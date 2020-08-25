StyleCaster
The Best Self-Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year-Round

The Best Self-Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year-Round

Kelly Dougher
The Best Self-Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year-Round
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Self-tanning is a tricky beast, and we’re totally down to experiment when it comes to bronzing our body. But when it comes to our money-makers, we’re not messing around. We want the best self-tanner for our faces without a trial-and-error process.

Even if you’re a self-tanner pro, getting a natural glow on your face can get a little iffy. If you have dry skin, a face self-tanner can stick to parched patches in the most unfortunate way. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, some self-tanners might clog pores and cause breakouts. And if you have sensitive skin, the chemicals and fragrances in some self-tanners might cause an inflamed flare-up. And that’s not even mentioning the hazards of ending up with an orange or streaky face!

That’s why we humbly suggest considering investing in a self-tanner solely for your face. After all, you’re keeping out of the sun and slathering on that SPF 30 every day (right?) no matter the season. From mix-in drops to refreshing mists and traditional lotions, here are the best options for face self-tanners that’ll give you a safe, sun-kissed glow year-round.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

self tanner for face isle of paradise drops The Best Self Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year Round

Isle of Paradise.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops

These vegan-friendly and cruelty-free drops are available in three color-correcting options which should be mixed with moisturizer to achieve a natural, streak-free glow.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops $29
buy it
self tanner for face st tropez bronzing mist The Best Self Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year Round

St. Tropez.

St. Tropez Bronzing Water Face Mist

This brand is in the upper-echelon of tanning products and the face mist is a must-try. Simply use alone or as a setting spray over makeup and watch your complexion get gradually glowier.

St. Tropez Bronzing Water Face Mist $30
buy it
ulta self tanning drops The Best Self Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year Round

Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty Self Tanning Drops

Ulta’s Bronze Self Tanning Tan Drops gradually build a bronze, glowing complexion without leaving you looking orange. Just add them to your nightly moisturizer for a subtle glow by morning.

Ulta Glow by Morning Gradual Tan Drops $10.99
buy it
drunk elephant anti pollution drops The Best Self Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year Round

Drunk Elephant.

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops

Drunk Elephant’s Sunshine Drops work for all types of skin. It is a serum that immediately replenishes the delicate balance that supports a healthy barrier function of skin – like sunshine’s bronzy color, delivered without the damage.

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops $36
buy it
Supergoop! Healthy Glow Sunless Tan Broad Spectrum Suncreen SPF 40

Supergoop!

Supergoop! Healthy Glow Sunless Tan

What’s so great about this tanner is it has sunscreen (SPF 40) built in—packed with aloe juice, vitamin E, and vitamin B5—to protect your skin from the sun as it gives you a gradual, healthy glow. Just spray on, rub in, and go.

Supergoop! Healthy Glow Sunless Tan $19.99
buy it
beauty by earth self tanner The Best Self Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year Round

Beauty by Earth.

Beauty by Earth Face Self Tanner

This vegan tanning lotion is a best-seller on Amazon, thanks to its ability to tan the face without leaving behind orange streaks and a no-fuss, easy to read ingredients list.

Beauty by Earth Face Self Tanner $20.99
buy it
clinique self sun The Best Self Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year Round

Clinique.

Clinique Self Sun Face Tinted Lotion

Apply this oil-free, dermatologist-tested lotion to a freshly exfoliated face for a golden tan complexion in just a few hours.

Clinique Self Sun Face Tinted Lotion $27
buy it
self tanner for face dr dennis gross pads The Best Self Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year Round

Dr. Dennis Gross.

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pads

Exfoliation and bronzing in one? We’ll take two boxes please! This multitasker contains alpha- and beta-hydroxy acids for sloughing away dead skin cells, as well as encapsulated DHA for time-released color and soy protein to give it a more natural hue.

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pads $38
buy it
self tanner for face vita liberata tan cloths The Best Self Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year Round

Vita Liberata.

Vita Liberata Phenomenal Organic Tan Infused Cloth

These easy-to-use cloths are infused with organic botanicals for hydration, advoganic technology for color and a quick-dry feel for a tan that lasts up to 10 days.

Vita Liberata Tan Infused Cloths $39
buy it
self tanner for face pacifica coconut glow The Best Self Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year Round

Pacifica.

Pacifica Coconut Glow Mineral Bronzing Face Shade

This water-resistant lotion infused with SPF 30 adds natural-looking color and hydration so you needn’t sit out in the sun for a tan.

