21 Easy Brunch Recipes Even Mediocre Chefs Can Master

Ah, brunch. It’s the perfect combination of breakfast and lunch and a great reason to drink champagne in the morning. Need I go on? You get the point—brunch is pretty damn perfect, even if you’re the one making it. If you’re sick and tired of trying to snag reservations and paying a bunch of money for eggs and toast, then you’re in desperate need of this list of easy brunch recipes virtually anyone can make.

When you imagine your perfect brunch lineup, what do you think of? Whatever you’re fantasizing about, I can guarantee that this list probably has it. I’m talking yummy egg dishes, light-as-air scones, recipes that are either vegan or keto—right alongside a few plates that are chock-full of carbs, of course. I can basically guarantee that they will make you feel better after a long night out. And that’s what Sunday brunch is for, am I right?

Plus, these recipes are, like, really easy. You can make them even if you have close to zero cooking skills! Pull your pots and pans out from the cabinet above your stove, close your Seamless and DoorDash apps and get cooking.

While some of these options do require some planning ahead, most of the ingredients here can be found in your pantry. Brunch doesn’t need to be by-the-book, pf course, so feel free to adjust these recipes to fit your specific tastes and needs. Think of them as a jumping-off point for your next culinary journey. The options are endless—and very, very delicious.

Read on to try 21 of my favorite brunch recipes. If only Gordon Ramsey could see you now.

1. Quick & Creamy Cheese Grits

Grits normally take a lot longer than 15 minutes to come together, but this recipe helps you whip them up in a flash. Behold: The perfect breakfast side dish your guests will beg you to make again and again.

2. Morning Glory Muffins

Muffins are a brunch staple, so get them right with this easy-as-hell recipe from Debra Klein. Oh—and it’s vegan (!) which means that just about anyone can enjoy them.

3. Lemon Almond Pound Cake

This recipe is just an updated version of a boxed recipe, so no, it literally can’t get any easier. Plus, that means that you can enjoy this baby even if you’ve got a nut allergy: The box is still just as good! Bonus points if you master those almond sliver flowers, too.

4. Spinach Bacon & Bleu Cheese Quiche

This recipe had me at bleu cheese and spinach. Yes yes, a thousand times, yes! Pro Tip: use store-bought pie crust to make this recipe even easier than it already is.

5. Mini Lemon Blueberry Bundt Cakes

Perfect for a crowd, these mini lemon cakes are real crowd-pleasers. While it’s best to eat these the morning you make ’em, I won’t object to you baking these en masse and enjoying them every day of the week. Normalize mid-week brunch!

6. Baked Banana Donuts

I mean, how good do these look? Do-nut stop me when I go in for seconds! This recipe is both gluten-free and eggless, so dietary restrictions be damned!

7. V egan Pink Beetroot Hummus

As good as all of those sweet treats look, the perfect brunch meal should probably include some veggies too, right? Enter: this vegan hummus recipe. That vibrant pink hue will add some *color* to your table, too!

8. Huguenot Church Blueberry Brunch Cake

This stunning brunch cake comes together in under an hour, so what are you waiting for? Seriously—you need to make this like, tomorrow morning. Berries make everything better; even coffee cake!

9. No Yeast Cinnamon Rolls

I bet you’ve never seen cinnamon rolls that are gluten-free! They come complete with a gooey center and sweet frosting so rich, you won’t believe they’re gluten free while you’re enjoying them.

10. Zucchini Frittata

This no-fuss, highly adaptable recipe for zucchini frittata can be made on even the laziest of mornings. Add in extra veggies to make it even healthier—or, you know, add bacon. The choice is yours.

11. Sun-Dried Tomato, Olive & Feta Quiche

Wow, this savory quiche checks all my boxes. Sure, I like a sweet breakfast, but I love having a few different recipes in my Rolodex. Plus, the saltiness from the feta and the olives will offset the natural sweetness of the tomatoes for a perfectly-balanced combo.

12. Vegan Almond Scones

This scone recipe was developed with fall flavors in mind, but I think it could work for any time of year. It incorporates coconut cream, coconut oil and aquafaba to make the best-tasting vegan scones around.

13. Breakfast Skillet with Sizzlin’ Canadian Turkey Bacon

This one-pan dish will clean out your entire fridge in minutes and tastes so good, you’ll want to run out and buy everything again for round two.

14. Ricotta Vegetable Quiche

Another Sunday brunch, another quiche that I would love to learn how to make. This recipe works with regular cheese or dairy-free substitutes like cashew ricotta, so you’ve got options!

15. Huevos Rancheros with Chorizo and Hominy

Humble huevos rancheros get an upgrade courtesy of some spicy chorizo in this brunch recipe from Jawns I Cooked. Plus, you’ll only have to clean one pan when you’re done eating!

16. Gluten Free Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole

I love a meal that uses store-bought ingredients and makes them feel a little more fancy, like this delicious tater tot casserole. It can easily double as a dinner, too—talk about killing two birds with one stone.

17. Mom’s Boiled Egg Chilly Fry Recipe

This is just like that old faithful slow-cooker recipe for game-day chili you already love—but now you can eat it for brunch, too! Need I say more?

18. Pancetta Breakfast Salad

If a salad is covered in tasty pancetta bits, is it really a salad? Yes—but it’s a much tastier one! This version from Ally’s Kitchen will make you reconsider the idea of eating your greens in the morning.

19. Keto Quiche Lorraine

This keto take on a classic quiche Lorraine will have you wishing you were sitting on a sun-soaked patio in the south of France—even if you’re just in your tiny apartment on a Sunday morning.

20. Spiced Pear Breakfast Sandwiches

Surprise your friends with your new top-of-the-line baking skills by serving up these pear breakfast sandwiches. They look like they took way longer to make than they actually did.

21. Raspberry Brie Tartlets

Finishing off on a sweet note here with this recipe from Trendgredient. I mean, who wouldn’t love some puff pastry in the morning? The mix of gooey cheese and tart berries is a match made in flavor heaven.