Let the Kisses Fly With These Top-Notch Tinted Lip Balms

We love a matte liquid lip as much as the next person, but it’s no secret that most formulas aren’t infused with the ingredients that help retain moisture. So while our lips may look good, how they feel is usually the complete opposite. Thankfully, we have the best tinted lip balms of 2021 to save us from flaking and dryness without sacrificing color. Even if it’s just a hint of red or a barely there coral, there’s enough tint to make us feel put-together when we have somewhere special to be. Plus, experience has taught us that tinted balms do a much better job than lipstick when it comes to outlasting a makeout sesh.

But before you let the kisses fly, remember that not all formulas are created equal. Like other types of lip products, such as liquid lipstick and lip plumpers, there are so many options to choose from. Generally speaking, the best tinted lip balms are made with ingredients that lend themselves to moisture-rich claims—think shea butter, glycerin and some plant or fruit oils. And don’t let price tags completely determine your decision either. Whether you have $5 or $50 to spend, there are quality choices that suit every type of budget.

With that being said, we’ve gathered the best tinted lip balms out there; from organic to drugstore to high end. So pucker up and keep scrolling to see which balm suits your fancy—not only for special moments but for any time you’re craving moisture and color.

Alleyoop Double Team Tinted Lip Lotion

Jojoba and shea butter leave your pucker feeling ultra-soft, while peppermint infusion gives a naturally plump look. Double Team is available in four sheer shades and we promise you won’t be able to put it down.

Kosas Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm

This ultra-hydrating lip balm contains hyaluronic acid to lock in moisure while leaving a pretty tint behind.

Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Lip Balm

This vitamin E-infused lip balm in all its sparkly glory turns pink with the warmth of your lips.

Nars Afterglow Lip Balm

While the classic Orgasm hue is a favorite, don’t dismiss the other six sheer shades, including this shimmering bronze with gold shimmer.

Rms Beauty Tinted Daily Lip Balm

This lip-softening balm contains jojoba oil, cocoa seed butter and candelilla wax rich in antioxidents.

Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm

You’ll be surprised at how much tint is in these hydrating balms, which also contain broad spectrum SPF 15.

Too Faced Peach Bloom Color Blossoming Lip Balm

Mango and shea butters give this balm a cushiony feel while the the color gives off a high-shine finish.

Cle de Peau Beaute Lip Glorifier

Whether you want a bright coral or more subdued red, this luxe tinted balm delivers moisture and the appearance of plumper lips.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Lip Pop

For that bitten, I-just-finished-eating-a-popsicle tint, grab this multiuse product that is both a scrub and balm for smoother, hydrated lips.

I Dew Care Glow Easy Nourishing Vitamin C Lip Oil

If you want your tinted balm with a shinier, high-gloss finish, this lip treatment does just that, thanks to a formula rich in three different oils: raspberry, sunflower seed and jojoba.

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Available in four barely-there shades, this shea butter-infused lip balm is ultra-lightweight, but still coats the lips in enough moisture to last all day.

Physicians Formula Organic Wear Tinted Lip Treatment

A creamy lip conditioner infused with organic oils, shea butter and vitamin E.

Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm

This classic balm has 15 shades that slide on sheer with major buildability. It’s best for your “My Lips but Better” kind of day.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviving Lip Balm

This balm has 10 shades and three different finishes (matte, satin, and shimmer) to match any kind of occasion. Plus, it includes a special technology that alters the pigment just a little to complement your skin tone perfectly.

Eve Lom Kiss Mix Colour Lip Treatment

Made with Chinese menthol for cooling and plumping, this balm soothes while also giving subtle color.

Glossier Balm Dotcom

This formula has natural emollients to make your lips soft and supple. There are nine flavors to choose from but only five are tinted, including this yummy Cherry.

Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner

More than a tint, these 10 colors go as deep as dark maroon. If you’re looking for something not pink and sheer, with 100 percent natural dyes, this is your product.

Lanolips Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30

If you want something with a little more shine, this balm has a glossier finish. It has four different shades, all with lanolin—a natural oil found in sheep’s wool.

Revlon Kiss Lip Balm

Fruity and flavorful, these balms give a hint of color with major moisture. They also have SPF 20 because your lips can get sun damage, too!

