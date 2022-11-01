12 Thirst-Quenching Squalane Products for Head-to-Toe Hydration—Starting at Just $8

Scroll To See More Images

Squalane’s position as a must-have skincare classic was years in the making. For quite a long time, this multi-beneficial ingredient was mostly animal-derived before a slew of eco-conscious brands (like my personal favorite Biossance) figured out how to more responsibly source it from plants instead. Now it seems the best squalane products can be found everywhere and anywhere, no matter your budget or needs.

As I’ve noted before, squalane shouldn’t be confused with squalene, a naturally-occurring building block of the skin’s lipid barrier. It’s a protective nutrient that, like many other skin processes, loses steam as we age, thus requiring help via topical treatments. Today, plant-sourced squalane is one of the most popular enhancers for hair, face, and body products because of its scentless, wide-ranging benefits, the most popular being moisture.

Squalane oil can be used as an all-over moisturizer and combined with other effective ingredients for serums, masks, sunscreens, and more. Ahead, some effective options that will fit seamlessly into just about any kind of routine.

Life & Pursuits is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Life & Pursuits Saffron Face Oil

This lightweight saffron oil from Life & Pursuits is designed to absorb easily into your skin. It combines texture- and tone-evening ingredients like turmeric and vitamin C that will help your skin achieve a luminous glow. These essentials, combined with nourishing squalane, will transform your skin from the inside out.

Valjean Labs Morning Glow Facial Oil

This cost-effective vegan formula elevates brightness and moisture simultaneously with a concentrated blend of vitamin C and squalane.

Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream

With two types of hyaluronic acid and squalane, this cooling moisturizer provides an instantly gratifying amount of nourishment to parched skin.

QRxLabs Squalane E Oil

This multi-tasking hair and skin moisturizer combine the moisturizing properties of squalane and vitamin E.

OUAI Body Creme

A whipped body moisturizer enriched with coconut oil, squalane, and Cupuaçu butter to quickly absorb into and nourish dry skin.

Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate

This potent overnight facial treatment has been clinically tested to target inflammation, dryness, and dark spots with a concentrated blend of squalane, evening primrose oil, and lavender oil.

The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser

A gentle makeup remover and cleanser in one that effectively removes makeup, sunscreen and other environmental pollutants from the face.

Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 PA +++

This innovative, eco-conscious sunscreen checks all the boxes. It’s reef-safe, mineral-based, completely sheer, suitable for all skin types, lightweight, and hydrating.

Tatcha The Serum Stick: Treatment & Touch Up Balm

This anti-aging, brightening, and soothing hydrator contains purified squalane, Japanese lemon balm, and the brand’s signature Hadasei-3 complex (green tea, rice, algae). Use it under or over makeup to touch up your glow in just a few seconds.

Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength Retinoid Peptide Serum

This potent leave-on retinoid treatment would be drying if it (thankfully) wasn’t formulated with a handful of famously moisturizing ingredients including ceramides, peptides, and squalane.

Then I Met You Birch Milk Refining Toner

This milky post-cleansing toner pours moisture back into the skin with a 76 percent birch juice formula further elevated with a small concentration of gentle exfoliants, marshmallow root extract, and squalane.