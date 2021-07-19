These Sex Toys On Amazon Will Be Your Best Prime Purchases To Date

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to online shopping for everything from home goods and kitchen essentials to new clothes and just-released electronics, there’s no place like Amazon. Especially if you’re a Prime member and get that free two-day shipping, the site is a game-changer. In addition to everything you could need for interior decorating or setting up the perfect media room, though, some of the best sex toys are available on Amazon. (Yes, really!) The site is truly a one-stop-shop for whatever you could possibly need—even sex toys that are sure to bring you more pleasure than when your Amazon packages arrive early. (Or at least the same amount.)

Whether you’re trying to shake things up in the bedroom, looking to try a toy for the first time or just planning to treat yourself to something new, these sex toys on Amazon are here to make your day a little spicier. The site has everything from classic rabbit and bullet vibrators to vibrating cock rings and clitoral stimulators—anything you might want to join you under the covers (or wherever you choose to play). Plus, the site carries some of your favorite sex toy brands, so you can shop them all in one place—and often get that Prime shipping, baby! Now that’s a win/win situation of the sexiest variety.

Plus, in addition to all the amazing sex toys on Amazon, you can stock up on all the bedroom essentials while you’re at it. Go ahead and add some of the best lube, a sexy erotic novel or two and even some sex toy cleaner (a must!) to your cart as you shop. You’ll end up saving by buying everything in one place and most of it will likely arrive around the same time—so you’ll be beyond ready to use all your toys when they’re shipped to your door. It’s like grocery shopping, but instead of food (unless you get some edible lube!), you end up with a cart full of items ready for a majorly pleasurable evening.

Of course, your list should definitely start with some new sex toys. If you’ve ever perused Amazon’s sex toy offerings, you’ll likely have noticed that there are so many different options. Seriously, there are hundreds of great items and they all start to blur together after a while. It can feel a bit overwhelming—especially if you don’t typically shop for sex toys or are looking for your first to try out. How do you figure out the difference between similar items from different brands or the right price to pay for a toy you’ve never seen before? Wading through all the best sex toys on Amazon is daunting—so we’re here to help. Consider us your sex toy fairy godmother.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few of the best sex toys you can get on Amazon right now. From the site’s best sellers in different categories (like bullet vibrators and clitoral vibrators) to sex toy brands that have have great reputations (and great reviews on their products, of course), these toys are some of your best bets when it comes to shopping for sex toys on Amazon. You’ll find a sleek bullet vibrator, Amazon’s number vibrator and even a few different clitoral stimulators that are ridiculously highly-rated. In other words, we’ve selected all different types of toys for you stop shop, so you can have the best and easiest sex toy shopping experience possible. We’ll see you when the battery dies!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sucking Vibrator for Women

This rose-shaped vibrator is the ultimate form of self-care. Not only is it priced under $50, but it will look so cute on your bedside table. You won’t want to hide this!