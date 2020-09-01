The Best Sunglasses for Women That Never, Ever Go Out Of Style

After spending far too much money on trendy sunglasses that went in and out of style before I could even wear them, I’m taking my time as I evaluate Fall 2020’s sunglasses trends and the overall best sunglasses for women. I want to make sure my purchases stand the test of time, so I don’t end up trying to resell a pair of sunnies I barely got to wear! Luckily, there are tons of popular sunglasses for women that are as timeless as they are cute, and I’ve rounded up the top five shapes below for you to reference during the search for your own perfect pair.

Right now, celebs like Bella Hadid and Emma Chamberlain are all about itty-bitty, teeny-weeny sunglasses, but let’s be honest: like so many others, the trend will come and go. When looking at the best sunglasses for women, it’s easy to see which styles are truly timeless and which are more of an in-the-moment fad. Cat-eye, aviator, wayfarer, rounded and rectangular frames are some of the most popular sunglasses for women that are truly classic silhouettes. Investing in any of the aforementioned styles is a safe splurge, as you’re guaranteed to have them for years.

So, how to pick the best sunglasses for you? Read on for a look at the top five timeless styles and see which suits your personal style best. Are you an edgy cool-girl in love with a bold pair of aviators? A ladylike diva who prefers a cat-eye flick? A laid-back beach babe who can’t leave the house without her wayfarers? The best sunglasses for women are all equally timeless, yet completely different when it comes to aesthetics, so finding which style suits you best is key to getting a pair you’ll love for life.

Once you’re set on your style of choice, there are still tons of individual pairs to choose from, so we’ve made things easier by selecting a couple of the best sunglasses for women that align with each shape below. Take a look and just see if your future favorite sunnies aren’t on this list—spoiler alert, they probably are.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Le Specs Beautiful Stranger Sunglasses $69 buy it Some of the most popular sunglasses for women feature a feminine, cat-eye shape, and these Le Specs Beautiful Stranger Brown Mono Lens Sunglasses are a great example. The feline flick of the pointed frames is especially flattering for heart-shaped faces, but anyone can rock them.

Lele Sadoughi Uptown Cat Eye Sunglasses $115.50 buy it A classic black cat-eye frame is chic, but you can get playful when it comes to colorways and still have a gorgeous, timeless look. The Lele Sadoughi Uptown Cat Eye Sunglasses are a pop of color that upgrades any look, without feeling too trendy or dated.

Aviator Sunglasses

When it comes to the best sunglasses for women, aviators are the go-to pick for any and all cool girls. Shades like the Michael Kors Chelsea Aviator Sunglasses evoke an effortless, too-cool-to-care energy, and you can dress them up or down.

Under Armour Getaway Aviator Sunglasses $66.95 buy it Mirrored aviators can give off badass energy, whereas lighter-colored lenses look more playful and beachy. These Under Armour Getaway Aviator Sunglasses come in a few different colorways, but this dreamy baby blue is a favorite.

Rounded Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Rb3547N Sunglasses $154 buy it Harry Potter and John Lennon-approved, round sunnies are some of the best sunglasses for women. Don’t worry, it’s a joke; you won’t be compared to either of them when you wear these! The Ray-Ban Rb3547N Oval Flat Lens Sunglasses have a rounded shape that’s more like an oval, so they aren’t too perfectly circular, but they still evoke the same vibe.

Another great pick for rounded sunnies are the Privé Revaux The Jane Sunglasses in Caviar Black , created in collaboration with Olivia Culpo. The frames were inspired by fashion icon Jane Birkin, and proof that the shape has truly stood the test of time.

Wayfarer Sunglasses

Ray-Ban RB2140 Wayfarer Sunglasses $154 buy it Ray-Bans really put this silhouette on the map, so it’s only fair to include the Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses on this list! Wayfarers have a retro flair and flatter all face shapes, and they’re great unisex sunnies you can pair with almost anything.

If you’re really looking for the best sunglasses for women, you’ll likely go with classic black or tortoise, but Ray-Ban has a ton of more playful wayfarer colorways, like the RB2168 Meteor Striped Havana . Same iconic shape, but far more fun!

Rectangle Sunglasses

Something about oversized, rectangular sunglasses makes me think of celebs shielding themselves from paparazzi—anybody else? The Kate Spade New York Annora Rectangular Sunglasses are timelessly chic, and the perfect pick to mask a no-makeup day, since they cover quite a bit of the face.

Some of the best sunglasses for women are actually rimless, like the Prada PR 63VS Sunglasses. Oversized rectangular frames can often appear bulky, so a rimless style keeps the look sleek.