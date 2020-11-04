17 Amazing Winter Coats To Buy Now So You Aren’t Freezing Later

Scroll To See More Images

It’s that time of year again—you know, the time when I stop splurging on strappy sandals and flimsy dresses and start focusing my funds on coats, boots and other cold-weather gear. This year in particular, I’m on the hunt for a few good winter jackets I can fit seamlessly into my wardrobe without sacrificing style. In my hunt, I’ve rounded up the best women’s winter coats of the season, and I’m kindly sharing them with you, too. I’ve already ordered my faves, so I’m not worried about my size selling out.

As a New Yorker, I would love to have just one winter coat and save space in my very tiny apartment closet, but unfortunately, I’ve found a few different varieties that I consider to be absolute must-haves. I love puffer coats, wool coats or fleece-lined options when the air is crisp, but not downright freezing. That said, when it comes to dead-of-winter cold, I need especially warm coats that can withstand the terrible weather, so my winter jackets need to be heavy AF.

My more heavy-duty winter coats have details like zippered pockets, removable hoods, faux fur and (more often than not) some sort of cinched waist detailing, so I don’t give off puffy snowman vibes. I still want to look cute, after all! Growing up, I swore all I needed was my North Face fleece half-zip and maybe a puff on chilly days, but as I’ve grown older, I’ve come to appreciate coats not just for warmth, but for style as well. A gorgeous wool coat completes a winter look like no other accessory can—and for the most part, it’s the only piece of your outfit people will see. Trust me, there’s nothing worse than throwing a coat you hate over an outfit you love and completely covering it up. Total vibe-killer!

Also, let’s address the elephant in the room: The best winter coats aren’t cheap. While I’ve come across some incredible under-$200 options (that you’ll see below!) in my search, the truth of the matter is that many high-end coat brands have developed special fabrics guaranteed to keep heat in and cold out, and if you live in a particularly chilly climate, investing once can keep you warm for years, if not forever. There are great options in the $500-$1000 price range that can keep you toasty in the coldest of weather—but of course, not everyone needs that level of insulation in their winter coat, nor does everyone want to shell out the coin.

The good news is, there’s a surefire way to achieve a similar level of warmth for less, and that’s the art of ~layering~. Throw on a sweater and layer up with a fleece, followed by a puffer or other lightweight, insulated jacket. IF you’ve got a wool coat that fits over all that as the finishing touch, you’re aces. Some people prefer to invest in layers they can wear together or apart as needed, but others don’t see the point in buying multiple warm-ish coats when they could buy one winter coat that gets the job done for the same price of a few layers added up. There’s truly no wrong way to do it, so long as you’re happy with your cold-weather options.

Shopping for the right winter coat can be overwhelming with so many jackets on the market, so allow me to narrow down your search. Below, I’ve rounded up 17 gorgeous coats, all of which offer different levels of warmth and will suit different styles. There are a few fun-colored puffers, some serious, long black parkas and of course, a little bit of fluffy, fuzzy goodness thrown in for good measure. Read on for the best women’s winter coats of the season.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Eddie Bauer Lodge Down Duffle Coat

You’ll see quite a few long, black down coats on this list, all spanning a variety of price points. This affordable pick by Eddie Bauer features the brand’s StormRepel durable water-repellent finish and a removable hood and faux fur ruff. Shop it in regular, petite, tall and plus sizes.

2. Orolay Thickened Down Jacket

Remember when this jacket basically broke the internet last year? It’s just as good for winter 2020, with its fleece-lined hood, huge pockets and sizing ranging from XXS-5X.

3. London Fog Chevron Coat

If you’re not into basic black, this dark gray coat with matching gray faux-fur trim could be the one for you. The quilted down body features a zip-and-snap closure and a removable hood, so it’s both functional and stylish.

4. NOIZE Coco-H Puffer

This shiny black puffer is the perfect pick for when you don’t want to shiver but you do want to look chic. The glossy finish elevates the boxy cut and the pillow collar is as cozy as it gets. This one goes up to size XXL.

5. Wild Fable Feathered Cord Puffer Jacket

Target has sooo many great puffer options for the whole family this year, but personally? I’ve only got eyes for this one. Available in sizes up to 4XL, I’m obsessed with the fluffy feel and rosy pink hue.

6. UNIQLO Windproof Pile-Lined Fleece Jacket

I highly recommend treating yourself to a few fleece pieces from UNIQLO before the cold weather hits. UNIQLO fleece is windproof and has heat retention, and this unisex silhouette can be worn on its own or layered under a more heavy-duty coat as needed.

7. Mackage Kaylan Maxi Down Coat

This black coat‘s gorgeous natural fur collar instantly elevates the overall streamlined silhouette. It’s water-repellent, windproof, and features ribbed storm cuffs, an inner ribbed collar bib and a stylish asymmetrical zipper closure.

8. Escalier Double-Breasted Wool Coat

In my opinion, everyone needs a long wool coat for formal winter occasions when you don’t want your puffy winter jacket to mess up your fancy look. This belted wine-color pick might not be as warm as your puffer, but it gets the job done for a running-from-your-uber-to-the-door situation.

9. SAM. Luna Bomber Jacket

I love, love, love the marshmallow vibes of a white puffer . Sue me! This coated SAM. bomber is filled with 80% goose down and 20% feathers, and I love the fashion-forward details like the puffer turtleneck collar and the black thumbhole cuffs.

10. The North Face Gotham 550 Fill Power Down Hooded Parka

The Pink Clay color of this parka by The North Face won me over instantly, and I was even more impressed when I learned it boasted 150g Heatseeker Eco recycled side insulation and was lined with 550-fill-power down. Talk about cozy!

11. Escalier Faux Suede Shearling Maxi Coat

Shearling fans, you absolutely need this long black coat in your life. So glamorous and chic! This hooded pick features gorgeous toggle closures and a waterproof shell, so the faux suede won’t get ruined in the rain.

12. Hunters Boots Original Midlayer Jacket

If you’re one of those people who prefers layering thinner jackets over wearing one large one, definitely get yourself this midlayer jacket by Hunter Boots. It doesn’t look like much, but trust me, it’s perfect to wear over a sweatshirt or under a parka for an extra dose of wind-resistance.

13. Alpine North Vegan Down Mid-Length Parka Coat

If you love the feel of fluffy down but aren’t “down” with using feathers, you’ll love this vegan-approved parka filled with an animal-friendly insulation alternative. Alpine North is a Montreal-based brand that tests their coats to see what temperatures they’re suited for, and this one will keep you warm down to -22° Fahrenheit. Wow.

14. Apparis Sasha Coat

My favorite faux fur coats for winter are by Apparis, hands down. Their iconic Pluche fabric really is the softest and warmest! My favorite silhouette is the Sasha, available in nine colors, my fave of which is this gorgeous Camel.

15. Patagonia Down With It Hooded Down Jacket

Patagonia is a great brand to consider when shopping winter coats, and this quilted jacket is lined with 600-fill-power recycled down insulation to keep you toasty when the temperature drops. If you don’t like a long, heavy coat but still want a super-warm feel, try this one instead.

16. SPYDER Ethos Insulator Jacket

At just under $200, this bold jacket is a fun option if you’ve already got your long black coat for winter. The classic racing stripes are available in seven different colorways, and the jacket itself utilizes SPYDER’s High Loft Primaloft Insulation, so you know it’s hella warm.

17. Mackage Willow Quilted Down Coat

This army green coat is the epitome of cool, but you don’t have to sacrifice warmth for style. The pillow collar, double sleeves, shooting patch and quilted skirt with rain shedder keep this edgy silhouette windproof, water-repellent and water-resistant.