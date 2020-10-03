5 Sex Positions Guaranteed To Make A Libra Lust

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s get swept away with the best sex positions for Libra! The seventh sign of the zodiac, air sign Libra—born between September 23 and October 22—is known to be charming, social, diplomatic, and peace- and balance-seeking. Libra’s graceful, aesthetic-minded, romantic style comes into play in the bedroom. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, the cardinal air sign is known to be perhaps the biggest fan of all the trappings of whimsical fairy tales, from well-planned date nights to gorgeous lingerie, candles and love songs, or sweet nothings whispered by his or her partner.

All of this is potentially necessary mood-setting for a Libra before getting intimate. Once they do, they’re vocal, tender, and spontaneous, happy to enjoy foreplay in the middle of a lazy weekend afternoon or come home and get it on after seeing and being seen on the party circuit. No matter what time of day they’re enjoying this one-on-one time, Libra wants to be seduced and feel emotionally connected to their partner. That said, as a cardinal sign, they have no problem taking charge, even if it is simply by telling their partner point-blank what they need—or perhaps role-playing.

Here, five sex positions that will make a Libra fall head over heels, plus a few toys to amp them up.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The “68”

How you do it: While it might feel a bit more selfish than the classic “69”—in which both partners perform oral sex simultaneously—the “68” allows for taking turns to experience overall bliss. The receiver lies on their back, while the giver lies on top, in the opposite direction, allowing the receiver to cradle the pelvis and pleasure them orally. Libra will adore being treated to this erotic delight and be enthusiastic about switching between receiving and giving.

Lying Doggy

How you do it: This doggystyle position gets an intimacy boost by basically being spooning with the added bonus of penetration. Lying on their side, the receiver curves the back of their body into the front of the giver’s body, after which the giver can enter the receiver from behind.

A move that would make this position even more romantic—and therefore, Libran: doing it in front of a mirror. That way, partners can stare loving into one another’s eyes. Want to up the ante even more? Have the giver use a toy to penetrate the receiver while both parties watch in the mirror—talk about a show!

Harp

How you do it: The receiver lies on their side, supporting their upper body by resting on their elbow. The giver then sits between their partner’s legs, lifting one leg and wrapping it around the side of their body. From there, the giver can prop themselves up with their arms, adoringly caress their partner’s body or stimulate their clitoris as they penetrate deeply. This passionate position will have a Libra feeling like the leading character of a romance novel.

The Soft Rock

How you do it: This variation on the missionary position allows for lots of steamy, loving eye contact and touching, cranking up the romance quotient to Libra’s liking. The receiver lies on bottom while the giver lies on top, but instead of being on their elbows, the receiver slides a few inches forward, placing their arms on either side of the giver’s shoulders, then lies flush against their partner. The receiver then tilts their hips up a couple of inches, meeting the giver as they push down. Instead of traditional penetration, this position allows for rocking against one another, which can feel especially intimate.

If you’re using this position as a foreplay move, consider keeping clothes on and utilizing a wearable panty vibrator. Let your partner use the remote control and see how long it takes for you to want to strip down and get busy.

Yam-Yum

How you do it: Considered the symbol of divine union and the posture in which partners are united between Heaven and Earth, this Tantric sex position can light up Libra’s inner spiritual, partnership-oriented nature. The giver sits cross-legged while the receiver sits on their upper thighs, wrapping their legs around the giver and crossing their ankles behind them. The partners can then rock against one another during penetration, gazing into one another’s eyes, syncing their breathing and rhythm, bolstering their alignment emotionally and physically.