Consider This The Easiest, Tastiest Chickpea Cookie Dough Recipe Ever

I’m definitely a desserts person, but I’m all about finding healthier ways to enjoy my faves. No, I won’t swear off of the really bad-for-you stuff altogether, but if I can find some better alternatives to enjoy on a more frequent basis, why not do a healthy swap or two, you know? For years, I’ve struggled to find a chickpea cookie dough recipe that tastes as good as the real deal, but I’m happy to report that I’ve finally found one—and lucky you, I’m sharing all the deets.

It all started when my parents moved houses and decided to buy all-new appliances and kitchen tools. After ditching their old Magic Bullet, they settled on the Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Duo Smoothie Bowl and Personal Blender System for smoothies and other blendable dishes. Personally, I wasn’t all that intrigued, but when my sister pointed out that the blender came with a recipe book and promising chickpea cookie dough directions, I knew I had to try it out for myself.

Spoiler alert—it was incredible, hence the reason I’m writing this rave. No, it’s not the most healthy recipe ever, but yes, it’s significantly healthier than eating actual cookie dough, especially if you tend to do so by the spoonful. No judgement here! I’m all about a sweet treat; I just happen to like this one as much as my far-worse guilty pleasures.

All in all, I strongly encourage you to not only try this recipe, but to get yourself a bougie blender like the Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Duo. Not only have I been making this chickpea cookie dough on repeat, but I’ve used it for smoothies and juices too, and I love how easy it is to handle. TBH, stay tuned; I just might have to work my way through all 15 recipes in the included recipe book!

The Ingredients

One can of chickpeas

1/4 cup of chickpea liquid

2 tablespoons of honey

1 tablespoon of vanilla

1/4 cup of peanut butter

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 cup of chocolate chips

The Recipe

This dessert recipe seriously couldn’t be easier. Begin by separating your chickpeas from the chickpea liquid and rinsing the chickpeas off. Then, combine all the ingredients into the Power Nutri Bowl.

Next up, turn it on and let it blend, baby! We only had to blend for around 30 seconds, so start there and then check on your mixture to see if you need more time. You don’t want to over-blend!

When you’ve blended to your heart’s content, scoop your mixture out and place it into a Tupperware container, making sure to get every last bit. You don’t want to waste it!

Next, Add the mix-ins of your choosing—I went with chocolate chips! For a s’mores dough, Ninja recommends chocolate chunks, mini marshmallows and broken-up graham crackers. For an oatmeal raisin dough, they suggest old-fashioned oats and raisins.

Last but not least, put your mixture in the fridge and leave it for as long as you can so it can harden into more of a classic cookie dough consistency. If you have the chance to leave it overnight, definitely do so! If I have less time, I will even throw it in the freezer, since it doesn’t fully freeze.

The Results

Voila—the above should yield four servings of chickpea cookie dough, the super-rich dessert you don’t have to feel guilty about enjoying. I won’t lie and say I’ll never ever enjoy regular cookie dough again, but this is a nice alternative for days when I can’t justify killing a sleeve of the real stuff.

True, this chickpea cookie dough is a little softer and smoother than traditional cookie dough, but the taste is divine, especially when you play up the mix-ins, so don’t be surprised if I serve you a few different iterations next time you come over for a girls’ night in.