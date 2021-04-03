5 Sex Positions To Turn Up The Heat With A Fiery Aries

Scroll To See More Images

Welcome to Aries season—and your guide to the best sex positions for Aries lovers! An Aries sex drive is not just hot-and-heavy, it’s also spontaneous! Why do you think Aries and Gemini compatibility is so high? They can’t help but mix things up in the bedroom. Whether it’s a new position or an in-the-moment rendezvous, fiery Aries (born between March 21 and April 19) is notorious for childlike, energetic, playful, and, at times, impatient nature in the bedroom.

At the same time, Aries’ between-the-sheets style is fueled by the cardinal sign’s key planet, go-getter Mars (which rules energy, sports, strength, sex, and courage). There’s very little the Ram won’t try at least once. They’ll be drawn to anything a bit rough, competitive, or even exhibitionistic—and may struggle with a sexual practice that requires concentration or time (like tantric sex).

Here are five sex positions that any Aries will adore and will set out to master.

Reverse Cowgirl/Cowboy

How to do it: Just as the name suggests, reverse cowgirl—or cowboy—is basically the classic partner-on-top position reversed, with the rider facing away from their partner who’s lying on their back. Taking a classic position and reversing it initially seem like NBD, but it actually takes athleticism and quad strength to make it work. Flaunting both of those traits and proving they’re more advanced than less fit or “vanilla” couples will certainly appeal to an Aries.

Plow

How to do it: Partner #1 stands with their feet together and knees slightly bent. Near partner #1’s feet should be a pillow where partner #2 can press their elbows. Then, partner #1 takes ahold of #2’s ankles, with knees bent, and can penetrate from behind. A whole bunch of factors go into making this challenging position work, from strength to balance to partner #2 simply being cool with blood rushing to their head. But a gung-ho Aries would most definitely be up to the task of experimenting with Plow. If Partner #1 doesn’t have a penis, this is a great time to try out a strap-on like this one from Ella Paradis.

The Bridge

How to do it: The partner who’s doing the penetrating sits with their knees bent and hands behind them. Then, the riding partner sits in a classic cowgirl position but throws their legs over partner #1’s shoulders and their arms around their neck. Partner #1 then rises gradually into a bridge pose, booty off the ground and back parallel to the floor, after which both partners can move up and down however feels right. This seriously dynamic position requires whoever is on bottom to have phenomenal core, back strength, and balance. But a fitness-obsessed Aries will love putting their powerful body to use in this position.

Eagle

How to do it: This one is basically missionary, but the partner who’s on bottom rests their lower legs/calves on the topping partner’s shoulders. Eagle not only allows lovers to stare deeply into one another’s eyes and/or kiss, which can bring an enjoyable layer of softness and sensuality to an active, exciting set-up that will hold Aries’ attention. Plus, it’s the perfect position for a quickie—which a fast-paced, on-the-go Aries loves.

If the top partner wants to really tease and please, they can even throw a sex toy into the mix. Using a clitoral stimulator on the bottom partner as the top partner penetrates, with the bottom partner’s legs up? It’s too much, in all the right ways.

Caliper

How to do it: For this one, a couple stands face-to-face and the one doing the penetrating (#1) picks the other (#2) up. Partner #2 bends their knees and presses their legs on either side of #1’s body, as #1 holds onto their ankles or bottoms of their feet. Partner #2 can wrap their arms around #1’s neck for more support before going for it. This standing sex position requires both partners be fit and fired up, so it’s a no-brainer for an ambitious Aries.

– By Mareesa Brown.