FYI—So Many Cute Coach Bags Are On Sale Right Now

Any good shopper knows that a truly great sale can be hard to come by. But, on the other side of that coin, once you find a great deal, it’s often impossible to stop yourself from buying everything that’s marked down. That’s how I feel about shopping all the good Coach bag sales at the moment—there are so many great deals happening right now and I simply do not have enough money in my account to buy everything I want.

It’s no secret that Coach bags have become mega-popular this season. First, the Tabby 26 bags were blowing up my Instagram feed and then the Quilties popped off on TikTok and everyone seemed to want one of those, too. If, like me, you’re looking to pick up a purse for yourself this season, there has never been a better time to shop than right now.

Not only is the Coach site having a massive sale, but Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale includes a few of the most in-demand styles, too. That means that these bags are up to 50 percent (!!) off right now. To help you navigate the discount-priced waters, I rounded up a few bags from both sites. A gal’s gotta have options!

Whether you’re a bag collector or just looking to replace your everyday favorite, I’ve found a purse that you’re (probably) going to love. From top-handle bags that come in this season’s trendiest colorways to sleek shoulder bags that you can totally bring to the office (If we ever go back, that is!), prepare to do some damage to your savings account.

Read on to shop ten of the cutest Coach bags on sale now below—and forget to treat yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Cassie Crossbody 19 Bag

You have a little white dress—now it’s time to buy a little white bag to along with it. This vanilla-colored pick is the perfect going-out bag for just under $120.

Willis Leather Top Handle Bag

Say what you want about millennial pink, but this color is seriously to die for! The delicate gold hardware just completes the summery look, and you can snag it right now for $210.

Tabby Top Handle 20 Bag

If you love the Tabby 26, you’re going to love this simpler black top-handle bag, too. It’s timeless and will go with all of your outfits, no matter the season. Plus, it’s under $300 for a limited time!

Ergo Leather Shoulder Bag

Kelly green is a trending summer hue, so stock up while these bags are still available! This oversized shoulder bag is a great carry-it-everywhere option, discounted down to $297.

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 in Colorblock

Remember when I was talking about the Tabby 26 being everywhere? This color-blocked pick is a little less trendy than the puffier quilted versions, so it’s a better good investment—especially with over $100 off!

Shay Shoulder Bag

Black tote bags tend to feel a bit heavy in the summer months, so consider picking up one in a light brown or tan colorway. This one fits the bill and it’s discounted by $140 bucks. We love to see it!

Hayden Foldover Crossbody Clutch

A night out with your besties calls for a teeny bag that’s only going to hold the essentials. This chocolate brown clutch is $70 off right now, making it the ideal option.

Hayden Crossbody Clutch (was $175) $105 buy it

Swinger Bag in Nylon

Nylon purses are a lightweight, summer-appropriate alternative to your usual heavy leather bags. The Swinger 20 is already the cutest little baguette bag, but this nylon version on sale now for $136.50 really kicks it up a notch.

Recycled Tote 42 Bag

This light green canvas tote is made from recycled materials and on sale now for just under $120, so you can look cute and do some good for the world we live in when you buy it.

Tabby Chain Clutch

This slightly more structured version of the Coach Tabby bag should be at the top of your shopping list this season. A cute silhouette in an on-trend color, on sale for under $200? Perfection!