These Actually-Chic Winter Boots Won’t Totally Screw Up Your Outfit

When it comes to the best winter boots for women, I won’t lie, the pickings are slim. There are definitely a few great options (and spoiler alert, I’ve rounded them up below) but for the most part, they all give off heavy-duty, wilderness woman vibes that might not necessarily compliment your OOTD. What’s a girl got to do to stay warm and dry without looking like she’s just gone camping in the Alaskan tundra?

We’ve all seen her: The girl that thinks she can survive a winter snowstorm with nothing but open-toe booties and prayer. She puts on a bold face as if she’s not freezing, but you know that deep down, she must be. She’s usually trying to hop from the street to the curb while avoiding the eight-inch-deep pile of mystery slush that lies before her. She inevitably steps right into it, thereby soaking her thoroughly cute, but now totally ruined shoes. Don’t be that girl.

No, I’m not saying you have to cast your mules, open-back loafers or over-the-knee boots to the side from now through April, but if the weather forecast calls for a Juno-level storm, opt for something weatherproof, like the 20 winter boots ahead. These babies range from water-resistant rain boots to duck boots to women’s snow boots, and they’re guaranteed to keep you warm and comfortable in snow, slush and whatever else winter sends your way.

The best part? These all-weather picks are stylish enough that you won’t have to bring a change of shoes to switch into once you get to work. Yes, some of the picks on this list lean into that heavy-duty winter aesthetic, but others are sleek and simple, while even more are fluffy and fun. Throw these on with a pair of thick wool socks and you’ll be good to go all winter long.

Wondering what to look for when it comes to the best winter boots? It can be kind of hard to navigate the variety, especially when pricing can range anywhere from $50 to $500 for boots that look pretty much identical. Read the specifics, my friend! You want something water and wind-resistant, or fully waterproof or water-repellant. You want insulation and a good temperature rate, meaning they can withstand negative-degree weather. Don’t be fooled by fluffy lining, cute chunky soles and lace-up details—what really matters here are the materials, so choose wisely and figure out the basics before you consider the aesthetics.

With that, I’ll end this Winter boots 101 seminar and leave you with the best winter boots to battle every winter snowstorm, ahead. Your frostbite-free toes will thank you.

1. Sorel Tivoli IV Tall Waterproof Insulated Winter Boots

Sorel is a classic brand when it comes to warm, durable winter boots, and this pair features 100g of insulation and microfleece lining on the inside and waterproof suede, PU-coated leather and OutDry waterproof construction on the outside.

2. DREAM PAIRS Mid-Calf Winter Boots

Available in 12 earthy colorways, these snow boots are water and wind-resistant with cushioned footbeds and Thermolite insulation temperature rated to -25°F.

3. Dr. Martens Leona Boots

Of course, I had to include a pair of Docs. They’re the best for winter wear! These in particular are stylish and durable, with Airwair cushioned soles, Vintage Smooth leather and classic Dr. Martens contrast stitching.

4. Palladium Baggy Pilot Faux Shearling Lined Boots

Pale pink winter boots? Color me obsessed. These nubuck boots have faux-shearling lining, leather uppers and a tread sole, plus an overall military-gone-girly vibe. Love it!

5. Villa Rouge Harper Boots

Black boots are nice, but this olive green and tan combo? So gorgeous. These Villa Rouge boots have a thick platform rubber sole and sporty lace-up closures.

6. Marc Jacobs The Stomper Boots

These are the perfect wear-everywhere winter boots, with a classic leather Chelsea boot silhouette made cold-weather ready with a translucent platform lug sole.

7. MACKAGE Hero Boots

If you’re looking to splurge on some forever footwear, these MACKAGE shearling-lined boots are a great, water-resistant option. They also come in Black and Army colorways, but I love this neutral Champagne.

8. Paloma Barcelo Nazare Shearling Boots

When I think of bougie boots, Paloma Barcelo comes to mind. These in particular feature a chunky rubber lug sole, cowhide suede and Australian sheep shearling.

9. ALEADER Mid-Calf Winter Snow Boots

These affordable boots are just under $50, but they look luxe as can be thanks to the faux fur collar and lace-up front. These are waterproof, anti-skid and temperature rated to -22°F.

10. UGG Adirondack III Waterproof Boots

Don’t get me wrong, you need your classic, fluffy UGG boots too, but this waterproof style is a little more sporty, with DryTech outers and cozy wool lining. They’re also temperature rated to -32°F.

11. Sorel Kinetic Sport Waterproof Insulated Winter Boots

OK, I’m really feeling the futuristic vibes from these Sorel boots. Not all winter boots have to look earthy and nature-y, you know? This insulated boot is made way more interesting thanks to the ripple treading on the sole.

12. Timberland Jayne Waterproof Hiking Booties

If you don’t think you’re cool enough to rock a pair of Timbs, think again. Anyone can do it! These booties in particular feature an OrthoLite® comfort footbed and a rubber lug sole great for any and all terrain.

13. Bogs Amanda Plush Waterproof Rain Boots

Basic rain boots can be boring, but these Bog boots are seriously so stylish. I love the lace-up detail at the front and the fuzzy faux fur lining, and the brand’s EverDry and Max-Wick technology ensures they’re fully waterproof.

14. The North Face ThermoBall Tall Boots

Like puffer coats? Get a load of these puffer boots! These The North Face boots are fleece-lined and feature ThermoBall Eco insulation to keep feet warm and dry, no matter the weather.

15. Cougar Vanetta Faux Fur Trim Waterproof Boots

These Cougar boots come in a few colors, but this gorgeous Rosewood is my personal fave. Complete with faur fur lining, these waterproof boots are temperature rated to -11°F.

16. Bearpaw Isabella Snow Boots

The perfect white winter boots can be hard to come by, but these are a great option, with wool lining, waterproof uppers and a cozy sheepskin footbed.

17. Lugz Tambora Snow Boots

A great understated winter boot option is always short, black and fluffy. These Lugz boots check all the right boxes, and are made with water-resistant faux leather.

18. Ryka Aubonne Snow Boots

These Ryka boots just went to the top of my winter shoe wishlist; they’re water-repellant, made with Comfort Surrounding System (CSS) technology and under $100.

19. Cougar Creek Duck Boots

It’s rare that duck boots look unique, but these feature a fun snakeskin print that make them really stand out from the crowd. They’ve also got waterproof nylon uppers and super-warm Polar Plush lining.

20. Cougar Creek Duck Boots

Last but not least, the same super-cute duck boots as above, this time in a classic red and black plaid. So festive!

A version of this article appeared in December 2018.