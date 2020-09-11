17 Accessories That Make Running Easier (and Cuter)

StyleCaster
There’s just something about a cute hat and biker shorts that put a liiiiittle more power in my run. Label me shallow, but when I look good, the motivation to run good increases exponentially. Plus, now that school and work are confirmed to remain virtual through the rest of this year (*does happy dance*), the bit of shopping I still do is mostly dedicated to finding the best running accessories. Yes, they’re worth an Instagram flex and model pose for the group chat but these add-ons are actually beneficial too.

For example, my go-to bras, shorts, and shirts are all made of lightweight, moisture-wicking material that doesn’t weigh me down. My trusty armband frees up my hands so I don’t have to grip my phone in one and my keys in the other. I also don’t know how I went this long in life without pocketed biker shorts and compression sleeves. And that’s just the beginning of a long list of running accessories that can make everything from a casual daily jog to a special occasion marathon both comfortable and stylish.

From knuckle lights to a heart rate watch to sleek Bluetooth headphones, here are more products that will enhance your stance.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Yvette High Impact Women Sports Bra

Yvette.

Yvette High Impact Women Sports Bra

A full-support, double-mesh sports bra that provides ample bounce control with a zipper closure.

Yvette High Impact Women Sports Bra $22.99
buy it
powerbeats pro wireless earphones

Beats by Dre.

Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

Wireless and water-resistant headphones with nine straight hours of listening time.

Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless… $249.95
buy it
VNVN water resistant arm band

VNVN.

VNVN Water-Resistant Arm Band

A neoprene band equipped with a part for keeping earphone cables straight and a clear plastic cover you can text through.

VNVN Water-Resistant Arm Band $13.99
buy it
sockwell compression socks

Sockwell.

Sockwell Compression Socks

These stylish socks provide graduated compression for plantar fasciitis relief.

Sockwell Compression Socks $26.99
buy it
queenieke womens sports define jacket

Queenieke.

Queenieke Womens Sports Define Jacket

A stretchy, moisture-wick jacket made with fold-over cuff sleeves and a mesh back for ventilation.

Queenieke Womens Sports Define Jacket $29.99
buy it
Modvel 2 Pack Knee Compression Sleeve

Modvel.

Modvel 2-Pack Knee Compression Sleeve

A high-compression, ergonomic sleeve that can be used during a run or while you run errands to protect the knees against pain and inflammation.

Modvel 2-Pack Knee Compression Sleeve $13.95
buy it
Runtasty Running Mini Backpack

Runtasty.

Runtasty Running Mini Backpack

A super slim and lightweight storage pack for your phone, wallet, and more.

Runtasty Running Mini Backpack $29.99
buy it

 

Knuckle Lights Colors

Knuckle Lights.

Knuckle Lights Colors

Grip these bright handheld lights when you’re running at the break of dawn or late at night.

Knuckle Lights Colors $39.99
buy it
body glide for her

BodyGlide.

BodyGlide for Her Anti Chafe & Moisturizing Balm

If you’re prone to chafing, keep this balm nearby to prevent irritation.

BodyGlide for Her Anti Chafe… $7.99
buy it
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch

Garmin.

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch

A smart watch for keeping track of your heartrate, as well as how fast and far you run.

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch $96.36
buy it
TrailHeads Women’s Ponytail Headband

TrailHeads.

TrailHeads Women’s Ponytail Headband

A comfy and snug headband you don’t have to sacrifice a ponytail for.

TrailHeads Women's Ponytail Headband $20
buy it
TOREGE Polarized Sports Sunglasses

TOREGE.

TOREGE Polarized Sports Sunglasses

Scratch-resistant lenses made with a UV coating to protect the eyes from sun exposure.

TOREGE Polarized Sports Sunglasses $27.98
buy it
Sun Bum Sunscreen Spray

Sun Bum.

Sun Bum Sunscreen Spray SPF 30

Don’t forget to protect your skin from the elements, especially if you’re running in a sports bra and shorts.

Sun Bum Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 $15.99
buy it
asics gel kayano 26 sneaker

Asics.

Asics Gel Kayano 26 Sneakers

It truly gets no better than these cult-favorite sneakers made with incredible arch support and plenty of stylish colorways.

Asics Gel Kayano 26 Sneakers $94.95
buy it
EDX Slim Running Belt Bag

EDX.

EDX Slim Running Belt Bag

A non-bulky waist accessory for storing essentials if you’re not into armbands.

EDX Slim Running Belt Bag $9.09
buy it
Old Navy High-Waisted Powersoft Side-Pocket Bermuda Shorts

Old Navy.

Old Navy High-Waisted Powersoft Side-Pocket Bermuda Shorts

ICYMI, here’s why I swear by Old Navy activewear (including these shorts).

Old Navy High-Waisted Powersoft… $20
buy it
athleta distance laser cap

Athleta.

Athleta Distance Laser Cap

This hat comes with an internal sweatband and perforations for a soothing airflow.

Athleta Distance Laser Cap $34
buy it

