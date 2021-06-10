16 Gorgeous Crochet Pieces You Can Style All Summer Long

Scroll To See More Images
You know those timeless trends that come back to life every single season, year after year? In my mind, crochet is the summer trend that will never die—and believe me, I have no complaints. Just as I love chunky knits in the winter, I’m drawn to crochet’s cozy (but still lightweight, fun and beachy!) vibes when the warm weather hits.
Fortunately, it’s also a super easy trend to come by these days. You don’t have to scour the internet for cute crochet pieces anymore, thanks in part to micro-trends like the Coconut Girl aesthetic that has me running to buy anything that comes in a hibiscus floral print or looks like I bought it at a beachy gift shop. No surprise, crochet makes the cut!
Ultimately, this trend is meant to look and feel playful. If you want to go for a beach goddess-inspired outfit while on vacay this summer, choose a crocheted piece that comes in a neutral shade like tan or white. That said, 2021’s maximalist trend of course features the look in shades of bright pink and cornflower blue, so you can certainly go bold in vivid hues if you want to.
No matter what colorway you choose to rock this summer, the lightweight texture adds plenty of interest, but the overall vibe is always laid-back and breezy. Just what you want when curating your summer essentials, right?
Below, read on to check out a few crocheted pieces you didn’t know you needed, including dresses, bags, shoes and so much more. Viva la crochet, baby!
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
Crochet Floral Dress
This mini dress from Zara might look expensive, but it’s priced under $70, if you can believe it! It’s time to add this frock to your shopping cart.
Zig Zag Soft Shoulder Bag
Target never fails when it comes to easy-to-style (and affordable) bags and this one is no exception. Pick up this white crochet tote and make it your daily carry-all.
Daisy Bikini Set
Yes, this black crochet bikini from Maiyo comes with a detachable gold chain belt. And yes, it would be a worthy addition to your collection.
9.0 Swim Cleo Crochet Dress
What, you don’t dream of spending the summer in this hot pink dress from Beginning Boutique? Just me? How could you not want to party in this?!
Crochet Fringe Sweater
This lightweight fringed sweater from Venus is perfect for layering over a basic tank top and a pair of white jeans to give the outfit some 2021 flare. Plus, it comes in sizes up to a 3X!
Crochet Midi Sweater Dress
Choosing the right undergarments to wear with this midi dress might be a challenge, but it’s totally worth it! Or, just go for a bikini to nail Abercrombie & Fitch’s beachy-cool look.
Oversize Crochet Sweater
This particular shade of light blue is blowing up right now, so snag this collared crochet sweater ASAP. It works as a super cool-kid-approved coverup for the beach, too.
Crochet Maxi Dress
Go bold this summer with this colorful maxi tank dress from Cecilia Prado. Style with a pair of shoes or a bag that comes in one of the colors featured on this dress and you’ll be good to go.
Lara Floral Crochet Shoulder Bag
Get rid of your basic cloth tote bag and replace it with this sunny yellow version from Urban Outfitters. At $34 bucks a pop, I would recommend buying a few different colors.
Oriana One Piece
This daring cut-out one-piece by Lovers + Friends is a great, low-effort way to rock the crochet trend. It could also work as a bodysuit with some denim cutoffs if you ask me!
Halter Neck Mini Crochet Dress
Behold the perfect little white summer dress from Eloquii. The crochet texture is a little more subtle compared to the rest of the options on this list.
Crochet Lace Swim Pants
These pants are basically a step up from those beach pants that everyone keeps talking about this summer. Show off your bikini bottoms in style!
Dionne Granny Tank
This top is made-to-order and is created from a vintage reconstructed crochet blanket. If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind piece to splurge on, let this top be the one.
The Cover-Up Crochet Dress
This piece is technically a cover-up but could also totally work as a dress this summer. The asymmetrical hemline and figure-hugging design make this a must-buy.
Larrie Crochet Mini Skirt
This hot pink mini skirt is too cute to pass up this summer. It fits perfectly into that Coconut Girl aesthetic I was talking about earlier, so give it a try.
Paz Net Lace Up Espadrilles
Meet the cutest pair of beach shoes, maybe ever. These espadrilles from Castaner are a wear-forever type of purchase, so they’re 100 percent worth the splurge.