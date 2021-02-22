The 12 Best Places To Shop Plus-Size Lingerie At Any Budget

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been wearing the same black lace bra and underwear set every date night for the last few months, it’s probably time to buy some new lingerie. Luckily, the lingerie market has been making leaps and bounds when it comes to offering size-inclusive lingerie you can shop online, so you don’t have to head in-store to find something that fits and flatters. Gone are the days when sexy pieces only went up to size XL—cheers to feeling like a smokeshow at any size!

Nothing is as intimate as the pieces you choose to wear underneath your everyday outfits, whether you’re planning to surprise a partner later or just want to look hot for yourself. That said, finding the right lingerie you love and feel comfortable in can be tricky, although sites like Savage X Fenty certainly go above and beyond to provide bigger bodies with options. Almost everything on the Savage X site comes in inclusive sizing, and it only takes one viewing of the most recent Savage X Fenty fashion show on Amazon Prime Video to learn that that sexy truly has no size in 2021. Thank you, Rih!

While I’m a fan of pretty much everything RiRi does, the best places to shop for plus-size lingerie online don’t stop on her site. LoveHoney, for instance, sells just about everything you need for a sexy night in with your boo, from sex toys and lube to sheer teddies and bra sets. Both Lane Bryant’s lingerie brand, Cacique, and the bra wizards at ThirdLove sell adorable matching sets that will make you feel cute and confident every time you wear them.

Don’t discount affordable alternatives like Pretty Little Thing, either! Their site is actually full of trendy lingerie that you can shop right now. Last but not least, there’s always tried-and-true AdoreMe, which even offers a monthly subscription service that lands a new bodysuit or bra on your doorstep every four weeks—plus a serious discount when shopping on the site.

To help you out on your search, I rounded 12 of the best places to shop plus-size lingerie below. Read on to discover your sexy new go-to.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty never fails when it comes to giving us super-sexy lingerie for everyone. This lavender lace bodysuit is one of the brand’s best-selling products—and for good reason. It comes in seven different colors and sizes up to 3X.

2. Adore Me

AdoreMe is another great go-to for lingerie, especially if you’re looking to stock up on a ton of new styles and really build yourself a lingerie wardrobe. You probably have a flew black sets already, so this sheer gray set may be a welcome change of pace.

3. Pretty Little Thing

Don’t overlook your fave fast fashion brands when it comes to lingerie! I spotted this electric 3-piece set from Pretty Little Thing and had to do a double-take. The more understated black colorway is already sold out (and this neon version is going fast!) so get your hands on it while you can or check out their other awesome lingerie options.

4. Oh La La Cheri

I wasn’t familiar with Oh La La Cherie before diving into the world of plus lingerie options, but it’s safe to say I’m fully obsessed with their chic, French-inspired aesthetic. When it comes to lingerie, dark red is officially the new black, so this lacy teddy checks all the right boxes. Plus, it’s available to shop via Nordstrom and comes in sizes up to 4X.

5. LoveHoney

We love a vintage-inspired pick! This cranberry-colored teddy is actually from LoveHoney, a site better known for their sex toys. That said, their lingerie selection is fire, so don’t sleep on their super-sexy options! This piece has supportive thick straps, a top with underwire and a contoured lace bodice that will hug your curves and make you feel like an old-school pin-up girl.

6. Cacique

Lane Bryant’s lingerie line, Cacique, is seriously so underrated. Just look at this longline balconette bra moment! I love the paneling, the floral print and matching panties, and I’d wear this on the reg just to remind myself I’m worth it. So cute!

7. Amazon

You really can find anything on Amazon, and so long as you shop legitimate storefronts and read reviews, you can totally luck out on lingerie. I love anything high-waisted, so this scalloped lace set from Rosabea is a real standout for under $20! If you’re not into the red wine colorway, it also comes in black.

8. Bare Necessities

Wait, you’re telling me you haven’t shopped Bare Necessities yet?! Girl, it’s time. They have everything from lingerie to swimwear from a myriad of beautiful brands, many of which are size-inclusive. I never knew how badly I needed a piece of dark green lingerie, but I am literally green with envy over anyone who gets this set from Seven ‘Til Midnight.

9. Torrid

Sometimes, keeping it simple really is the best way to go, and Torrid has a ton of undergarments with sexy lingerie-like details to make everyday life a little steamier. This black bralette features unlined, wireless cups for bonus comfort points when it’s time to hop into bed with your boo but you still want to flex.

10. Fig Leaves

Fig Leaves is especially great for anyone with a larger chest, as you can shop their lingerie in sizes that accommodate up to cup size GG+. Yes, even gals with big boobs can wear lingerie during the daytime! I’m a fan of any bodysuit that can just as easily be worn in bed as it can styled with a pair of jeans, and though the sheer lace cups on this little number would require some pasties underneath, don’t let the extra layering stop you from being a bad bitch!

11. ThirdLove

ThirdLove makes the perfect everyday lace bra, bar none. A balconette-style option offers a little more support compared to your basic t-shirt bra—and looks way more elegant. Having a coral option in your collection is a great way to add a little *spice* to your underwear drawer, and when paired with the matching underwear, you’ve basically got the world’s most comfortable lingerie set.

12. Hanky Panky

Ol’ faithful Hanky Panky are known for their lace thongs, but they do some lacy lingerie pieces in standard and plus sizing, too! A Leopard print bodysuit is always a good idea if you’re trying to make a statement with your lingerie, and this one has sexy design details (hello, crotchless design!) guaranteed to wow.