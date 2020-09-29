50 Kitchen Gadgets Under $50 To Make You Feel Like A Professional Chef

Scroll To See More Images

They say a chef is only as good as the tools in their kitchen, and as someone who has recently developed a love of cooking, I can confirm this is 100% true. The right equipment can make or break your kitchen experience, but you don’t need to splurge to have everything you need. Some of the best kitchen gadgets are under $50, so you can stock up on a bunch and live out your chef fantasies on a budget.

Trust me, making a delicious meal is easy as long as you have the right tools to assist you. Need to do a good bit of chopping? Having the right knife and steady cutting board makes it so much easier. Not sure if your chicken is cooked through? A meat thermometer will quickly solve that problem. Plus, there are tons of fun kitchen gadgets that make cooking even more enjoyable. Unexpected, handy tools like a bread maker, a rice cooker and an air fryer will open up so many doors, allowing you to experiment even more in the kitchen. Think homemade sushi, healthy fried fish tacos, rye bread for sandwiches and so much more—all you need is enough storage space for your new tools!

Of course, gadgets and accessories are fun to play with, and can make your cooking experience more pleasant, but to really whip up a good meal, you also need to make sure your pots and pans are up to speed. You can easily get a perfect sear on a buttered scallop if you’re using a quality nonstick pan, and cast iron pans are perfect for seasoned steaks and chickens. Even if you’re looking to make something as simple as a smoothie, having the right blender will make the process much more seamless. See what I mean when I say it’s all about the tools you’ve got at the ready?

If you need to stock up, rest assured—everything you need is on this list. Read on to shop some of the best kitchen gadgets under $50 on the market, and step up your meal prep game for life.

1. Belgian Waffle Maker

Fact: Your kitchen isn’t complete without a waffle maker. Make delicious homemade waffles every weekend with this handy tool that comes with different temperature settings to make your waffle as crispy or as fluffy as you’d like.

2. Easy Strainer

Ditch your old-fashioned colander for this easy to use pot strainer, complete with grips on each side for no-fuss handling. Just place it over your pot, tilt and let the water strain out while your pasta stays in. With the pasta still in the pot, you can add sauce, meat, or other seasonings without getting too many dishes dirty.

3. Grill Master

If you love grilling but you live in a small space or a home without a backyard, then this nonstick grill pan is a must-add to your kitchen. Grill up chicken breasts, lamb chops, veggies and so much more using this super handy grill pan.

4. Mandoline

If you don’t have a mandoline in your kitchen, you are seriously missing out on one of the best time-saving tools out there. Slice perfectly even-sized zucchinis for roasting, carrots for a salad, potatoes to fry, tomatoes for your sandwiches and so much more.

5. Portable Drying Rack

If you’re cooking in a small space this roll-up drying rack is basically a kitchen essential. Let your veggies dry after washing them on here, or let your hand-wash only kitchen tools dry off here to leave room on your countertop for chopping, dicing and slicing.

6. Festive Bundt Pan

Get extra festive this fall by baking your pumpkin breads, banana loaves and autumnal bundt cakes in this botanical pumpkin loaf pan. Its the perfect pan to use for a potluck dinner or Friendsgiving celebration.

7. Foldable Knife Sharpener

You can have the best quality knives in the world, but they’ll only do their best job if you keep them sharp. This foldable knife sharpener is easy to store, easy to use and will keep all your blades in tip top shape.

8. Apple Corer

This apple corer may not be an absolute necessity in your kitchen, but it sure is helpful. Just stick the corer down the middle of your apple, twist, and pull out! Then you can eat your apple in full, slice it up, or easily dice it to use in a recipe.

9. Mash & Chop Duo

Why buy mutliple gadgets when you can get two products in one? We love this dual-sided chop and mash tool for mashing potatoes, crushing up graham crackers for a pie crust, breakup up ground meat for chili and so much more.

10. Uncork It

Never fumble with a manual corkscrew again thanks to this automatic wine opener. Not only does it uncork wine bottles in just seconds, it will even cut the foil for you. This wine opener works with both natural and synthetic corks

11. Microwave Cleaner

You could spray and scrub to clean your microwave or you can use this funny & very easy to use microwave cleaner. All you have to do is fill the cleaner with water, vinegar and lemon and let it steam in the microwave for 5-7 minutes.

12. Jar Openers

Never struggle with tough jars again thanks to this this jar opener that claims to work on all sizes of jars. Place it under your cabinet for easy access and grab it whenever you’re struggling with a tight lid.

