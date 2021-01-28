StyleCaster
Let the Kisses Fly With These Top-Notch Tinted Lip Balms

Photo: Adobe/Retailers. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

We love a matte liquid lip as much as the next person, but it’s no secret that most formulas aren’t infused with the ingredients that help retain moisture. So while our lips may look good, how they feel is usually the complete opposite. Thankfully, we have the best tinted lip balms of 2021 to save us from flaking and dryness without sacrificing color. Even if it’s just a hint of red or a barely there coral, there’s enough tint to make us feel put-together when we have somewhere special to be. Plus, experience has taught us that tinted balms do a much better job than lipstick when it comes to outlasting a makeout sesh. 

But before you let the kisses fly, remember that not all formulas are created equal. Like other types of lip products, such as liquid lipstick and lip plumpers, there are so many options to choose from. Generally speaking, the best tinted lip balms are made with ingredients that lend themselves to moisture-rich claims—think shea butter, glycerin and some plant or fruit oils. And don’t let price tags completely determine your decision either. Whether you have $5 or $50 to spend, there are quality choices that suit every type of budget.

With that being said, we’ve gathered the best tinted lip balms out there; from organic to drugstore to high end. So pucker up and keep scrolling to see which balm suits your fancy—not only for special moments but for any time you’re craving moisture and color. 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Alleyoop double team Let the Kisses Fly With These Top Notch Tinted Lip Balms

Alleyoop Double Team Tinted Lip Lotion

Jojoba and shea butter leave your pucker feeling ultra-soft, while peppermint infusion gives a naturally plump look. Double Team is available in four sheer shades and we promise you won’t be able to put it down.

Tinted Lip Lotion $14
buy it
Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm Let the Kisses Fly With These Top Notch Tinted Lip Balms

Kosas.

Kosas Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm

This ultra-hydrating lip balm contains hyaluronic acid to lock in moisure while leaving a pretty tint behind.

Hyaluronic Lip Balm $18
buy it
charlotte tilbury glowgasm

Sephora.

Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Lip Balm

This vitamin E-infused lip balm in all its sparkly glory turns pink with the warmth of your lips.

Glowgasm Lip Balm $32
buy it
nars orgasm afterglow lip Let the Kisses Fly With These Top Notch Tinted Lip Balms

Nars.

Nars Afterglow Lip Balm

While the classic Orgasm hue is a favorite, don’t dismiss the other six sheer shades, including this shimmering bronze with gold shimmer.

Afterglow Lip Balm $28
buy it
RMS beauty tinted lip balm

RMS.

Rms Beauty Tinted Daily Lip Balm

This lip-softening balm contains jojoba oil, cocoa seed butter and candelilla wax rich in antioxidents.

Daily Lip Balm $20
buy it
Sun Bum tinted lip balm

Sun Bum.

Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm

You’ll be surprised at how much tint is in these hydrating balms, which also contain broad spectrum SPF 15.

Tinted Lip Balm $5.98
buy it
too faced peach bloom

Too Faced.

Too Faced Peach Bloom Color Blossoming Lip Balm

Mango and shea butters give this balm a cushiony feel while the the color gives off a high-shine finish.

Color Blossoming Lip Balm $19
buy it
tinted lip balms cle de peau Let the Kisses Fly With These Top Notch Tinted Lip Balms

Cle de Peau Beaute.

Cle de Peau Beaute Lip Glorifier

Whether you want a bright coral or more subdued red, this luxe tinted balm delivers moisture and the appearance of plumper lips.

Lip Glorifier $45
buy it

 

tinted lip balms glow recipe Let the Kisses Fly With These Top Notch Tinted Lip Balms

Glow Recipe.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Lip Pop

For that bitten, I-just-finished-eating-a-popsicle tint, grab this multiuse product that is both a scrub and balm for smoother, hydrated lips.

Watermelon Glow Lip Pop $22
buy it
tinted lip balms i dew care Let the Kisses Fly With These Top Notch Tinted Lip Balms

I Dew Care.

I Dew Care Glow Easy Nourishing Vitamin C Lip Oil

If you want your tinted balm with a shinier, high-gloss finish, this lip treatment does just that, thanks to a formula rich in three different oils: raspberry, sunflower seed and jojoba.

Vitamin C Lip Oil $12
buy it
tinted lip balms laneige Let the Kisses Fly With These Top Notch Tinted Lip Balms

Laneige.

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Available in four barely-there shades, this shea butter-infused lip balm is ultra-lightweight, but still coats the lips in enough moisture to last all day.

Glowy Balm $17
buy it
tinted lip balms physicians formula Let the Kisses Fly With These Top Notch Tinted Lip Balms

Physicians Formula.

Physicians Formula Organic Wear Tinted Lip Treatment

A creamy lip conditioner infused with organic oils, shea butter and vitamin E.

Tinted Lip Treatment $6.84
buy it

 

clinique chubby stick tinted lip balm Let the Kisses Fly With These Top Notch Tinted Lip Balms

Clinique.

Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm

This classic balm has 15 shades that slide on sheer with major buildability. It’s best for your “My Lips but Better” kind of day.

Lip Color Balm $18.40
buy it

 

dior tinted lip balm Let the Kisses Fly With These Top Notch Tinted Lip Balms

Dior.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviving Lip Balm

This balm has 10 shades and three different finishes (matte, satin, and shimmer) to match any kind of occasion. Plus, it includes a special technology that alters the pigment just a little to complement your skin tone perfectly.

Color Reviving Lip Balm $34
buy it

 

eve lom tinted lip balm Let the Kisses Fly With These Top Notch Tinted Lip Balms

Eve Lom.

Eve Lom Kiss Mix Colour Lip Treatment

Made with Chinese menthol for cooling and plumping, this balm soothes while also giving subtle color.

Kiss Mix $18.02
buy it

 

glossier balm dotcom Let the Kisses Fly With These Top Notch Tinted Lip Balms

Glossier.

Glossier Balm Dotcom

This formula has natural emollients to make your lips soft and supple. There are nine flavors to choose from but only five are tinted, including this yummy Cherry. 

Balm Dotcom $12
buy it

 

 

ilia tinted lip balm Let the Kisses Fly With These Top Notch Tinted Lip Balms

Ilia.

Ilia Tinted Lip Conditioner

More than a tint, these 10 colors go as deep as dark maroon. If you’re looking for something not pink and sheer, with 100 percent natural dyes, this is your product.

Lip Conditioner $28
buy it

lanolips tinted balm Let the Kisses Fly With These Top Notch Tinted Lip Balms

Lanolips.

Lanolips Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30

If you want something with a little more shine, this balm has a glossier finish. It has four different shades, all with lanolin—a natural oil found in sheep’s wool.

Tinted Balm $13.50
buy it

 

revlon kiss tinted lip balm Let the Kisses Fly With These Top Notch Tinted Lip Balms

Revlon.

Revlon Kiss Lip Balm

Fruity and flavorful, these balms give a hint of color with major moisture. They also have SPF 20 because your lips can get sun damage, too!

Lip Balm Crayon $3.69
buy it

