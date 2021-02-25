The 17 Best Places To Buy Jewelry Online, No Matter Your Budget

Scroll To See More Images

Here’s the thing: I love shoes and bags as much as the next gal, but I have a special place in my heart for jewelry. I am actually obsessed with my small collection. However, I also am also constantly on the hunt for something new and shiny to wear—luckily, I’ve rounded up a few of the best places to buy jewelry online so everyone can satisfy their inner magpie. Apologies in advance to your credit card.

While I’m no true jewelry collector, I do keep a few, simple pieces in my collection that I wear every single day. I actually have one gold chain necklace that I’ve only taken off once after owning it for an entire decade. If that’s not a commitment, I don’t know what is! While I don’t think I’ll ever grow tired of that necklace, I think I may need to update my usual rotation just a bit in 2021. Because the majority of my job is just browsing the web for the trendiest items ever, I feel that I have procured the best pieces from the best brands on the internet—and now I’m sharing them with all of you.

I’m talking everything from chunky gold hoops from The Accessory Concierge to luxe-feeling velvet chokers from Fraiser Sterling. Oh—and a chain necklace from everyone’s go-to brand for gold pieces, Mejuri. Whatever your style, I can almost guarantee that you’ll find your new favorite bracelet, necklace or pair of earrings on this list.

Read on to see a few of my faves and to find inspo for your next purchase. I can’t wait to see you rocking a bunch of these on the ‘Gram.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Pamela Love

New York-based brand Pamela Love makes stunning bracelets, earrings and necklaces that are classic and just a little bit unexpected. The prices vary, but they offer a few different types of jewelry including both on-trend fashion options and fine pieces for a little more coin. Their pieces are often plated in 14k gold that gives the look and feel of real gold, but at a way better price.

2. Mejuri

If you’re on the hunt for jewelry that’s the perfect combination of on-trend and timeless, Mejuri should be your go-to. Their fine jewelry pieces can be a bit on the pricier side—this delicate gold chain is made from 14k yellow gold and retails for just under $300—but the investment is honestly worth it. While Mejuri is best-known for their gold items, they also sell diamond, pearl and enamel options, too.

3. BaubleBar

Come to BaubleBar for the bright pieces, stay for the selection of fine earrings, necklaces, rings and much more. Most of their pieces are available for under 100 bucks, too—but look like they should be way more expensive. From colored enamel rings to simple gold chain necklaces, this site has all your bases covered.

4. Etsy

I don’t have to tell you that Etsy is the perfect place to find jewelry designed by a bunch of different indie brands and makers from all over the world. I count this pair of freshwater pearl earrings from Ohio-based brand ElleBrands as one of my new favorite discoveries on the site. ElleBrands offers a wide array of pieces in their shop, like gold butterfly pendant earrings and fun beaded bracelets, but you can scour Etsy for whatever style of jewelry you like best.

5. Zara

Yes, one of your all-time favorite clothing brands also makes some of the cutest jewelry available on the web. Zara’s accessory section is chock-full of trendy pieces like oversized chokers, beaded necklaces and plenty of pearls. The selection may look expensive, but the under $50-price point means that you can buy a few different pieces without breaking the bank.

6. Missoma

Missoma is the one of the official jewelry brands of cool-girls everywhere—even mega influencer Lucy Williams has collabed with them. They’re known for their gold jewelry, but the site honestly has tons of pieces that I think you’ll love. Even better? Most of them are priced under $300.

7. Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott designs feminine and sweet pieces for you to wear every single day without fail. They’ve become famous online for their selection of affordable and trendy fashion jewelry, but have since expanded into more delicate fine styles, too—you know, the kind that features real gold and actual diamonds.

8. LUV AJ

There’s a reason why everyone on your Insta feed has been loving LUV AJ recently. Their selection of blingy chain necklaces, rose gold hoop earrings and coin pendants were designed to become your wear-everywhere pieces. Founded by designer Amanda Jane Thomas in 2014, LUV AJ has become one of the most popular places to find pieces that you’ll wear now and love forever.

9. Made by Mary

Every one of the pieces designed by Made by Mary can be customized to fit your exact needs and specifications. Everything on the site would make the perfect gift for your loved one or as a little treat for yourself. Their pieces are nickel-free and the majority of them are gold-filled. This means that each piece contains 100 times (!) more gold than plated jewelry. Now that’s a gift I can get behind.

10. Swarovski

Oh, so you wanna looked blinged-out without totally breaking the bank? I recommend perusing Swarovski’s website. Sure, there are some pretty pricey earrings and rings for sale, but I was personally shocked to see just how many I could actually afford. Swarovski crystals aren’t technically diamonds, but they sure sparkle like them.

11. Accessory Concierge

Accessory Concierge was founded in 2013 to give shoppers a luxury experience at an affordable price point. Their selection of simple, wear-everywhere pieces are on-trend without being too in your face, so you’re guaranteed to find something that you love. None of their items contain lead and are instead made in more luxe-feeling metals like silver, gold and brass.

12. Sparklane

You look like you could use some new earrings. Maybe even a new ring? Either way, you can count on Sparklane’s affordable (a ton of their earrings are under $100) jewelry. Prepare to want to wear each of these delicate pieces every single day. I know I already have my eye on a few of the pieces.

13. Catbird

if mismatched earrings are more your vibe this season, Catbird has you covered. The New York-based brand went viral due to its stunning engagement and wedding band options (and a bracelet that gets welded on for the perfect fit). If you’re not looking for some kind of serious commitment, they also sell earrings available in singles or pairs.

14. Gorjana

So, you love classic jewelry but you’re looking for something new. Why not try Gorjana? They make both fashion and fine jewelry that is made to last. Much of their collection is priced under $100 (AKA: the perfect price point) but their more delicate come with a slightly higher price tag. Also, if you’re missing the charm bracelets that you had as a kid, Gorjana sells customizable options that don’t look childish at all.

15. Fraiser Sterling

I, quite simply, cannot get enough of Fraiser Sterling Jewelry. I have a few pieces from the brand in my own collection and It’s safe to say I will be adding more ASAP. Think of Fraiser Sterling as that trendy BFF who always wears pieces that you wish that you could steal for yourself—that’s the vibe. the Los Angeles-based brand offers a wide selection of both fashion and fine jewelry with prices that go all the way up to $2,000 bucks.

16. Lili Claspe

You’ve probably seen a bunch of celebs in one of Lili Claspe’s pieces without even realizing it. This SoCal-based brand was born when founder Stephie Tchamanian began making items by hand in her apartment. Her quirky designs have been spotted on plenty of famous fans, including Jamine Tookes and Candace Swanepoel. If it’s good enough for not one but two supermodels, it’s good enough for me!

17. Charming Charlie

If you’re looking for cute jewelry that’s always affordable, Charming Charlie is made for you. Yes, the jewelry is cute—but so are the rest of their accessories. We’re talking hats, masks and home goods, people! When I said these pieces wouldn’t break the bank, I meant it. The majority of their items retail for under $20. Whether you’re just starting to build out your collection or you’re a seasoned pro, you’re bound to find something that you love on their site, especially for a last-minute event!