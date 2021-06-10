StyleCaster
Share

16 Gorgeous Crochet Pieces You Can Style All Summer Long

What's hot
StyleCaster

16 Gorgeous Crochet Pieces You Can Style All Summer Long

Julia Marzovilla
by
16 Gorgeous Crochet Pieces You Can Style All Summer Long
Photo: Courtesy of Mango; Zara; Abercrombie & Fitch; Adobe.

Scroll To See More Images

You know those timeless trends that come back to life every single season, year after year? In my mind, crochet is the summer trend that will never dieand believe me, I have no complaints. Just as I love chunky knits in the winter, I’m drawn to crochet’s cozy (but still lightweight, fun and beachy!) vibes when the warm weather hits.

Fortunately, it’s also a super easy trend to come by these days. You don’t have to scour the internet for cute crochet pieces anymore, thanks in part to micro-trends like the Coconut Girl aesthetic that has me running to buy anything that comes in a hibiscus floral print or looks like I bought it at a beachy gift shop. No surprise, crochet makes the cut!

Ultimately, this trend is meant to look and feel playful. If you want to go for a beach goddess-inspired outfit while on vacay this summer, choose a crocheted piece that comes in a neutral shade like tan or white. That said, 2021’s maximalist trend of course features the look in shades of bright pink and cornflower blue, so you can certainly go bold in vivid hues if you want to.

No matter what colorway you choose to rock this summer, the lightweight texture adds plenty of interest, but the overall vibe is always laid-back and breezy. Just what you want when curating your summer essentials, right?

Below, read on to check out a few crocheted pieces you didn’t know you needed, including dresses, bags, shoes and so much more. Viva la crochet, baby!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

STYLECASTER | Crochet Trend Summer

Courtesy of Zara.

Crochet Floral Dress

This mini dress from Zara might look expensive, but it’s priced under $70, if you can believe it! It’s time to add this frock to your shopping cart.

Crochet Floral Dress $69.90
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Crochet Trend Summer

Courtesy of Universal Thread.

Zig Zag Soft Shoulder Bag

Target never fails when it comes to easy-to-style (and affordable) bags and this one is no exception. Pick up this white crochet tote and make it your daily carry-all.

Zig Zag Soft Shoulder Bag $35
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Crochet Trend Summer

Courtesy of Maiyo.

Daisy Bikini Set

Yes, this black crochet bikini from Maiyo comes with a detachable gold chain belt. And yes, it would be a worthy addition to your collection.

Daisy Bikini Set $170
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Crochet Trend Summer

Courtesy of Beginning Boutique.

9.0 Swim Cleo Crochet Dress

What, you don’t dream of spending the summer in this hot pink dress from Beginning Boutique? Just me? How could you not want to party in this?!

9.0 Swim Cleo Crochet Dress $89.99
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Crochet Trend Summer

Courtesy of Venus.

Crochet Fringe Sweater

This lightweight fringed sweater from Venus is perfect for layering over a basic tank top and a pair of white jeans to give the outfit some 2021 flare. Plus, it comes in sizes up to a 3X!

Crochet Fringe Sweater $44
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Crochet Trend Summer

Courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch.

Crochet Midi Sweater Dress

Choosing the right undergarments to wear with this midi dress might be a challenge, but it’s totally worth it! Or, just go for a bikini to nail Abercrombie & Fitch’s beachy-cool look.

Crochet Midi Sweater Dress $89
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Crochet Trend Summer

Courtesy of Mango.

Oversize Crochet Sweater

This particular shade of light blue is blowing up right now, so snag this collared crochet sweater ASAP. It works as a super cool-kid-approved coverup for the beach, too.

Oversize Crochet Sweater (was $59.99) $41.99
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Crochet Trend Summer

Courtesy of Cecilia Prado.

Crochet Maxi Dress

Go bold this summer with this colorful maxi tank dress from Cecilia Prado. Style with a pair of shoes or a bag that comes in one of the colors featured on this dress and you’ll be good to go.

Crochet Maxi Dress $260
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Crochet Trend Summer

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters.

Lara Floral Crochet Shoulder Bag

Get rid of your basic cloth tote bag and replace it with this sunny yellow version from Urban Outfitters. At $34 bucks a pop, I would recommend buying a few different colors.

Lara Floral Crochet Shoulder Bag $34
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Crochet Trend Summer

Courtesy of Lovers + Friends.

Oriana One Piece

This daring cut-out one-piece by Lovers + Friends is a great, low-effort way to rock the crochet trend. It could also work as a bodysuit with some denim cutoffs if you ask me!

Oriana One Piece $168
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Crochet Trend Summer

Courtesy of Eloquii.

Halter Neck Mini Crochet Dress

Behold the perfect little white summer dress from Eloquii. The crochet texture is a little more subtle compared to the rest of the options on this list.

Halter Neck Mini Crochet Dress $99.95
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Crochet Trend Summer

Courtesy of Ayliss.

Crochet Lace Swim Pants 

These pants are basically a step up from those beach pants that everyone keeps talking about this summer. Show off your bikini bottoms in style!

Crochet Lace Swim Pants $25.99
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Crochet Trend Summer

Courtesy of The Series.

Dionne Granny Tank

This top is made-to-order and is created from a vintage reconstructed crochet blanket. If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind piece to splurge on, let this top be the one.

Dionne Granny Tank $120
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Crochet Trend Summer

Courtesy of Fashion To Figure.

The Cover-Up Crochet Dress

This piece is technically a cover-up but could also totally work as a dress this summer. The asymmetrical hemline and figure-hugging design make this a must-buy.

The Cover-Up Crochet Dress $79.95
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Crochet Trend Summer

Courtesy of Princess Polly.

Larrie Crochet Mini Skirt

This hot pink mini skirt is too cute to pass up this summer. It fits perfectly into that Coconut Girl aesthetic I was talking about earlier, so give it a try.

Larrie Crochet Mini Skirt $43
Buy Now
STYLECASTER | Crochet Trend Summer

Courtesy of Castaner.

Paz Net Lace Up Espadrilles

Meet the cutest pair of beach shoes, maybe ever. These espadrilles from Castaner are a wear-forever type of purchase, so they’re 100 percent worth the splurge.

StyleCaster newsletter

Tags:
share