These Are The 24 Best Places To Buy Swimsuits Online

Scroll To See More Images

The warming temperatures can only mean one thing: Summer is officially on its way. It’s time to trade in your winter parkas and sweaters for a few new swimsuits—and I know exactly where you can find the cutest styles. I’ve rounded up a few of my personal favorite places to buy swimsuits online, no matter your budget. So go ahead, save and buy in bulk or splurge a little! You deserve it after last year.

When it’s finally over fifty degrees outside, I allow myself to get just a little bit excited about the thought of wearing a bikini on a beach somewhere. While my current lack of travel plans means that I might be laying out on my roof instead of on a tropical island, I still need to stock up on a few new bathing suits for 2021. I love my basic black string bikini as much as the next girl, but buying something new sparks some serious joy.

Shopping for a new bikini or one-piece can seem daunting, I know, but you’re basically guaranteed to find your new favorite swimsuit from one of these sites. If you’re trying to pick up a wear-everywhere option that won’t break the bank, consider shopping on ASOS, PrettyLittleThing or Zara. If you’d rather splurge on something special, why not browse Net-A-Porter or Revolve’s wide selections? There are also a ton of smaller brands to consider that your friends may not already be shopping, from L*Space to Kitty and Vibe to Summersalt and more.

Let’s dive in, shall we? Keep reading to scope out 24 of the best sites for swimwear on the web.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

How cute is this printed ruffled bikini from Summersalt? The female-founded brand got famous thanks to their widely-flattering one-pieces and selection of bathing suits designed for those of us with longer torsos. I’ve been a fan of bandeau-style bikinis for a few years now, but this option is taking my love to a whole new level. Style this top with the high-waisted bottoms for a truly retro feel.

Every swimsuit bottom from Kitty and Vibe is designed with a new sizing metric that takes more into account than just your waist. There are actually different options depending on how big your booty is. Because of this, this floral blue bikini checks all the right boxes. It’s time to say goodbye to ill-fitting swimsuits in 2021.

Yes, Aerie makes killer workout gear and has some of the best underwear selections on the market, but do not overlook their range of swimwear. It’s just as flattering (and affordable!) as you’d hope it would be. The best part about this particular brown and pink tie-dyed suit? The super high-waisted bottoms have the same criss-cross front as those Aerie leggings that went viral on TikTok.

Frankies Bikinis knows how to make a good swimsuit. Whether they’re collabing with the likes of Sofia Richie or Hailee Steinfeld or just showing off their styles on Instagram, I always leave room for a new suit from them in my collection. Case in point: this vibrant floral set. I love triangle-style bikini tops because they’re super sexy. Pair this colorful top with the coordinating bottoms for an extra-vibrant look.

Swimsuits for All has literally hundreds of bathing suits to choose from a ton of different brands, so it should always be on your must-shop list when you’re on the hunt for a new suit. This hot pink bikini from GabbiFresh is designed with those with bigger busts in mind—the entire set is available in sizes 10 through 26. It comes in two colors, but why not ditch the black for a more colorful pick this year and go pink?

L*Space has been a mainstay in the luxury swimwear game for years now because they have a great selection of suits, no matter your desired style. Yes, they’re a bit on the pricey side, but they’re always worth the splurge. This pastel bikini is designed for those of us who like bikini tops with maximum coverage and the matching bottoms have a super-high rise that will look amazing in all of your photos

Tie Dye Lizzie Bikini Top $110 buy it

I can’t get enough of Verishop’s site right now. They have everything on there—including the latest beauty products, pieces for your apartment and duh, swimsuits. If you’re jetting off with your significant other or your best girlfriends this summer, you need this bikini from Fisch. Pair the triangle top with the matching bottoms for an all-over cheetah look.

Need a cute suit ASAP? Head over to Amazon, of course! They have thousands of styles on their site for you to choose from and tons of them come with speedy Prime overnight shipping. I particularly love this simple monochrome bikini because it comes in over 10 colors and has over 8,000 reviews. Feel free to grab a few of your favorite shades.

BRB—I’m on my way to buy literally everything from Target right now. Their swimwear range includes tons of affordable brands like Kona Sol, Aqua Green and Shade & Shore. The top from this yellow set is available to shop in sizes 32A through 38DDD and you can snag the matching bottom in sizes XS through XL.

