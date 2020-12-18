Cozy Cashmere Sweaters Under $100 You Can Totally Justify Buying

Scroll To See More Images

When I think of cashmere, I think of country clubs, yachts and people with second vacation homes. Cashmere has always seemed super luxe—and therefore, super out of my budget; so much so that I never checked out to see how much it actually cost. When I finally did, whoa, I was surprised. There are a lot of affordable cashmere sweaters that give those majorly-luxurious vibes for less.

I gave myself the challenge of finding gorgeous cashmere sweaters under $100 and honestly, it didn’t take too long to find an abundance of chic options. Most of my picks don’t brush up too close to that $100 mark, either. There mostly fall in the $55-80 range, which is very much the amount I’m willing to spend on nice sweaters that’ll keep me warm all winter.

These sweaters have plenty of variety, too, because TBH, cashmere can get a little boring. No one wants 1000 soft but plain crew neck sweaters! They want some trendy options, too. In this round-up, I’ve included a cardigan, a turtleneck, a crew neck sweater and a V-neck sweater, so you’ve got plenty to choose from. You can find one that fits your closet needs or personal sense of style with ease.

Cashmere is def high-maintenance, though. You can’t just throw it into your washing machine with your other sweaters and put it on the “normal” cycle. You can technically wash it on the delicate cycle, but you need to follow some specific instructions (I follow these from The Laundress). Many people hand-wash their cashmere, too, so if you want to commit to this luxury material, know you’ll have to switch up your laundry routine just a bit.

If you still aren’t sure about cashmere, just think about how great it will feel to respond to a compliment with, “Oh thanks! It’s cashmere.” Yup, that’s enough for me. With that, read on for my top six soft, decently-affordable picks.

Trendy Cardigan

This is not Taylor Swift’s cardigan—I do love hers, don’t get me wrong, but this is better. This blue cashmere cardigan includes one of my favorite 2020 trends (tie-dye!) and is inspired by the ’90s and the ocean.

Close Fit

If you want a form-fitting cashmere sweater, stop your search. This chic option from Naadam comes in multiple colorways—and psst, it’s normally $135.

Classic Turtleneck

You can never go wrong with Uniqlo, and this mustard cashmere turtleneck is no exception. Coming in under $60, this Uniqlo turtleneck is 100 percent cashmere and available in 11 different colors, so you can find your best shade.

Cuff Details

Cashmere sweaters usually don’t have any extra details—they let the material be the star of the show. That’s why this cashmere blend sweater stands out from the pack with its striped neck and sleeve detailing.

Timeless V-Neck

If you invest in a cashmere sweater, you don’t really want it to go out of style within a year. This V-neck cashmere sweater never will, and can be paired with literally anything to elevate your look.

Everyday Knit

Everyone needs a good slouchy sweater in their closet. This cashmere crew sweater strikes the balance between being flattering for your shape without being too tight. Plus, it comes in more than 15 colors.