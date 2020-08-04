18 Black-Owned Wedding Vendors To Bookmark For Your Special Day

If you’re reading this, you’re probably getting married soon and are busy planning the wedding of your dreams. Congratulations! Now, it’s time to get down to business and book those wedding vendors. Luckily, we’ve sourced some amazing Black-owned wedding vendors for you to choose from, from florists and cake-makers to planners and photographers. Supporting BIPOC-owned businesses is important, and there are so many talented creatives to choose from, so why not include a few on your big day?

As a bride-to-be myself, I’ve relied on recommendations from friends and family when booking my vendors, as well as a little help from my Instagram-stalking skills to see what others recommend. Finding vendors you can trust will help to make your big day run smoothly, and you’ll be able to rest easy knowing the businesses you’re working with are just as focused on the details as you are. No unwanted stressors or Bridezilla freakouts here!

If there’s one thing we all need right now, it’s a reminder that love is real, love is alive and celebrations are still being had, even if they look a little different than they used to. The below vendors all came with glowing recommendations from bridal Facebook groups as well as from our friends at Zola, The Knot and Wedding Wire. Trust that these vendors will work with you on every little detail imaginable, and will be there to help you create the wedding of your dreams.

Read on for a list of Black-owned florists, photographers, bakers, DJs and more from around the country that will make your wedding day everything you ever wanted and more.

FLORISTS

Eclectic Blooms

Eclectic Blooms is a flower shop is owned by Kira Bibbs, a floral designer based in Maryland. Not only does she create gorgeous bridal bouquets, centerpieces and more for weddings, but she also hosts workshops and classes to share her expertise with you. Plus, you can shop right from her site and get bouquets delivered for special occasions—or even floral smudge sticks, if that’s your vibe.

Bloom & Plume

Owned by Maurice Harris, an LA-based floral designer and artist, Bloom & Plume is a bespoke floral design studio that’s truly one of the fiercest floral vendors we’ve ever seen. Harris boasts clients such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Nike, and has been featured in publications like Vogue, W Magazine, and The Hollywood Reporter. Harris even has his own show on Quibi called Centerpiece.

Flowers By G Bella

Based in New York City, Flowers By G Bella is a floral & styling studio that can handle everything from gorgeous arrangements and bouquets to ceremony and reception consultations and coordination. Whether you’re looking for a traditional style or a more whimsical aesthetic, Flowers By G Bella will help guide you in the right direction.

PHOTOGRAPHERS

Adonye Jaja

Adonye Jaja is based in Denver, CO, but travels around the country to photograph weddings. As a fine art photographer, Jaja expertly captures a bride and groom’s most intimate moments, so they can relive them for a lifetime. A quick scroll through his portfolio is all it takes to see the love he puts into his work.

Reneé Hollingshead

With headquarters in both Washington, D.C. and Florida, Reneé Hollingshead and her gorgeous photography are available to brides all across the country. Hollingshead shoots on both digital and film cameras, so you get an array of photo options when putting together your wedding album.

Elizabeth Austin Photography

Elizabeth Austin is an award-winning wedding photographer based in Atlanta, GA, whose goal is to capture the “true essence of your love” while guiding you through the photography experience. Austin also shoots on film, giving your photos a timeless, bright aesthetic.

INVITES + STATIONARY

Model Paper

Ashleigh Duhon of Model Paper designs artfully modern stationery and wedding suites, meant to be saved as keepsakes and passed down to future generations. Working from scratch to handcraft each suite, Duhon creates something totally personal and true to each couple’s style.

Lepenn Designs

Based in Detroit Michigan, Letrice of Lepenn Designs works with couples in the Midwest and beyond to create their one-of-a-kind wedding suites. She has over nine years of experience in custom invitation design and considers herself to be a design chameleon, able to adapt to suit all of her clients’ unique needs.

Diona Nicole Design Studio

With Diona Nicole, you have the option to go the custom route for your invitation suite and accompanying paper goods, or you can select a pre-made design from her gorgeous, expansive gallery. Either way, you can’t go wrong with Nicole’s expertise, vision and eye for design.

CAKES + DESSERTS

Clara’s Groovy Deliciousness

Based in Philadelphia, PA, owner Samirah named her dessert company after her late grandmother Clara, and weaves her passion and artistry into everything she bakes. Clara’s Groovy Deliciousness works with couples to create their ultimate wedding dessert fantasies, whether that be mini desserts and pastries or a four-tiered wedding cake.

Mwokaji Cakery

Mwokaji Cakery in Los Angeles creates beautiful custom cakes, specializing in organic embellishments like fresh fruit and flowers. You might recognize owner and pastry chef Tamara Brown from her time on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship, but either way, you’ll love scrolling through her photogenic cakes on the Mwokaji Instagram page.

Swank Desserts

If you’re looking to toss tradition to the side when it comes to your cake, turn to Swank Desserts, based in Charleston, SC. While Chef Danetra will whip you up a classic tiered cake at your request, Swank Desserts specializes in customizable dessert displays, and works with clients to create one-of-a-kind displays that are tailored to their needs and taste buds.

WEDDING PLANNERS

Régine Danielle Events

Based in Chicago and helping brides everywhere from Dallas to Mexico and beyond, Régine Danielle is a full-service wedding planning and design firm. Lead event producer Regina Brooks works with only a handful of couples each year to ensure she is able to give each wedding her full attention and expertise.

Michelle Norwood Events

Hiring Michelle Norwood to plan your wedding pretty much ensures you’ll have the spectacular wedding day you’ve always dreamed of. Based in New Orleans and serving brides around the country, Michelle will work with you and your future spouse on every little detail of your day, to ensure things go off without a hitch.

Spectacular Affairs

Founded by sisters Carine and Farah and based in New York City, Spectacular Affairs will capture the vision you have in mind for your wedding and create a truly unique celebration of you and your partner’s love. You can choose a la cart services from Spectacular Affairs or use their Complete Coordination Package for their help and expertise every step of the way.

BANDS + ENTERTAINMENT

The Band Method

Based out of Florida and NYC, The Band Method is a collective of musicians, singers and entertainers brought together by founder Andrea Smith, guaranteed to keep your guests out on the dance floor all night long. You can customize your big night’s band by choosing what instruments you’d like, as well as hire smaller groups to play during your ceremony and/or cocktail hour.

Titus Touch Music

Titus Touch Music isn’t just one DJ, but a collective group of DJs based out of Pennsylvania, each represented by founder Titus A. Huyghue and available to hire for your wedding. Each DJ brings passion, energy and a love of love to your celebration, including Huyghue himself.

DJ Will Gill

DJ Will Gill is a DJ, emcee, and choreographer all in one, based out of Los Angeles, CA. Using an “open format” DJ style, Gill is there to keep your guests on the dance floor all night long with his mix of musical genres, expert transitioning and clever mixing.