It feels like every day a new skincare “must-have” comes around promising a clear, firm face. It can be tough to tell fact from fiction. But when it comes to peptides, we now know dermatologists and other experts love the stuff. So, we rounded up some of the best peptide serums for smoothing fine lines and increasing collagen. Note: there’s absolutely nothing wrong with aging and the term “anti-aging” is a little offensive, TBH. But just because we’re not ashamed of having wrinkles doesn’t mean we don’t want to have our best skin ever.

Peptides or polypeptides, help your skin by telling it to produce more collagen. It’s like lying to your skin that you’re younger than you actually are. That’s crucial because, after age 35, collagen production starts to slow down. Chemically, peptides are strings of amino acids that are often called the “building blocks” of your skin. Not only can they help smooth fine lines and wrinkles, but they can also protect against environmental damage from free radicals.

The most effective peptides are ones that you don’t rinse off your face, such as moisturizer, eye cream or serum. When the peptide trend first hit, prices were pretty steep. But now there are much more affordable, even drugstore, brands creating similar products, just with maybe less strength than you’d get from your a luxe brand. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Below, our favorites to get you started on your new peptide journey.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Radical Skincare is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Advanced Peptide Antioxidant Serum 15mL

This serum contains 12 anti-aging ingredients, like arganyl, which helps improve collagen production and argireline, which is a hexa peptide that actually helps to slow muscle contractions (like Botox in a bottle!). Thanks to the airless pump technology in the packaging, these ingredients will remain stable in your medicine cabinet, so you can be sure you’re really getting what you paid for. Plus, because this serum is packed with antioxidants, you’ll gain even more protection from the elements (UV rays, pollution) throughout the day. Right now, if you enter code SC20 at checkout, you can shave 20 percent off of the price. (Love that for you!)

Bliss.

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Serum

With both collagen and vitamin C, this serum is a two-for-one.

Dr. Roebuck’s.

Dr. Roebuck’s Ningaloo Copper Peptide Firming Serum

With the addition of plant-based hyaluronic acid, this serum helps skin retain moisture.

Elemis.

Elemis Peptide4 Antioxidant Hydra-Serum

A blend of Lotus flower milk, Saffron flower and Indian gooseberry leaves skin looking smooth.

Olay.

Olay Skin B3 + Peptides Wrinkle Correction Serum

The addition of vitamin B3 (niacinamide) helps even skin tone. Plus now it’s available in a fragrance-free formula.

StriVectin.

StriVectin Peptight Tightening & Brightening Face Serum

Hexapeptides and vitamin C-rich Australian Kakadu plum extract brighten skin.

The Inkey List.

The Inkey List Collagen Booster Firming Peptide Serum

This ultra-affordable serum is a favorite for the way it plumps skin and events out texture issues.

The Ordinary.

The Ordinary Buffet + Copper Peptides 1%

If you love the brand’s OG Buffet, you’ll go crazy for this upgraded version with copper peptides to improve skin health.