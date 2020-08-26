The 15 Best Walking Sandals For Women, From Errands To Date Night

Every good wardrobe needs a pair of sandals that will take you from spring all the way through fall—so allow us to introduce you to some of the best sandals for women you can wear in any season. Though we have a soft spot in our hearts for sneakers, heels and boots, there’s just something about sandals we can’t help but adore the most. Maybe it’s the fact that they come in so many easy-to-wear styles. Or perhaps it’s just because we like to occasionally show off our pedicures. Either way, we’re always on the hunt for the best walking sandals that will not only keep our feet comfortable all day, but also look cute with our favorite ensembles.

Obviously having flat sandals for walking around in summer is necessary, but sometimes we forget just how well they can work in almost every season. In spring, you can’t go wrong with a classically cute strappy sandal paired with a mini dress. When the temperatures heat up even further, try a double-strap sporty sandal with your favorite cut-off shorts and a graphic tee. For fall, keep yourself cozy with an oversized sweater and jeans, but add a slide sandal if it’s not too chilly. If you live somewhere it’s warm most of the year, too, you can even rock a pair of sandals in winter. We love a good chunky dad sneaker as much as the next person, but sandals are definitely a must-have—as long as the weather permits.

Lucky for all of us, there are so many popular and trendy sandals on offer right now—and plenty of them are ideal for walking around every day. Occasionally, it’s worth it to get a few blisters from our shoes, but when you’re walking around a good amount and don’t want to sacrifice your feet just for a cute pair of heels, flat sandals are the answer. So many of the best sandals for women are actually perfect for staying on your feet for long periods of time. Not to mention, they’re also all ridiculously cute.

A little bit of wedge or platform won’t hurt the situation, either. Sometimes a completely-flat shoe isn’t as comfortable as a pair with a little bit of a heel. It varies from person to person, though, so make sure you know what styles of sandals work best for you. If you’re unsure, we encourage you to try a few pairs and see! At the very least, you’ll end up with a new pair of shoes you can use to elevate your favorite t-shirt and jeans ensemble. And, if all goes well, you have a go-to pair that keeps you comfortable all day long.

Whether you’re trying to find the perfect pair of supportive sandals to wear every day this season or just want something new from your favorite shoe brand, we’ve got you. Below, you’ll find 15 pairs of the best sandals for women, so go ahead and stock up on a few. Your feet will thank you.

Best Walking Sandals For Women: Everyday Essentials

Sometimes you just need something basic to get you through each day. This doesn’t mean you have to settle, though. There are so many cute sandals that are great for everyday wear—whether it’s at work, walking around the city or running errands. Below, you’ll find some of our must-have picks. We kept our them neutral, too, so that you could get the most use out of these sandal styles.

A classic strappy black sandal is a great option for wearing for long periods of time. Thinner bands won’t rub against the top of your foot too much, and the cushioned bottom on these TKEES slides is a game-changer.

Of course, you can’t go wrong with an ever-popular black Birkenstock sandal. These two-strap slides are a major wardrobe essential, perfect for long walks or traipsing through fields. They come in plenty of other colors, too, if you want something other than black!

These Franco Sarto sandals are the perfect blend of comfort and style. The criss-cross straps and slingback strap give you an elevated look while also keep your comfortable throughout the day.

The adjustable slingback strap and cushioned footbed make these classic black sandals an ideal pair for wearing every single day. There’s even a stretch-infused band that moves with you, so you can walk for hours with no issue.

For those who love a preppy look, consider these Sam Edelman slides your new go-to pair of essential sandals. They’ll go with just about anything in your closet.

Best Walking Sandals For Women: Sporty Chic Looks

If you’re looking for something that’s not only trendy, but also perfect for wearing for hours and hours—especially outdoors—then allow us to introduce you to the sporty chic sandal. Shoe styles that were once considered ugly are now popular (Go figure!), and we’re ready to lean into this trend. Just embrace the vibes, and you’re sure to find yourself falling in love with these sporty sandals.

Here’s a classic pair of sporty sandals to start! These black and white sandals are neutral enough to pair with all your favorite warm-weather ensembles, but cool enough that they’ll definitely stand out.

If you’re in the market for a pair of sporty slide sandals, these satin beauties from APL might be your next go-to. They’re ideal for wearing everywhere from a walk with friends to the pool.

Statement-lovers, you definitely need to try these Villa Rouge Esco Sandals. There’s plenty of support to keep you comfortable all day, and the colorful straps are a fun and bright addition.

Of course, you can never go wrong with an all-white sandal. This pair from Fila is basically the sandal version of the Fila Disruptors—made famous by Billie Eilish.

In case you missed it, Crocs are having a major moment right now, too. If you’re not ready to try the classic Crocs silhouette, opt for these black slide Crocs sandals for now.

Best Walking Sandals For Women: Elevated Must-Haves

On the opposite end of the spectrum from sporty sandals, we have some elevated styles. These comfortable sandals are the ones you should reach for when you want a more formal look. Just because you’re dressing up doesn’t mean you can’t also stay comfortable! If you have a wedding or long party to attend, skip the heels and opt for a pair of these stylish sandals instead.

This pair of green slide sandals from Simon Miller is perfect for pairing with a classic jeans-and-blouse ensemble or adding to your go-to dress outfit.

An animal print sandal is perfect for all seasons—so you can rock this Chinese Laundry pair as long as weather permits! Wear them with a black tee and jeans or a sleek jumpsuit.

If you’re feeling red hot, opt for these Dolce Vita slide sandals. The color works well in spring, summer or even fall, so go ahead and treat yourself to a pair.

These adorable pink slides will not only look so cute with your favorite denim or dress in any season, but they’ll also elevate your most casual looks—like a tee and jeans—so easily!

If it’s bling you’re after, look no further than these Vince Camuto Partha Sandals. You get some diamond action, animal print vibes and comfort for days.