These Sexy Tarot Decks Will Ensure Your 2021 Is Looking Hot

New Age-y practices like astrology, healing crystals, and palm readings have become more and more accessible than ever before—and of course, more in demand. You no longer have to make a trip to a semi-sketchy shop in a seedy strip mall to get your fortune told by an alleged professional. Tarot card reading is perhaps the most elevated of these similar practices, and whether you’re a bonafide expert at reading decks or are simply curious about what they may have to offer, there are plenty of options to help you learn about and explore the mystifying world of tarot in your own home, with friends or solo.

Now, if you’re hoping the new year will bring in, well more sex, why not wave goodbye to 2020 with some super sultry tarot decks that may help to bring some sexual magic into 2021? Tarot cards are partially known for their stunning and artistic illustrations, and there are surprisingly plenty of erotic options to choose from—whether you’re looking for an authentic deck like the Decameron Tarot or a more non-traditional novelty versions with more, shall we say, ~explicit~ vibes. Basically, there’s a sex-themed tarot deck on offer for any taste and level of expertise. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorites.

Decameron Tarot

This sultry tarot deck is illustrated by renowned erotica scholar and artist Gaudenzi and features a variety of styles with a sex-charged undertone.

Kheper Games Sex Fortunes Tarot Cards for Lovers

This sensual tarot deck allows you to read your and your partner’s sexual future and act out each other’s fantasies.

Erotic Tarot Deck

This playful tarot deck celebrates the beauty and aesthetic ideals with plenty of sensual imagery.

Sexual Magic Mini Tarot Cards

This pint-sized version of Sexual Magic tarot cards is perfect for on-the-go readings.