10 Top-Rated Leggings From Nordstrom You Can Definitely Justify Buying

I don’t know about you, but I’m not ready to wear what some on the Internet are calling “hard pants” again. My legs have been cozied up in leggings for an entire year now and I’m not about to re-enter the world in jeans anytime soon. In the spirit of buying even more “soft pants,” I found the best leggings at Nordstrom that come highly-recommended from experienced shoppers.

I like shopping at Nordstrom because I feel like I can always trust the quality of the brands. And the reviews don’t lie! You don’t have to take my word that these are Nordstrom’s best leggings—I went right to Nordstrom’s site and found the ones that received most positive ratings! The pair at the top of this list got the most positive ratings, and so on. That’s not to say that the leggings at the bottom of this list are bad at all—they still have hundreds of ratings from Nordstrom shoppers with multiple stars. Good enough for me!

The leggings on this list vary widely by price and brand. Some are a little expensive and others might cost less than your favorite cocktail. You may recognize some bigger brands as fan-favorites, while some you’ve probably never heard of. The variety of leggings on this list is also pretty vast, as “leggings” can refer to quite a few different things these days. Some leggings are meant for working out, while others are straight-up loungewear and some can even be dressed up for real-life wear. A few pairs on this list are so stylish that they’re even worth trotting out for date night or happy hour.

No matter what kind of leggings you’re looking for, one of these 10 pairs below will satisfy your needs. Get your wallet ready!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

A reviewer said that these Zella leggings were better than the Lululemon ones (and considerably cheaper, too!). Stretchy, moisture-wicking and mega-flattering, it’s no wonder that these have a whopping 7.K ratings and 4.5 stars on Nordstrom. Excuse me while I buy them in every color.

SPANX Faux Leather Leggings

Ready to hop on the leather legging trend? Check out this option from SPANX. You might only associate SPANX with shapewear, but these leggings have quite the following, too. These black glossy leggings are much stretchier than they look, so they’re the perfect transition from athleisure to “hard pants,” aka jeans. Nordstrom reviewers recommend that you order a size up for a more comfortable fit.

Hue Ultra Wide Waistband Leggings

These wide waistband leggings are made for lounging. With 2.1K ratings and 4.5 stars on Nordstrom, this closet staple is worth adding to your cart, especially since they’re less than $30. Reviewers say that the leggings aren’t see-through (like so many unfortunately are), but they do run a little long for all you shorties out there.

Two by Vince Camuto Leggings

If you want leggings that can be easily passed off as “black pants” for work (hey, we’ve all done it), these Vince Camuto leggings are your best bet. They hug your curves in all of the right places without looking too clingy. Reviewers say that these leggings are long-lasting and don’t ride down throughout the day.

Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout 7/8 Leggings

Sweaty Betty’s leggings have an impressive celeb following—Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba are all fans—and Nordstrom shoppers are also on the Sweaty Betty bandwagon. These Power Pocket leggings lift your butt and sculpt your legs while keeping up with your body during even intense workouts.

BP. High Rise Leggings

If you’re on the hunt for some statement-making patterned leggings, check out these stretch cotton leggings from BP. They boast an extra-high waistband and a breathable design, so you can wear them in any season. Plus, these leggings are only $12. Nope, that’s not a typo!

Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings

Turn heads in yet another pair of ultra-flattering leather leggings. A girl needs options, after all! These highly-rated leggings don’t dig into your skin and create a smooth silhouette, almost like shapewear. Reviewers do say that it can be a little difficult to get into these pants (also like shapewear!), but once they’re on, the fit is well worth it.

Nordstrom Go-To High Waist Leggings

Made for everyday wear, these classic black leggings from Nordstrom’s in-house line are comfy and soft, according to reviewers. The only downside is that they seem to be geared toward women with long torsos, so keep that in mind when you’re browsing if you prefer a low-to-mid-rise fit.

Alo High Waist Lounge Leggings

Whether you’re laying on the couch or doing your daily yoga flow, these soft pastel leggings are up to the task. Alo is a brand known for making high-quality athleisure designed to last years in your wardrobe, so these are def worth shelling out for.

SKIMS Rib Leggings

These leggings are perfect for your lazy Sunday Insta ‘fit. They look like chic thermal underwear and I mean that in the best way possible! These leggings come in petite, regular and plus sizes in five neutral colorways.

Beyond Yoga Midi High Waist Leggings

Calling all yogis (and athleisure fans!), these Beyond Yoga leggings are made for your downward dog poses or strolls through the park. They’re lightweight and breathable, so you’ll never overheat during hot yoga. Plus, they come in seven cute colorways.