5 Sex Positions Guaranteed To Win Over A Sexy Sagittarius

t’s time to get fired up for the best sex positions for Sagittarius! The ninth sign of the zodiac—born between November 22 and December 21—is known to be joyful, adventurous, outspoken, knowledge-seeking, and unapologetically truthful, erring on downright blunt. The Archer is ruled by the ninth house, which deals with higher learning and long-distance travel, philosophy, self-discovery, and exploration of new horizons.

The fire sign brings this curious, passionate, and unabashedly audacious, even sometimes thrill-seeking vibe into the bedroom. Ruled by the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion, Jupiter, Sagittarians tend to live by the motto “go big or go home,” and yes, this applies between the sheets.

They’ll speak their mind without any sort of filter, indulging in graphic, dirty talk, and putting their creative impulses and knack for being natural-born entertainers toward an exhibitionistic video or photo series they can enjoy for themselves (and maybe post to a NSFW site, with their partner’s permission!). If there’s a way they can weave their wanderlust into the mix—by having sexy encounters in eye-opening, exotic locales—they’re sure to be even more satisfied. Given their Jupitarian nature, the bigger and bolder the experience, the more enjoyable it is for a Sag.

It’s also common to see them apply their love of learning and respect of a wide range of cultural philosophies to their sexual escapades, whether they decide to master Tantra or enjoy couples yoga as foreplay. As a mutable sign, they can easily go with the flow but are also innately free-spirited, so they need to be given the room to play and experiment in their sex lives.

Here, five sex positions that will capture the imagination of a daring Sagittarius, plus a few toys to help you enjoy them.

Relaxed Arch

How you do it: The giver sits upright on the bed or floor with their legs straight out in front of them. The receiver then sits on their own knees on their partner’s lap, eventually arching their back slowly, resting their head between their partner’s legs and grabbing ahold of their partner’s feet. The giver can then cradle their partner’s lower back.

Penetrating from this angle is thought to hit the G-spot rather nicely. The position has its roots in Tantra, which allows a Sag to broaden their horizons while getting it on.

X Marks the Spot

How you do it: The giver stands while the receiver lies on a flat surface—like a table, a counter, a toilet in an airplane bathroom!—and puts their legs in the air, crossing them at the knees or ankles. The receiver can then penetrates from above, holding their partner’s crossed legs in the air or up against their body. The adventurous, out of the ordinary set-up is hot in and of itself for a Sag, but if they can do it while in transit, even hotter.

Consider bringing along a sex toy for the ride to surprise and delight your receiver. The Better Love Better Touch Vibrator is small, discreet—and hella powerful.

Barberry

How you do it: The receiver lies on a pillow with their hands back, legs bent at the knees completely, taking their feet in their hands and raising their head (Think bow pose in yoga.) Then, the giver knees between their partner’s legs, leaning forward and taking the partner’s booty in their hands as they enters from behind.

This passionate, athletic twist on doggy style will appeal to go-getter Sag.

Seated Scissors

How you do it: The giver lies flat (or propped up on their elbows) while the receiver sits on top as they would in a classic reverse cowgirl, except they faces their partner’s feet with one leg between their partner’s and one to the outside of their hip. The receiver can hold themselves up on their partner’s knee as they ride in this scissor-like set-up.

For vaginal or anal sex, this position allows Sag to show off and enjoy fiery sensual play (having full access for touching breasts and making eye contact) with their partner. And no, it definitely wouldn’t be a bad thing to add some nipple clamps to the mix.

Benchwarmer

How you do it: The giver positions themselves on the edge of a bench, while the receiver sits on their lap, side saddle. From there, they can ride or be penetrated classic cowgirl or cowboy style—with a literal twist! Sag will love how fun and easy this one is, as well as the fact that it can be done just about anywhere, including on the couch, off the beaten path on a hike or in the backseat of a car on a road trip.

