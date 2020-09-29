25 Autumn Instagram Captions Your Followers Will “Fall” In Love With

Scroll To See More Images

It’s finally time for me to start slowly fading my Instagram aesthetic from saturated summer hues to warm autumnal tones—and of course, it’s also time to start brainstorming some clever fall Instagram captions. What can I say? I’m not the kind of person who redecorates her home for every season, but I am definitely the kind that revamps her entire social media to fit each season’s vibes. Judge me not!

Luckily, autumn is by far my favorite seasonal aesthetic, and given that there are so many fun fall activities to partake in, there are tons of opportunities for cute fall Instagram captions. Don’t think I’d ever miss the chance to make a leaf or pumpkin-related pun, not to mention all the spooky captions I’ll have ready for Halloween weekend. That said, I’m definitely one for a good artsy fall quote every now and then, to accompany my PSL flatlay or an autumnal OOTD. “Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall,” as Fitzgerald once said, and so does my Instagram feed.

A word of warning—not every photo you post needs a seasonal caption, so feel free to take the below and ~sprinkle them in~ as needed. Or, go full fall and commit to the aesthetic. Honestly, I’m not judging you either way! I’ll even meet you at the pumpkin patch for a cute photo sesh. Bring your chunkiest sweater and tallest boots.

Jokes aside, read on for 25 fall Instagram captions you can totally use for your own photos. Will you go short and punny or thoughtful and moody? The choice is yours, but one thing is for sure—you’re going to rack in a ton of likes on these posts, be-leaf me!

Thoughtful Quotes

“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald

“Autumn leaves don’t fall, they fly. They take their time and wander on this their only chance to soar.” – Delia Owens “And all the lives we ever lived and all the lives to be are full of trees and changing leaves…” Virginia Woolf “Love the trees until their leaves fall off, then encourage them to try again next year.” Chad Sugg “Notice that autumn is more the season of the soul than of nature.” Friedrich Nietzsche OOTD One-Liners Bring me a PSL and tell me I’m pretty. Sweater weather, but make it a cashmere cropped cardigan. These boots are made for…not a lot of walking, but don’t they look great? Maybe she’s born with it. Maybe it’s maple leaves. Really “fall”ing in love with my autumn wardrobe.