Pacifica Mineral Bronzing Face Shade $16
buy it
TAN-LUXE The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

TAN-LUXE.

Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

Already have a favorite moisturizer, serum or face oil? Don’t ditch it; instead, add a few drops, and it’ll transform into a self-tan sans streaks and smells. So easy!

Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Drops $49
buy it
coola sunless tan anti aging face serum The Best Self Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year Round

COOLA.

Coola Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum

If you have particularly uneven and/or dry skin or are looking for something that’ll help tighten up your skin, look no further than this product. COOLA’s sunless tan serum is also an anti-aging serum, thanks to its antioxidant-rich blend of argan oil, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and plant stem cell cultures.

Coola Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum $54
buy it
self tanner for face tanwise self tan gel The Best Self Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year Round

Tanwise.

Tanwise Face Self Tan Gel

Even if you’re not on a budget, you owe it to yourself to try this self-tanning face gel. The light gel consistency is easy to blend into the skin and dries quickly. Plus, it gives a sheer-but-buildable tint with no tell-tale streaks. The color is perfect, too: just the right bronze shade, with no hint of orange.

Tanwise Face Self Tan Gel $21.99
buy it
self tanner for face jergens natural glow The Best Self Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year Round

Jergens.

Jergens Natural Glow Face Daily Moisturizer

If you’re looking to switch to a daily moisturizer for your face that will give you a nice glow for the summer, look no further. Use this every day to hydrate your skin while adding a natural tint of color. It even has SPF 20 to help protect your face from the sun.

Jergens Natural Glow Face $7.69
buy it
self tanner for face clarins golden glow booster The Best Self Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year Round

Clarins.

Clarins Radiance Plus Golden Glow Booster

Clarins is kind of the old-school standard when it comes to self-tanning, and their Radiance-Plus is pretty awesome. Just add a couple drops to your daily moisturizer to add a subtle warmth to your complexion.

Clarins Radiance Plus Golden Glow… $32
buy it
James Read Gradual Tan Sleep Mask Tan Face .8 oz Deluxe Travel Size

JAMES READ.

James Read Gradual Tan Sleep Mask Tan Face

Build your tan while you sleep. Your face will look lightly bronzed in just six to eight hours of beauty rest. The colorless formula is full of hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and algae extract, so you’ll wake up with moisturized and tanner skin.

James Read Gradual Tan Sleep Mask Face $33
buy it

 

best self tanner for face

Tan Towel.

Tan Towel Face Tan Towelette

If you’re not into the mess and fuss of tanning lotions, you’ll love the ease of these tanning towels. They’re also perfect for traveling. You can use one quick-drying towel a few times a week for a gradual tan, or use several in quick succession for a deeper, faster tan. Not only do these towels deliver a natural tan, but they also hydrate and exfoliate the skin for a truly healthy glow.

Tan Towel Face Tan Towelette $30
buy it
self tanner for face dior bronze The Best Self Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year Round

Dior.

Dior Bronze Self-Tanning Jelly

This jelly self-tanner promises a natural glow after four weeks of use. It leaves the skin radiant thanks to its dual skin-perfecting and self-tanning action.

Dior Bronze Jelly Gradual Glow Face $40
buy it

 

vita libertata tan water The Best Self Tanners for Face That Guarantee a Summer Glow Year Round

Vita Liberata.

Vita Liberata Invisi Soothing Tan Water

This clear tanning water foams into a thick, hydrating mousse that sinks right into skin when applied. The clear color of this product assures there’s absolutely no residue or transfer to clothing or sheets.

Vita Liberata Invisi Tanning Water $40
buy it
St. Moriz Advanced Pro Formula Tan Boosting Facial Serum

St. Mortiz.

St. Moriz Advanced Pro Formula Tan Boosting Facial Serum

Get that gradual slow with this illuminating facial serum. To use this serum, squeeze a few drops into your daily moisturizer. You can also choose how tan you’d like to be by how many drops you put it.

St. Moriz Tan Boosting Facial Serum $18.99
buy it
Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Body Oil

Sol De Janeiro.

Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Body Oil

This body and face glow oil will give you a shimmery glow with its buildable formula. Made with coconut oil, açaí oil and cupuaçu butter, the oil locks into your skin easily—without getting on your clothes.

Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Body Oil $26
buy it

A version of this article was originally published in December 2018. 

