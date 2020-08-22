The 5 Best Sex Positions To Fire Up A Loving Leo

Let’s crank up the heat with the best sex positions for Leo! The fifth sign of the zodiac, fire sign Leo—born between July 23 and August 22—is known to be charismatic, outgoing, confident, and courageous. And that self-assured, warm, regal vibe shows up in the bedroom more than anything else. Expect multiple rounds of giving-and-receiving pleasure, playing with high-end toys or wearing couture lingerie, role-playing, and luxuriating in the finer things in life (fancy candles, dessert, silk sheets).

Ruled by the fiery sun, Leos are usually passionate, enthusiastic, even occasionally theatrical lovers who will openly share their wants and needs, owning their sexuality and sexual prowess in a dynamic way. Whether they’re telling their partner exactly what they want, growling, moaning, or making sexy eye contact, Leos are shameless in expressing their desires and even showing off in bed.

Just like the planets revolve around the sun, and we worship its rays, the Lion appreciates—and may even require—their lovers fawning over them, showering them with compliments like, “You’re so hot!” or staring at them adoringly. As a fixed sign, they may find comfort in certain routines and need a bit of coaxing to trade their cozy comfort zone for uncharted territory.

Here, five sex positions that will fire up a loving Leo.

The Elephant

To master this comfortable position, the giver kneels and leans back slightly. The receiver then gets on the giver’s knees, facing their partner, wrapping their legs around the giver’s body. From there, they can wrap their arms around their partner’s neck and lean slightly back as the giver hugs them with arms around their waist. This face-to-face position allows for tons of dirty banter with eye contact, kissing, touching, and free, wild movement, which is sure to get an affection-craving Leo all riled up.

The Amazon

This variation on the classic cowgirl/cowboy position is perfect for the Leo receiver who loves dominating their partner. The giver lies on their back and brings their knees to their chest. The receiver squats down, lowering themselves on top of the giver and wrapping their legs around the giver’s sides. This one’s sure to make a Leo feel like adored royalty. If the giver doesn’t have a penis, bring a fun dildo or vibrator into the mix like the

The Captain

The receiver lies on their back, legs out wide in a V shape. The giver then kneels between the receiver’s legs, taking their ankles in their hands. From here, the giver can penetrate while the receiver can stroke their body, putting on an applause-worthy performance. Whether the Leo is the giver or receiver, this steamy position allows the fire sign to run the show or show off like the natural-born star they are.

The Spider Web

Giver and receiver face one another and scissor their legs through one anothers. The position allows for unparalleled physical closeness and heart-to-heart contact, while the type of penetration that can be achieved with interlocked legs feels animalistic. In this position, both partners can kiss, lick, nibble, or bite one another’s breasts, necks, ears, cheeks, making for an intensely intimate and sensual experience that is sure to appeal even when Leo is craving lazy morning or weekend sex. You’ll be too close together for a full-size sex toy to work its way in, but something small like this Mini Finger Vibrator could really shake things up.

The Leo

Aptly named, this variation on doggystyle allows the giver to get his or her cardio in while the receiver gets to feel like the wild, leonine queen or king she is. The receiver lies on their belly, putting their hands ahead of them and bending their elbows. They also bend one leg so that their torso is slightly elevated. The giver then penetrates from behind while crouched over the receiver’s booty.

– By Maressa Brown