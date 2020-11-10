Vintage-Inspired Jeans That Lift Your Bum but Are Actually Comfortable

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve ever worn a pair of true vintage jeans—whether to the office or just for a belfie to post on your IG feed— you probably already know that while they photograph like a dream and do wonders for lifting the bum, these rigid (a.k.a. stiff, 100 percent cotton fabrication) styles are definitely not the most comfortable choice IRL. Vintage Levis and Wranglers are just two of the many standout heritage denim brands that have made a major comeback during the last decade, prompting fashion fiends and vintage lovers to scour their local thrift stores and flea markets to find the perfect-fitting pair.

Unfortunately, this endeavor isn’t always an easy one, and many of the coveted high-rise styles born in the ’80s and ’90s fit less than flattering unless you’re willing to pay up for repurposed pairs or head to the tailor for a custom (but low-key expensive) fit. Sure, they may lift and sculpt your rear end like no other contemporary pair you’ve tried on the modern-day market, but they also may fit extra loose in the leg and hips, which isn’t always the look you’re going for.

Fortunately, modern denim brands have taken notice of this resurrected mom jean style and have designed vintage-inspired jeans that emulate the iconic look of old-school pairs but with updated silhouettes that hug all of your curves and don’t feel like straight-up leg corsets when you’re wearing them at your 9 to five desk job or a night out. Scroll through below to check out our favorite vintage-looking jeans that are not only ridiculously figure-flattering but also let you move freely (and painlessly) throughout your day.

Levi’s Wedgie Icon Jeans

Designed to mimic the look of authentic vintage Levi’s jeans, the Wedgie style lifts, sculpts, and flatters your backside like no other—trust.

Reformation Vintage High Straight Crop

These straight-legged crops look like they’re from the vintage shop, but actually don’t require a trip to the tailor to fit right.

Re/Done x Levi’s High Rise Ankle Crop Jeans

These recycled Levi’s jeans are repurposed with a contemporary silhouette that hugs and lifts your bum, but with a more fitted leg and a skinny hem.

Agolde Pinch-Waist Jeans

Constructed with slightly distressed 100 percent cotton fabrication, these high-rise straight-leg jeans look like the real deal without the pain and immobility you’ll face with your favorite thirfted pair.

Levi’s 501 Jeans

This classic button fly denim cut has been around for ages, but the brand has modernized the fit to make it ridiculously flatter—regardless of your shape or size.

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean

Made to perfectly emulate the look of true ’90s jeans, this modern pair borrows the vintage aesthetic merged with contemporary comfort. These are also great because they’re available in petite, regular, and tall inseams.

Citizens of Humanity Olivia High Rise Slim Jeans

These rigid jeans hug your curves in all the right places, but unlike thrift store finds, feature a slim-cute leg for a modernized spin-off.

Reformation Serena High & Skinny Jeans

These skinny jeans give you a vintage appeal but are designed with a bit of stretch so you don’t feel suffocated in them.

Wrangler’s Wild West 603 Straight Jean

Just like the O.G. Wrangler’s you’d score at the flea market, except they fit even better and let you move around.