13. Splatter Screen

This handy splatter screen is perfect for frying bacon, making homemade fries, pan-searing fish, or using any oil with a high smoke and splatter point. This splatter guard even comes with a folding handle for easy storage. Plus it’s dishwasher safe!

14. Meat Shredding Claws

These meat shredders will definitely come in handy on your next taco night. Sharper than a fork and easier to handle, your carnitas, barbacoa, or shredded chicken will come out looking like you picked it up from a restaurant.

15. Meat Thermometer

Take the guesswork out of making sure your steak, chicken, or fish is fully cooked with this meat thermometer. It even has a guide right on the thermometer so you don’t have to frantically Google the temperature of medium-rare steak as it appears on the screen.

16. Utensil Rest

You’d be surprised by how handy this silicone utensil rest & drip pad actually is while cooking. No more worrying about getting raw meat juices on your clean countertops or placing down the spatula on a potentially dirty surface.

17. Pizza Cutter Wheel

If homemade pizza is your thing, this pizza cutter wheel is a must-have in the kitchen. Compact, easy to use and easy to disassemble for cleaning, there’s nothing not to love about this gadget. Plus it comes with a protective blade guard to keep you safe.

18. Automatic Milk Frother

This automatic milk frother is perfect for making whipped coffee, iced and hot lattes, gently beating eggs, whipping up some hot chocolate or a matcha latte and so much more. The tool comes with two different types of whisks and three different speeds.

19. Compact Air Fryer

We love this air fryer not only because it cooks up healthier versions of your favorite fried food, but also because of it’s smaller size, perfect for your apartment kitchen. This model comes with temperature control, a non-stick fry basket and a recipe guide.

20. Veggie Dicer, Peeler & Spiralizer

Take all the grunt work out of your meal prep with this super handy, all-in-one vegetable dicer, peeler and spiralizer. This tool comes with 7 easy to change inserts including two different sized chopper blades and two spiralizer inserts give you the option of broad ribbons or thin spirals.

21. Swivel Cabinet Storage

Keeping your spices and condiments organized has never been easier thanks to this cabinet caddy that has a convenient pull out and swivel feature for easy access, even if it’s kept in the corner of your cabinet.

22. Immersion Blender

If you’re working in a small kitchen, this immersion blender is a great alternative to a countertop blender. You’ll be able to make refreshing smoothies, warming soups and so much more with just a press of a button on this handheld tool.

23. French Press

If you’re a coffee addict, no kitchen is complete without some sort of brewing machine, and a French Press certainly makes some of the best at-home coffee of any machine out there. It’s easy to use and brews up a quality cup every time.

24. Crepe Griddle

Why settle for regular old pancakes or waffles when you could be whipping up delicious crepes right at home? This crepe maker griddle comes with a batter spreader to easily make that perfect crepe shape and a recipe book for all the crepe inspo you could ever need.

25. Egg Cooker

Take the guesswork out of cooking hard or soft boiled eggs with this super handy egg cooker. You can cook seven eggs at a time on one of three settings: hard, medium or soft. Just turn it on, pop ’em in, and let this little egg cooker do its thing.

26. Multi-Treat Maker

This adorable little multi-treat maker will bring out your inner baker thanks to the various inserts that come with the tool. Just pour your mix in one of the six molded plates, keep an eye on the indicator light, and pop them out when ready.

27. Kabob Grilling Baskets

Skip the skewers until you’re ready to serve, thanks to these kabob grilling baskets that make grilling up veggies and meats easier than ever. The separate basket allows you to prepare separate dishes for vegetarians, or to suit the preference of each guest. Plus, the basket design makes for easy flipping to ensure a 360-degree cook.

28. Microwave Veggie Steamer

This microwave veggie steamer will cook up your broccoli, carrots, or string beans in just minutes, without the hassle of pots and pants. The closed top speeds cooking by recirculating heat, while ventilation holes keep veggies crisp by letting excess steam escape.

29. Compact Swivel Cheese Board

What’s better than a plain cheese board? A cheese board that swivels in and out for a gorgeous display now and compact storage later. The multi-level sections help organize your cheese display and the storage drawer for cheese knives is a nice touch.

30. Automatic Stirrer

Give your arm a break with this automatic stirrer, complete with a built-in timer. Perfect for recipes that call for constant stirring, all you need to do is place it in your pan with any simmering or low-heat liquid, set the timer, and go about your business until it’s ready.

31. Berry Buddy

Wash all your berries at once in this easy-to-use berry buddy. Just place all your fruit in the top bowl, rinse, and let it drain out the bottom compartment. Plus, the stonewash material will look great in your kitchen.

