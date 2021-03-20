The 3 Crystals Every Aries Needs For #AriesSzn

Scroll To See More Images

I never used to be one for crystals, but after a friend gifted me a few with my personal needs in mind, I realized just how powerful they can truly be. Whether you genuinely believe in the powers they provide, or just seeing them serves as a reminder, the right crystals can be a game-changer when you are working toward a more fulfilling and joyful life. And I can’t stress enough that they need to be the right crystals—any old stone won’t change your life. They have to align with what you want to achieve, which is why anyone born between March 21 and April 19 should have the best crystals for Aries basically memorized.

Aries is one of the most confident, motivated signs in the entire zodiac, and their determination is downright inspiring to others; however, that doesn’t mean they aren’t without their own personal struggles. Aries can be impulsive and impatient, not to mention the fact that they’re known for having quite the temper. When you’ve got such a fiery drive, feeling limited can really weigh on you—which is why the crystals below can be such life-savers to have on hand.

There are crystals to clear your mind, ward off stress and help you welcome love, but the three crystals below are the very best for any and all Aries. Shop a palm stone, something larger and more decorative or even a sweet piece of jewelry, and keep these crystals by your side and on your mind as you navigate Aries Season and beyond.

Amethyst

Particularly irritable? Prone to mood swings? Aries, babe, you need some amethyst in your life. This stone is all about dispelling anger and stress and helping you find your balance, so that you can keep working hard and achieve all your goals worry-free.

Amethyst Cluster

Many amethyst-lovers prefer the crystal in its clustered state, and these one-of-a-kind clusters make the perfect piece of home decor to remind you to relax.

Amethyst Stone

If you’d prefer something smaller, these amethyst stones are just as gorgeous, but much more portable, so you can keep one in your pocket or handbag.

Amethyst Necklace

I’m a big fan of wearing my favorite crystals as jewelry and this stunning amethyst pendant tops my to-buy list for all the Aries in my life.

Aquamarine

Aquamarine is a beautiful stone, but especially for Aries. This gentle stone helps to clear the mind, relieve stress and encourage peace—ideal for bringing a fiery Aries back down to earth when he or she loses their temper. Aries aren’t great at going with the flow, but with a little aquamarine on standby, they can learn to be flexible in their endeavors.

Double Terminated Aquamarine

Stones that are double terminated (a.k.a. pointy on both ends) are great for balance, as they take in energy on one end and give off energy at the other. Let this one soak up your stress and release peace.

Aquamarine Necklace

Aries or not, you’ll be hard-pressed to resist this stunning raw aquamarine necklace. It’s the perfect size to layer with all those chunky gold chains you’ve been buying.

Aquamarine Heart

I personally love a classic palm stone, but this aquamarine heart-shaped stone is one step cuter. If you’d like to turn it into jewelry, you also have the option to ask the shop owner to drill a hole before placing your order.

Citrine

Citrine is a great crystal for Aries because it’s all about healing and positive energy. Aries are driven and want to succeed, so having a little citrine on hand can help them attract success and wealth into their lives. Citrine helps to strengthen one’s intellect and grants Aries the creative energy necessary to thrive.

Citrine Crystal

This gorgeous raw citrine is perfect to throw in your handbag or coat pocket so it’s always nearby. It’s just two inches wide, so it won’t weigh you down.

Citrine Necklace

If you like to wear your crystals as jewelry, you’ll be head over heels for this gorgeous gold and citrine pendant necklace. Talk about a perfect birthday gift for any Aries in your life!

Citrine Earrings

Last but not least, these stunning raw citrine earrings give any look a more boho feel, and putting them on every morning can become somewhat of a mindfulness practice.