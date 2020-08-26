9 Types Of Ear Piercings Every Jewelry-Lover Should Know

When it comes to ear piercings, one usually starts with a traditional lobe piercing, maybe two if they’re feeling bold. However, we all know the feeling of major earring-envy when looking at someone with a beautifully-curated stack of studs, and it can be tempting to get a ton of cute ear piercings on the spot.

Of course, we don’t recommend jumping the gun when it comes to piercing your ears. Think about what you want, where you want it and how practical it is for your everyday life. Do you really want to pierce a super-sensitive part of your ear and then sleep on it uncomfortably for the next 12 months? Do you need a trio of hoops for your hair to constantly get caught in? Thinking out the placement of your ear piercings is key to loving your look, so we turned to Ashley Abrego, professional Studs piercer, for the scoop on multiple different ear piercing trends for Fall 2020, from what kind of earring they require to the estimated healing time.

It turns out, there are about nine different ear piercings to choose from. Cute ear piercings like the lobes, helix and conch are fairly obvious, but other ear piercing ideas like the earhead, rook and daith might be options you’ve never considered. With that in mind, read on for everything you need to know about all the different types of ear piercings, and don’t be surprised if you can’t make it through this list without deciding on your next piercing placement—or ordering a few new earrings!

Traditional Lobe Ear Piercings

If you have only one or two piercings, chances are they’re in your earlobes, as they’re usually the first place one gets pierced. “Lobe piercings are best with studs during the healing process,” says Abrego. “After the healing process, you can use a hoop, stud, or anything really.”

Most people can fit up to three lobe piercings per ear, and healing time for the lobe is two months. If you’ve only got one piercing, make it pop with a statement stud like these Unknown Trinity Stud Earrings.

Tragus Ear Piercings

Tragus piercings are super unique as they aren’t on the outer rim of the ear at all, but on the cartilage. “Tragus piercings can also have a stud or hoop, but a stud is always best for healing time, which can be anywhere between three to 12 months since it is a cartilage piercing,” says Abrego.

If you’ve got an ear full of piercings, get an earring that compliments your lineup. If your tragus is one of your only piercings, go for a fun pick like the Alome Piercings Opal Tragus Stud to really make it pop.

Anti-Tragus Ear Piercings

The exact opposite placement of the tragus piercing is the anti-tragus. “The anti-tragus piercing heals best with a curved barbell,” says Abrego, so something like the bodyjewellery 16g Curved Barbell 2-Pack would be a good pick.

That said, you can change it up eventually, depending on how quickly your anti-tragus heals. “The healing time is three to 12 months since it is cartilage,” says Abrego, “and after healing, you can use a hoop.”

Conch Ear Piercings

A super popular ear piercing is the conch, mostly because it covers a wider part of the ear, therefore making more impact. “Conch piercings take three to 12 months to heal, sometimes longer, due to that part of the ear being so thick,” says Abrego.

“You must use a stud for quicker and healthier healing, and after you can use a hoop,” says Abrego. Standout hoops are particularly popular for this type of piercing, so a pick like the STUDS Reversible Conch Hoop is a great choice.

Contraconch Ear Piercings

If you’ve run out of obvious lobe and cartilage spots to pierce, the contraconch is a super cool ear piercing option, especially when you go for a fun earring like the STUDS Constellation Stud.

“The contraconch is similar to the conch piercing and will also take three to 12 months or more to heal,” says Abrego. “This is because it is more on the outer part of the ear. Studs are the most ideal type of jewelry for this piercing.”

Helix Ear Piercings

A popular ear piercing for anyone just starting to deck out their cartilage area is the helix. “The helix piercing takes three to 12 months to heal since it is a cartilage piercing,” says Abrego. “The helix can be more fun and you can use different types of jewelry after it is healed. However, it is always recommended to be pierced with a stud.”

Many people prefer to switch out their helix to a fitted hoop earring, or huggie, after the piercing has fully healed. The Holylove Gold-Plated Huggie Hoops is a fun option that makes a big statement.

Rook Ear Piercings

Want a piercing none of your friends have? Definitely go for the rook, and use an attention-grabbing hoop like the PEAKLINK Surgical Steel Seamless Earring above.

“Rook piercings take three to 12 months or more to heal because it is a thick piece of cartilage,” says Abrego. “They heal the best with either a barbell or hoop.”

Earhead Ear Piercings

The warhead piercing might look similar to the tragus at first glance, but it’s actually a little higher up on the front of the ear. “Since an earhead piercing is cartilage, it will also take three to 12 months for healing,” says Abrego. “A stud is the best for piercing and healing and after it is healed you can switch to a hoop.”

When you can switch out your ear piercing stud, go for something that makes a small-yet-impactful statement, like the dreamy Mejuri Mini Lotus Studs.

Daith Ear Piercings

Last but not least, just below the rook piercing is the option for the daith. “The daith piercing is on the inside of the ear on the cartilage,” explains Abrego. “Healing takes about three to 12 months or more. Both a curved barbell and a hoop can work for healing.”

If you want to make the most of this inner-ear space, go for a larger hoop that will still sit comfortable, like the OUFER 16G Stainless Steel Earring.