Cacique by Lane Bryant is known for their elegant selection of plus-size sleepwear, loungewear and lingerie, but their swimwear line is so, so good, too. This flowy ruffle-sleeved top has a super flattering low-cut front and comes in sizes 14 through 28. I would also buy the matching green bottoms to complete the look.

You need this one-piece swimsuit from Eloquii because this color is everything. Just like the rest of their huge selection of clothing, this suit is available to shop in sizes 14 through 28. Their site is a one-stop-shop in the extended sizing world, so obviously, their swimwear is amazing.

The swimsuits, jeans and dresses from Good American are all Kardashian-approved, so you just know that they’re gonna be super-flattering. While some of their swim styles are printed and bold, this rose-colored bandeau top and the matching ribbed bottoms are super low-key, so snag them if you’re after a minimalist vibe this season.

Play with prints in this cheetah-print one piece from Mikoh, the sister-founded brand out of California that has gone viral for their perfectly-tailored selection of suits. From bikinis to one-pieces, all of their luxurious pieces are designed with quality in mind first and foremost. The tie detail in the center is adjustable if you need some extra support and the suit comes in four other neutral colors if prints aren’t on your mood board.

Listen—the products on Net-A-Porter aren’t cheap, but don’t let that discourage you from browsing their site. Their swimwear brands aren’t cheap, but damn are they good. This bikini top and the matching bottoms from Peony are 2021 must-haves thanks to the trendy chocolate colorway.

Belted one-piece swimsuits are my new favorite thing and Nordstrom has tons right now. Shopping on the mass retailer’s site should be a no-brainer when it comes to swimwear—they have lots of brands at a variety of different price points to choose from. This yellow suit from Billabong was designed in collaboration with The Salty Blonde, so of course it’s the epitome of California cool.

Want to go bold this summer? You need a suit from Riot Swim in your life. Their selection of sexy and inclusive suits has turned casual shoppers into devout fans, and this This asymmetrical top is the perfect mix of sexy and high-fashion. You can mix and match their bottoms and tops to design your own look because every piece complements the others on the site.

I personally love to browse Revolve’s range of on-trend swim from brands like Devon Windsor, Beach RIOT and yes, Lovers + Friends. When I first saw this one-piece from the latter on the site, I thought it was covered in yellow flowers. I later realized it was actually decked out in lemons and fell head-over-heels for it.

You’ve probably seen suits from Solid & Striped all over the internet, so let this be the push you need to pick one up this summer. Their minimalist styles are timeless and chic, so they’re perfect if you’re looking for a suit to last more than a few summers. I’ve never tried a one-shoulder bikini before, but this pastel pick makes me want to give the style a try this summer. Yes, I will also be picking up a pair of the matching striped bottoms, too.

I always have room in my collection for another black string bikini. The lingerie giant just re-launched their swim collection, so it’s worth giving all the new styles a look. This pick has a sexy wrap-around detail at the waist and a super skimpy cut on the bottom.

Venus carries a full line of accessories and clothing, but I’m here gush specifically about their swimwear. They carry brands like Sports Illustrated as well as their own (massive) in-house range. You’ve probably tried a cheetah print bathing suit in the past, but have you ever considered an edgy snake-print option? If not, this one-piece suit from Sport’s Illustrated Swim should be your first foray into the trendy print.

Leave it to Zara to design some of the coolest suits on the web. I honestly don’t know why I’m so surprised. The rest of their selection of clothes, accessories and shoes is a) always on-trend and b) wildly affordable. This purple ruffled suit is definitely on the bold side of things, but that’s exactly why I love it so damn much.

If you’re anything like me, PrettyLittleThing is one of the first places you look when you’re on the hunt for a new mini dress or pair of jeans, but do not overlook their swimwear collection! If you thought this was another tie-dye suit, take a closer look at it. This bikini is actually marble printed—and I am obsessed. Pair with the matching bottoms and you’re Instagram-ready.

ASOS has become known across the web for its massive selection of inexpensive clothing, shoes, accessories and swimsuits. They also just acquired Topshop, so go get your shop on! This flirty yellow bikini is already in my cart, obviously. You can buy both of the pieces at the same time for easy shopping.

It’s no secret that Adore Me has one of the best size ranges on the web when it comes to underwear and lingerie, but you need to check out their swimsuits too! This floral balconette-style bikini is totally retro and comes in sizes up to a 4X.