10 Black-Owned Sex Toy Brands & Boutiques To Add To Your Sexy-Time Shopping List

It’s getting a little hot in here—and we don’t mean the temperature. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to treat yourself in more ways than one (*wink*), allow us to introduce you to these 10 Black-owned sex toy brands and boutiques. There’s no need to leave your bed, because you’re sure to discover exactly what makes you tick from these sites. Get ready to blush (amongst other things, of course) while you peruse all the fun and kinky sex toys and accessories available to shop online right this very minute.

From dildos and vibrators to whips and rings, you’ll find everything you need to spice things up in the bedroom (or on the couch, in the shower, in the office—you get the picture). Wherever you want to play, the toys from these Black-owned brands and boutiques are ready for you. You deserve to take a break, have some fun and add to (or start!) your sex toy collection. Now is the perfect time to set aside your worries and let your body do the talking for once. Odds are, once you see what sex toys are available from these Black-owned brands and boutiques, you’ll have absolutely no trouble doing just that.

Maybe you’re single and looking for a little extra something to use while you read your favorite erotic novel. Perhaps you’re a sex toy expert and want to explore some new brands. Or, maybe you and your partner are looking to try something new. Whatever your reasons for browsing these sex toy brands and boutiques, you’re definitely going to find something perfect. Vanilla or kinky, these sites have it all—so go ahead and order a few things for yourself (or someone special).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Anya Lust

While Anya Lust has their own line of seriously sexy lingerie, they also have a sex shop boutique on their site, so you can snag a few toys while you shop for a new lacy bodysuit. The brand started in 2015, with the intention to create a sexy place you could escape to just by opening your computer. We’d say they’ve done just that.

Savage X Fenty

You’ve likely heard of Savage X Fenty, the lingerie brand started by the one, the only Rihanna. And while the brand is known for their sexy bras, undies and babydolls, Savage X Fenty also has plenty of fun toys available Whips, crops and even paddles can be found on the site, so prepare for a night worthy of Rihanna’s song “S&M.”

Overkink

Jaycee Chester founded the sex toy shop O verkink to encourage sex positivity in the Black community. On Overkink, you can find vibrators, lingerie, fetish gear, lube and more. The site also encourages safe sex and self-love.

Bedroom Kandi

Founded by Kandi Burruss—yes, the Real Housewife and singer—in 2011, Bedroom Kandi is a one-stop-shop for all things erotic. Burruss originally started her line of sex toys with only five products, but the brand has seriously blossomed since then. Now, you can find hundreds of unique items ranging from sex toys to bath and body cosmetics—all perfect for the bedroom.

New York Toy Collective

If you’re looking for something seriously special, check out Black-owned New York Toy Collective‘s artisan (Yes, artisan!) dildo selection. The brand was originally founded in 2012 with the intent to make high-quality intimate toys for all forms of gender affirmation—everything from binders and packers to sexy accessories and toys.

LyLyth

Allow us to introduce LyLyth: a Black-owned sex toy boutique derived from the ancient folklore that claims Lilith was the first woman on earth—intelligent, rebellious and with a dangerous sexuality. LyLyth urges you to follow them into temptation and explore all your deepest desires.

Feelmore

Nenna, the owner of Feelmore, actually started their business selling sex toys from the trunk of their car in Oakland, California—and now have stores (and a site!) full of erotic items in both Oakland and Berkeley. They promote safe sex while providing all the toys you could ever need for a good time.

Organic Loven

Organic Loven aims to provide sex toys and other wellness products that nourish the body and mind. The boutique promises that their sex toys are safe to use—without harmful ingredients and materials. In addition, all of the company’s lubricants, body washes and condoms are eco-friendly, so you can feel good about what you put inside your body.

Kinky Choices

Started by independent adult film starts Gushy Goddess and Poppa Sweet Cheeks, Kinky Choices is a kink-centered site and shop. It was founded to create some much-needed diversity in the kink scene, allowing clients and customers to indulge in their wildest fantasies.

The Kink Crate site allows you to do two things: Purchase specific sex toys and kinky items on their site or subscribe to their monthly subscription box. Yes, if you want to keep up with all the latest sex toys and gadgets, you can have them all delivered discreetly to your door each month—with options available for both single women and couples.