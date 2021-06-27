5 Intimate Sex Positions Any Cancer Will Adore

Scroll To See More Images

It’s time to turn up the temperature with the best sex positions for Cancer. The fourth sign of the zodiac, water sign Cancer—born between June 21 and July 22—is known to be emotionally giving, compassionate and sentimental. The Crab usually brings this caring, generous nature into the bedroom, where they’re big fans of pleasuring their partners, sometimes going so far as to prefer giving over receiving.

Ruled by the maternal moon, Cancers also love snuggling and prioritize foreplay, enjoying sensual touch and kissing almost as much as lovemaking. But don’t get it twisted: Crabs may love slow, soft, romantic sex, but they also enjoy getting playfully rough and taking charge. In fact, the term “affectionately dominant” was probably created by or for a Cancer!

The catch: Because the Crab’s emotions reign supreme, they can go from being the most enthusiastic lover to full-on self-isolation if they’re feeling cranky or blue.

Here, five sex positions that will fire on all cylinders for an adoring Cancer, plus toys to spice ’em up.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Flame

How you do it: This standing sex position might be a bit athletic for some couples, but offers a fun challenge for go-getter Cancers. The giver and receiver stand face-to-face and the receiver throws their foot onto the giver’s thigh line, wrapping one arm around their neck and with the other, directs their partner’s neck to their breasts. Holding their partner’s leg around their thigh, the giver can lean forward and kiss, caress and lick their partner’s breasts (the ruling anatomy of Cancer) during standing penetration.

Watering Can

How you do it: A variation on cowgirl/cowboy, watering can requires the receiver sit on top of the giver, facing them. The difference here is that the receiver wraps their hands around their partner’s neck, pressing their body against their partner. The giver can place their hands on their partner’s booty or back. This position makes it possible to indulge in lots of intimate eye contact and deep kissing, both of which Cancers love. My suggestion? Nix that eye contact and up the ante with a blindfold for either partner.

Dragon

How you do it: Cancers tend to love pleasuring their partners with oral sex, so this list wouldn’t be complete without a fun position for them to do that in. An ideal shape to take during cunninglingus, the giver sits on their legs facing their partner. The receiver lies down with their booty on top of their partner’s knees, their legs on either side of their partner’s hips. From there, the giver can pull the receiver’s pelvis up toward their mouth, cradling their behind as they goes down.

Mutual Masturbation

How you do it: Cancers may be all about sensual touch, but sometimes the absence of touch—and only being able to watch their partner touch themselves—is just as hot. This position is also a fantastic one to try in the shower or bath, one of the water sign’s favorite places to get it on. Bonus points if the partners at play each incorporate their own sex toy.

Oath

How you do it: Although Cancers prefer the intimacy of positions that allow for eye contact, this rear-entry position may make up for it by being super-sensual allowing for lots of breast or chest touching and neck kissing. Both giver and receiver kneel, the receiver’s back to the giver in a spoon-like position. The receiver’s legs should be between the giver’s legs, and the receiver can wrap one arm around the giver’s neck as the giver penetrates the receiver from behind.

– By Mareesa Brown.