32. Wine-Chilling Coasters

If you’re the type to accidentally let your glass of freshly poured wine sit out for a bit too long, these chilling coasters are perfect for you. Keep the coasters in the freezer and place your wine glass in the divot to keep it cool. Glasses that fit the coasters are included!

33. Avocado Hugger

Keep your avocados looking fresh with these handy avocado hugger tools. Avocados turn brown when exposed to oxygen, so to keep yours green, just stretch them over your sliced open avocado and remove it when you’re ready to eat.

34. Cold Brew Maker

Give your hot coffee maker a break in warmer temps and switch over to this cold brew maker. It’s a quick and easy way to get your iced coffee fix, without spending an arm and a leg at your local coffee shop.

35. Microwave Pasta Cooker

Looking for a quick dinner fix? This microwave pasta maker is the perfect way to cook up perfect al dente pasta in just minutes. Just measure pasta, add water, cook in the microwave, and drain pasta all in one easy-to-use container.

36. Herb Stripper

Never pick your herbs by hand again, and save a ton of time in the kitchen using this herb stripper. This tool comes with nine different-sized holes to fit herbs and leaves like kale, thyme, rosemary, basil, parsley and more.

37. Lemon & Lime Juice

Using a lemon and lime juicer for your drinks, your sauces, salad dressings, and more will completely change your life. No more sticky fingers or tired hands, this tool takes out all the grunt work out of juicing and ensures the most citrus-y goodness possible in your recipe.

38. Corn-On-The-Cob Stripper

If you’re the type that prefers their corn off the cob, you’re going to love this handy kitchen tool. De-kernel your cob before you cook or after, there’s no wrong way to use the device. Just push the corncob through the peeling tool and twist it to get delicious corn kernels.

39. 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer

Getting the perfect avocado slice for your toast, your tacos and everything in between has never been easier thanks to this fool-proof avocado slicer. Cut your avocado in half using the built-in knife, remove the pit with the built-in pitter, and slice!

40. Pineapple Corer & Peeler

Instead of buying the over-priced precut pineapple chunks, try your hand at coring and peeling a whole pineapple, with some help from this handy kitchen tool. Just twist the blade down and into the pineapple and pull it back up for perfect pineapple rings.

41. Fruit Infusion Pitcher

Level up your drinking water with this fruit infusion pitcher. Open slots in the center rod let your fruit of choice naturally combine with the liquid. Stuff it with oranges and grapefruits, mangoes and pineapples, or even cucumber and basil. The world is your oyster.

42. Food Vacuum Sealer

This food vacuum sealer is perfect for storing marinating meats, fruits and veggies, or even snacks you want to keep fresh. This model comes with two convenient settings: One for dry food and one for wet food.

43. Strawberry Huller & Tomato Corer

This huller and corer is perfect for removing the stem, leaves, and as much of the middle of the strawberry as you want to fill it with whipped cream, chocolate, and more. It’s a manual tool, so you can remove as much of the middle of the strawberry or tomato as you want.

44. Utensil & Tablet Holder

When counter space in your kitchen is limited but you rely on your iPad to reference your recipes, you need all the two-for-one-products you can get. Store all of your cooking utensils and display your tablet in this convenient utensil and tablet holder.

45. Salad To-Go

Keep your lunch fresh AF with this to-go salad container, complete with compartments for your lettuce toppings, and dressing. Keeping all of the ingredients separate until lunchtime ensures they’ll stay fresh and unwilted.

46. Fruit Keg Tapping Kit

Get fresh fruit juice straight from the source with this fruit keg tapping kit. The kit comes with the shank and faucet so you can turn watermelons, honeydew, cantelope or any other large-sized fruit into a keg. Bonus points if you combine the juice with the alcohol of your choice after.

47. Split Pie Pan

Can’t decide between baking pumpkin or apple pie this season? Make both with this split pie pan that lets you bake two different flavored pies at once. It’s non-stick for easy removal and a removable divider keeps the two pies from touching.

48. Press and Measure Herb Infuser

Create your own flavored oils with this press and measure herb infuser. Try rosemary-infused olive oil or chili-infused sesame oil. The options are endless and the infused oils will add serious flavor to any recipe you whip up in the kitchen.

49. Ceramic Porter Bowl

Safely take your food on the go with this ceramic lunch bowl. The bowl comes with a protective silicone wrap, rigid plastic lid and snap-tight silicone strap so you can rest assured there will be no spillage in your bag on the way to work or school.

50. Lightsaber Ice Tray

Why make boring old ice cubes when you could make ice in the shape of a Lightsaber?? The tall and narrow shape of the Lightsaber is actually perfect for tall glasses and water bottles, not to mention it looks super cool.