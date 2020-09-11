17 Accessories That Make Running Easier (and Cuter)

Scroll To See More Images

There’s just something about a cute hat and biker shorts that put a liiiiittle more power in my run. Label me shallow, but when I look good, the motivation to run good increases exponentially. Plus, now that school and work are confirmed to remain virtual through the rest of this year (*does happy dance*), the bit of shopping I still do is mostly dedicated to finding the best running accessories. Yes, they’re worth an Instagram flex and model pose for the group chat but these add-ons are actually beneficial too.

For example, my go-to bras, shorts, and shirts are all made of lightweight, moisture-wicking material that doesn’t weigh me down. My trusty armband frees up my hands so I don’t have to grip my phone in one and my keys in the other. I also don’t know how I went this long in life without pocketed biker shorts and compression sleeves. And that’s just the beginning of a long list of running accessories that can make everything from a casual daily jog to a special occasion marathon both comfortable and stylish.

From knuckle lights to a heart rate watch to sleek Bluetooth headphones, here are more products that will enhance your stance.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Yvette High Impact Women Sports Bra

A full-support, double-mesh sports bra that provides ample bounce control with a zipper closure.

Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones

Wireless and water-resistant headphones with nine straight hours of listening time.

VNVN Water-Resistant Arm Band

A neoprene band equipped with a part for keeping earphone cables straight and a clear plastic cover you can text through.

Sockwell Compression Socks

These stylish socks provide graduated compression for plantar fasciitis relief.

Queenieke Womens Sports Define Jacket

A stretchy, moisture-wick jacket made with fold-over cuff sleeves and a mesh back for ventilation.

Modvel 2-Pack Knee Compression Sleeve

A high-compression, ergonomic sleeve that can be used during a run or while you run errands to protect the knees against pain and inflammation.

Runtasty Running Mini Backpack

A super slim and lightweight storage pack for your phone, wallet, and more.

Knuckle Lights Colors

Grip these bright handheld lights when you’re running at the break of dawn or late at night.

BodyGlide for Her Anti Chafe & Moisturizing Balm

If you’re prone to chafing, keep this balm nearby to prevent irritation.

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch

A smart watch for keeping track of your heartrate, as well as how fast and far you run.

TrailHeads Women’s Ponytail Headband

A comfy and snug headband you don’t have to sacrifice a ponytail for.

TOREGE Polarized Sports Sunglasses

Scratch-resistant lenses made with a UV coating to protect the eyes from sun exposure.

Sun Bum Sunscreen Spray SPF 30

Don’t forget to protect your skin from the elements, especially if you’re running in a sports bra and shorts.

Asics Gel Kayano 26 Sneakers

It truly gets no better than these cult-favorite sneakers made with incredible arch support and plenty of stylish colorways.

EDX Slim Running Belt Bag

A non-bulky waist accessory for storing essentials if you’re not into armbands.

Old Navy High-Waisted Powersoft Side-Pocket Bermuda Shorts

ICYMI, here’s why I swear by Old Navy activewear (including these shorts).

Athleta Distance Laser Cap

This hat comes with an internal sweatband and perforations for a soothing airflow.