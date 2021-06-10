16 Gorgeous Crochet Pieces You Can Style All Summer Long

You know those timeless trends that come back to life every single season, year after year? In my mind, crochet is the summer trend that will never die—and believe me, I have no complaints. Just as I love chunky knits in the winter, I’m drawn to crochet’s cozy (but still lightweight, fun and beachy!) vibes when the warm weather hits.

Fortunately, it’s also a super easy trend to come by these days. You don’t have to scour the internet for cute crochet pieces anymore, thanks in part to micro-trends like the Coconut Girl aesthetic that has me running to buy anything that comes in a hibiscus floral print or looks like I bought it at a beachy gift shop. No surprise, crochet makes the cut!

Ultimately, this trend is meant to look and feel playful. If you want to go for a beach goddess-inspired outfit while on vacay this summer, choose a crocheted piece that comes in a neutral shade like tan or white. That said, 2021’s maximalist trend of course features the look in shades of bright pink and cornflower blue, so you can certainly go bold in vivid hues if you want to.

No matter what colorway you choose to rock this summer, the lightweight texture adds plenty of interest, but the overall vibe is always laid-back and breezy. Just what you want when curating your summer essentials, right?

Below, read on to check out a few crocheted pieces you didn’t know you needed, including dresses, bags, shoes and so much more. Viva la crochet, baby!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.