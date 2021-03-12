6 Tips For Perfecting Your Dating App Profile, Straight From The Experts At Hinge

When I was first figuring out which dating apps to download, it was Hinge’s slogan that won me over—”Designed to be deleted.” Perfect! It’s been my go-to ever since, and while I haven’t been lucky enough to actually delete it yet, it’s definitely served me well. Right now, I’m looking to give my profile a seasonal refresh, so I turned to Hinge’s Director of Relationship Science for the tea on dating app profile tips all users should keep in mind.

Logan Ury wants Hinge to be the last dating app you ever use, but insists that part of the likelihood of this happening falls on the amount of effort you put into your profile. “Hinge is all about getting people off the app and onto great dates, and all of that starts with a strong profile,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Your profile is your chance to make a great first impression, so make sure it accurately shows others who you are by including a variety of photos and Prompt responses that reveal different parts of your personality.”

According to Ury’s research, Hinge users are primarily looking for a mixture of humor and vulnerability—so no surface-level answers or relying on thirst trap photos, please. To make figuring out what to include a bit easier, the app has even introduced a new feature: What Works Guides. “They provide research-backed tips on how to set up a profile that showcases your personality and reflects who you really are,” Ury shares.

Of course, I had to bug her to share some of the top tips with me first. “When creating your profile, think of it as your opening line, since people will start a conversation based on your photos and Prompt answers,” Ury says. “For example, if you use photos focused on traveling or cooking, your matches will ask follow up questions on those topics, so make sure your profile is leading to the types of conversations you want to have.”

Below, Ury dished on the top six tips absolutely everyone looking for love should keep in mind when creating dating app profiles—no matter what app you’re swiping on.

1. Show Us Who You Are

“Choose photos that are accurate and flattering,” says Ury. “When it comes to the all-important first photo, start with a clear headshot.” As for photos to leave out? “Ditch the photos with filters or sunglasses, because these make it harder for us to see what you look like. Also have a mixture of different types of photos, including at least one photo of your full body and one that shows you doing an activity you love.”

2. Avoid One-Word Answers

“When creating your profile, avoid one-word answers that don’t reveal much about you,” says Ury. “Show someone that you’re invested in finding a relationship by putting effort into your responses.”

3. Be Specific

“The more specific and open you are, the easier it is for a match to start a conversation with you,” Ury explains. “This also helps show the real you.”

4. Stand Out By Sending Comments

“Sending a comment with your like helps you stand out and shows you’re truly invested in getting to know the other person,” shares Ury. “71 percent of Hinge users say they’re more successful at finding matches when they include a thoughtful comment to show they’re interested. This extra effort goes a long way.”

5. Keep The Conversation Fresh

“Don’t be afraid to ask follow-up questions or switch to a new topic,” says Ury, who insists it’s all about getting past the small talk. “Ask questions such as ‘What’s something that makes you lose track of time?’ or ‘What’s your go-to pump-up song?’ Research says that asking personal and thoughtful questions is the best way to get to know someone.”

6. Take It To The Next Level

“Keep the momentum going by transitioning from messaging on the app to texting,” says Ury. Even if you can’t meet up IRL just yet! “Don’t be afraid to ask for a video date. It’s the new coffee date—a low-pressure vibe check to assess your chemistry with someone.”