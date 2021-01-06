These Capricorn-Friendly Sex Positions Are Classic, Never Boring

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s get down to business and talk about the best sex positions for Capricorn! The tenth sign of the zodiac—born between December 22 and January 19—is known to be driven, industrious, pragmatic, traditional, and loyal. The Goat is ruled by the tenth house, which deals with career, authority figures, achievement, and public reputation. The earth sign brings this ambitious, perfectionistic, powerful, and at times competitive (though often just with themselves) nature into their intimate bonds. Ruled by the planet of hard work and tough lessons, Saturn, Capricorn believes everything worth their attention in life requires time, good old-fashioned sweat, and perseverance.

For that reason, once they’re fully committed to a sexual bond, they’ll gladly read up on all the best techniques for giving their partner mind-blowing orgasms, and pride themselves on the fact that they put in the time and effort to get the job done. Saturn also involves rules, regulations, and structure, which may make Capricorns naturals at setting sexy boundaries and toying with power and control. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they’re into being tied up or, more likely, doing the tying.

As a cardinal sign, they’re most comfortable when they’re calling the shots and allowed to enjoy sex at their own pace. At times, it may seem like their main priority is their work, so it can be difficult to get them to shrug off their workaholism to roll around between the sheets. Once they’ve devoted themselves to being in a passionate moment, there’s no stopping their earthy sensuality.

Here, five sex positions a determined Capricorn will adore.

How you do it: This classic 69 oral sex position allows for an equal opportunity licking session, giving Cap the chance to shine by putting in orgasmic work—and enjoying the benefits of their partner’s efforts. One partner lies on their back, legs bent at the knees, while the other lies on top in the opposite direction. This way, both partners have full access to pleasure one another to their hearts’ content.

Rodeo

How you do it: Missionary is the traditional position (and therefore one Caps may gravitate to time and again), but this one gives it a sensual twist the Goat will enjoy. The receiver lies on their back, opening their legs to the sides as the giver rests between them. The receiver can then bend their knees and wrap them around the giver’s waist as they enter her. The natural intimacy of this position gives it a classic lovemaking feel that Caps will adore. If you do want to spice it up, though, use a toy like this clitoral stimulator for a little extra foreplay before entering.

Up Against A Wall

How you do it: The giver stands and lifts the receiver so the receiver’s legs are wrapped around the giver’s waist, pressing the receiver’s back up against a wall. The giver can then penetrate the receiver while standing. The giver may even be able to pin the receiver’s arms to the wall if the receiver’s legs are secured tightly around the giver’s waist. The power play and domination involved in this animalistic position is sure to be particularly exciting to Capricorn.

Hot Seat

How you do it: The giver either sits on the edge of a bed or lies back, propping their head and shoulders up on their forearms or a pillow. The receiver then positions themselves between their partner’s legs and lowers themselves onto the giver’s lap. This narrow stance makes for more sensation, and the pace can be adjusted to the receiver’s liking, an element control-conscious Cap will no doubt appreciate. For some real control play, add a vibrating cock ring to the mix.

Coital Alignment Technique (CAT)

How you do it: This position was defined for the first time in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy in 1988 by American psychotherapist Edward Eichel, which should prove impressive to a pragmatic Capricorn who appreciates scientific evidence—and results, which CAT was designed to do. The idea is that it allows for effective stimulation of the clitoris, in order to bring a woman to orgasm during intercourse.

The giver lies above the receiver, moving up until their erection is pointing “down,” the dorsal side of the penis pressing against the clitoris as they penetrate. Both partners move their pelvis, with the receiver rocking upward and the giver stroking downward, building arousal and leading to climax.

– By Mareesa Brown.