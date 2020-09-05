The 5 Sex Positions All Virgos Are Guaranteed To Love

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you are one or you’re dating one, it’s no surprise that the best sex positions for Virgos are something you’ve been thinking about. As the sixth sign of the zodiac, earth sign Virgo—born between August 23 and September 22—is known to be particular, analytical, serviceable, whip smart and thoughtful. The Virgin infuses his or her sex life with their giving, detail-oriented, and grounded manner… but eager to express what’s in their hearts and minds in a sensual, earthy way.

Ruled by information-seeking Mercury, getting out of their own head can prove to be a bit of a challenge for the mutable sign. And while Virgos may have the tendency to come across as coy or shy (or at least picky about who they open up to), once they feel comfortable with you on an intellectual level, they’ll be prepared to unleash their inner sexual god or goddess.

More than anything though, Virgos are perfectionists who want to be of service to those they care about, so they’re enthusiastic about exploring (and perfecting) their partner’s fetishes and tastes. For this reason, some may lean into submissive behavior in the bedroom. But they’re also more than capable of speaking up about their, at times highly specific, wants and needs.

To help, here are five sex positions that will please an adoring Virgo.

Torch

The giver kneels, while the receiver sits facing the giver, throwing their legs on the giver’s shoulders while hugging the giver and throwing back their head. The giver wraps their arms around the receiver’s back, controlling the tempo and pace while penetrating. This sensual position offers Virgo a challenge and can get them out of their head, as it’s a shape that require focus to maintain.

Lazy Dog

The receiver lies on their stomach, arms bent at the elbows and legs wide apart, one bent at the knee. The giver then lies on top, covering the receiver with their entire body as they penetrate from behind. To ease some of the weight burden, the giver can prop themselves up on their hands.

In this position, a submissive Virgo gets to feel fully dominated by their partner, while close contact amplifies intimacy. To make things even more intense, the giver can start off by penetrating the receiver with a sex toy like the LELO Soraya 2 before doing the dirty.

Aphrodite

Virgo will feel like a total sex god or goddess in this loving, sensual position. The giver sits, stretching their legs out in front of them, while the receiver sits on top, facing to the side, allowing their partner to wrap their arms under their thighs From there, the position works like a classic cowgirl/cowboy position, both partners able to control the rhythm while the receiver sits “side saddle.” The pose allows for plenty of kissing and caressing.

Thirst

In this passionate lovemaking position, partners lie on their sides facing one another, wrapping their arms around one another’s necks. The giver then wraps their hand around the receiver’s back, sliding one leg between their partner’s legs, which the receiver can encircle with her hips as the giver penetrates.

In this position, the face-to-face contact allows for sexy eye contact and kissing (which, when done to a Virgo’s liking, can absolutely get them out of their head). To really up the ante, the receiver can also consider wearing a butt plug to enhance stimulation.

Shining

Foreplay is absolutely crucial for a Virgo to turn off their intellectual brain and let emotions and sensation take over, so oral sex is a must—especially when they can give at the same time as they receive. In this position, one partner lies on their side, shoulder on a pillow, arm outstretched, and legs half bent. Their partner can then lie in the opposite direction to go down on his or her lover, as they pleasure them in return.

– By Maressa Brown