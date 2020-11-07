Intense, Passionate Scorpio—These 5 Sex Positions Are For You

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s get dark and steamy with the best sex positions for Scorpio! The eighth sign of the zodiac, water sign Scorpio—born between October 23 and November 21—is known to be mysterious, intense, driven, creative, and guileful. The Scorpion is ruled by the eighth house, which deals with emotional and intimate bonds, including sex, so their magnetic, sexual energy is innate. They can’t help but bring this dynamic, passionate, sensual vibe into the bedroom.

Ruled by the planet of renewal and rebirth, Pluto, as well as the planet of action, Mars, Scorpios are most satisfied when sex is animalistic, all-consuming, and ideally transformative physically, emotionally, and spiritually, for them and their partners. Power and control are other Plutonian themes that often come into play in a Scorpio’s sex life.

The Scorpion may be drawn to BDSM, perhaps preferring to dominate, and always up for flirting with restraint, role-playing, and turning their most secretive, wildest fantasies into a reality. Just like the Pluto brings the underworld to the surface, so too does Scorpio love to explore deep-seated, subconscious desires in their lovemaking. As a fixed sign, they often get set in their ways in terms of fetishes, preferences, and even positions.

Here, five sex positions that will appeal to a lustful Scorpio, and a few toys to really amp them up.

Wheelbarrow

How you do it: This position can be perfect for a dominating Scorpio who adores taking their partner from behind in an athletic, powerful way. The giver stands and bends their knees, taking their partner’s legs in the air as they support themselves on their forearms. The giver can then penetrate freely from behind.

The Cocoon

How you do it: The giver kneels and sits back on their heels. The receiver sits on the giver’s lap, facing them, placing their feet behind the giver. The giver wraps their arms around the receiver, as the receiver lifts their feet up and leans back into the giver’s arms, raising their legs high so as to enable penetration, or ideally, rocking back and forth. This intimate position allows for lots of touching, kissing, and loving taking in the sight of one another, which intense Scorpio can’t resist. If penetration isn’t the move just yet and you’re just looking for some intimate foreplay, the giver can take control and tease their partner with a vibrator instead.

Hot Lunch

How you do it: This pretzel-like oral sex position is just unique and challenging enough to appeal to Scorpio’s sophisticated, erotic taste. The giver crouches just behind the top of the receiver’s head, as the receiver lies on their back, allowing the giver to take their legs and pull them over their head, so they’re laying ontop of the giver’s knees. From there, the giver has full access to pleasure the receiver with the mouth.

Bend-Over Bliss

How you do it: The receiver bends over an object, like an ottoman or chair, while the giver stands behind them and enters from behind. This can be a sexy option for either vaginal or anal penetration. Scorpio will love the power dynamic this classic rear entry position inspires. If the giver doesn’t have a penis, this is the perfect opportunity to give a strap-on dildo a go.

Bow

How you do it: The ability to hold eye contact and coordinate varied rhythms amps the animalistic factor in this position, making it a seriously hot option for even the most discriminating Scorpio. Partners scissor their legs, intertwining them so that the receiver’s leg is on the giver’s shoulder, and the giver’s legs are on either side of the receiver’s body. And both partners can lean back on their forearms as they enjoy penetration.

