue Shirt

Let’s say you’re spending the Fourth of July with your partner’s family and you want to look a little more put-together than normal. Style a fun blue top with a pair of tan trousers like Saumya Shiohare—the blogger behind Myriad Musings—did for a dressier outfit that still feels festive.

A Floral Sundress + A Floppy Hat

A Fourth of July spent in the sun requires a massive floppy hat, don’t you think? Christena Melea styled hers with a flowy floral midi dress. This outfit is great if you’re headed to a last-minute BBQ because it technically features one of the main American colors but doesn’t feel too on the nose. The pearl bag is also too cute.

A Striped Skirt + Bright Red Top

I know I said that you don’t need to go all-out in red, white and blue, but here’s how to style the colors if that’s what you’re going for. Emily Ho, the blogger behind Authentically Emmie, went with a striped midi skirt and a bright red top. You probably have similar pieces in your wardrobe, so feel free to try this ensemble out for yourself. If you’ve got a red and white striped skirt, try that with a blue tank or T-shirt!

A Chambray Top + Jeans

This all-over-blue look is totally cute on Saumya Shiohare, the blogger behind Myriad Musings. Follow her lead and style your denim look with red-hot accessories. If you don’t want to wear heels, try going for a pair of red sneakers!