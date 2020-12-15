14 Going-Out Tops You Can Wear Even When It’s Freezing Outside

Scroll To See More Images

Just because the temperatures suddenly drop below 40 degrees, doesn’t mean everyone suddenly stops going out on the weekends—or weekdays, if you function well on no sleep and have flexible office hours. Of course, we aren’t socializing like we used to these days, but even if your social life only consists of socially-distanced hangouts in your friend’s backyard, you still want to look cute (and not freeze) right? That’s where an arsenal of good cold weather going-out tops comes in.

Although I’m definitely someone who doesn’t really grace bars or clubs very often (I’m the gal you’ll find at home with a mug of hot chocolate and Hulu on the TV), I’m still always searching for the perfect top for when I do decide to leave the comforting warmth of my couch.

Finding the ideal going-out tops for colder weather proved to be easier than I thought it would. Maybe I was lazy in my search the past few years, or maybe this year just has more winter going-out tops than usual (ironically enough!). Either way, if you’re looking for going-out tops that will keep you warm while also making sure you look hot AF, I’ve got your back.

Below, you’ll find 14 different going-out tops for cold weather. Some are definitely warmer than others, but all of them are totally appropriate for a wintry night out on the town. From velvet blouses and corset tops to sheer bodysuits and sexy turtlenecks (Yes, that’s a thing!) you’re sure to find something perfect for all your night-out needs this winter.

Just don’t forget your going-out mask, too!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Buttoned Up

Reformation kill the going-out top game, and their long-sleeved options are especially good. Big fan of this button-up bodice!

Mesh Spots

Mesh is all the rage this season, but skip a basic version and go for these cool flocked cow print spots. Bonus points if you’re wearing a cool bralette underneath.

Snake Suit

A long-sleeved bodysuit is the easiest cold weather going-out top option, and Good American has a bevy of options. My fave this season? This second-skin snake print, which would look amazing with some black skinnies.

Floral Ruched

I tend to play it safe and wear black when it comes to cold weather going-out tops, but be bolder than me! This floral number with a ruched bust and statement sleeves makes a major style statement.

Wrap Waist

If you’re cool with risking a little cold, go for this Reformation top with a tie-around detail at the waist. You decide how much skin to show based on the rise of your bottoms!

Green Velvet

These puffy velvet sleeves are seriously dreamy, but the shirred bodice and keyhole cutout at the bust keep things sexy. That’s that perfect cold weather going-out top balance, baby!

Corset Crop

Corset silhouettes are so in this season, and PLT has tons of options, including this off-the-shoulder black top you can wear with literally everything.

Back Out

Imagine showing up with your coat on, slipping it off and revealing this fire backless moment. Talk about a going-out top power move! Just make sure you’ve got a sticky bra on standby.

Swiss Dot Sleeves

How to dress up a basic black long-sleeved top? Sheer sleeves with a little puff and lots of dots, of course! Mango nailed it with this one.

Bow-Tie Front

In a world where everyone else is in black, go bold and wear red. This long-sleeved top with bow-tie front detail is seriously adorable—plus it looks like a present, and why not remind people of the gift you are?

Full Sequin

Don’t save sequins for NYE! They’re a year-round essential, especially during the winter. This ASTR The Label pick has a good amount of glitz without being too over-the-top. Very chic.

Animal Mesh

A white mesh bodysuit? Va-va-voom! This Good American piece is a total moment, perfect with skinnies or as a sexy contrast to baggy boyfriend jeans.

Glitzy Gold

This glitzy gold material is made for going out at night. That’s the kind of shine that turns heads, even in the dark!

Hint of Shimmer

If you’re not into sparkle overboard, Express has you covered with this beautiful bodysuit, featuring balloon sleeves and juust the right amount of subtle glitz.

A version of this article appeared in December 2020.