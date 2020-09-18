The Best Ripped Jeans To Give Your Fall & Winter Wardrobe Some Edge

Scroll To See More Images

Finding perfectly-ripped jeans is no easy feat—basic jeans with barely a hole at the knee are often too plain, but super-shredded styles can look like you lost a fight with Wolverine. The best ripped jeans look effortlessly cool; not like you shelled out a ton of coin to wear something with holes in it, but also not like you impulse-DIYed them one night with your scissors and got a little too snip-happy. Anyone else seeking the ripped jeans happy-medium I’m talking about here? I know it can’t be just me.

Of course, cute ripped jeans mean different things to different people. Many like the look of heavily-distressed denim, and prefer the thigh-to-fabric ratio to be about even. That said, others despise the look, and prefer shredded tears that are less revealing than full-on holes or rips. The best ripped jeans for you really depend on whether you like a little or a lot—not to mention where you like it. Some people are all about a good rip right at the knee, while others prefer the upper thigh area or (if you’re cheeky, like, literally) just below the bum.

Of course, your preferred fit and wash of denim impacts how you like your ripped jeans, too. Light-wash ripped mom jeans give a laid-back, off-duty look that perfect for a day of errands, a more casual office environment or brunch with friends. Meanwhile, dark high-waisted ripped jeans give off a sexier, fancier vibe, perfect for a night-out look or a dinner date. When placed side by side, a pair of white wide-legged distressed denim looks like a different species than a pair of black shredded skinnies—and from a jeans perspective, they basically are different species. The only thing uniting them is the fact that they’re both ripped jeans, even though they look completely different.

That said, you can dub more than one pair of pants your Best Ripped Jeans. You can have your Best Ripped Mom Jeans, your Best Distressed Skinnies, your Best Shredded Straight-Legs…you get the idea. Building a wardrobe of stylish ripped jeans takes a lot of trial and error, and maybe even a foot through a hole or two (I know I’m not the only one who has accidentally done this while trying on ripped jeans, right? Right.)

Below, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding up 11 pairs of the best ripped jeans one the market. If you’re on a budget, brands like Levi’s, Warp & Weft, 1822 Denim and Topshop will have your back. If you’re looking to invest, Frame and Agolde have some incredible options, and Mavi sits in that sweet spot just above $100, so you don’t have to save up for too long to get the perfect pair.

Whether you’re looking to splurge or save, and whether you prefer some light rippage or some major distressing, the best ripped jeans for you are on our list below. Be sure to stock up on a few pairs to give your fall and winter wardrobe some edge.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. MOTHER Superior The Tomcat Jeans

What makes the MOTHER Superior The Tomcat Jeans a particularly cute pair of ripped jeans is the fact that the distressing goes all the way down onto the hem. One random rip can look unintentional, but here, the look is cohesive.

2. Levi’s 711 Skinny Jeans

Is there anything quite so edgy as a super-shredded pair of jet-black skinny jeans? These Levi’s 711 Skinny Jeans are distressed from thigh to knee, and the long, thin rips show plenty of skin, if you’re into that sort of thing.

3. Levi’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

If you prefer wider holes to small slits, the Levi’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans are a better pair of ripped jeans for you. With large rips on the thighs and at the knees, these definitely give off a too-cool-to-care look.

4. Resfeber Women’s Ripped Boyfriend Jeans

If you like a really shredded look that still isn’t too revealing, these Resfeber Women’s Ripped Boyfriend Jeans should be your new go-to going-out denim. They’re practically begging to be paired with a cute crop top and leather jacket!

5. Frame Le Color Rip Skinny Jeans

When it comes to black jeans, I like ’em dark, and Frame always nails it. These Le Color Rip Skinny Jeans are similar to the Levi’s listed earlier, but have far fewer rips, so they’re great for anyone who likes the extra coverage while still rocking the distressed look.

6. Frame Le Piper Ellington Rips

Are these Frame Le Piper Ellington Rips Jeans the best ripped jeans of all time? They’re the perfect combination of super shredded, but not too revealing, since there are tons of white threads to keep skin covered.

7. 1822 Denim Re:Denim Skinny Jean in Grayson

If you’re into the look of barely-there distressing, play it safe with these 1822 Denim Re:Denim Skinny Jeans in Grayson. These under-$50 jeans come in sizes 00-18, and they have the tiniest hint of distressed detail to ever so slightly edge up your look.

8. Topshop Washed Black Mom Tapered Jeans

Nothing beats a good pair of black ripped jeans, and these Topshop Washed Black Mom Tapered Jeans are proof. The best ripped mom jeans have straight-across tears, not actual holes, so the gaps don’t get wider over time.

9. Warp + Weft Vintage High Rise Straights in Akula

Warp + Weft make gorgeous, comfortable denim for under $100, and these Warp + Weft Vintage High Rise Straights in Akula are some of my faves. The super-light wash, large knee rips and raw hem give them a laid-back feel, but the more fitted straight-leg silhouette keeps everything polished.

10. Agolde ’90s Fit Mid Rise Loose Fit Jeans

If you’re thinking about splurging on a pair of Agolde jeans, I can’t recommend the ’90s Fit Mid Rise Loose Fit Jeans enough. These are some of the best high-waisted ripped jeans on the market, with juuuust the right amount of distressing for a model-off-duty look.

11. Mavi Ada Ripped Boyfriend Jeans

Last but certainly not least, the Mavi Ada Ripped Boyfriend Jeans are great happy-medium denim. They aren’t too dark-wash or too light, They’re slightly cropped but not too short, and they have just enough distressing right at the knees for a little flair. Perfect.