The Best Human Hair Wigs for Wind-In-Your-Hair Realness

Ever since I first started wearing extensions, I’ve always believed that you don’t have to spend a gargantuan amount of money on high-quality hair, which is why I always opt for some of the best human hair wigs—but more on that later. In college, I spent a lot of time scrolling through hundreds of hair vendor sites and Youtube reviews to find options that offered quality inside my frugal budget. After some trial and error, and discovering some of my most beloved units without going bankrupt, I decided to swear by this philosophy indefinitely. Still, I tested my new standard by purchasing a $500 unit that barely lasted a month. Now I know that even the best human hair wigs aren’t above my price range.

Today, there are more affordable human hair wig vendors than I can keep up with for luxurious human hair units. Spend hours going down a YouTube or Reddit rabbit hole or simply browse your go-to human hair wig websites—you’ll soon discover there’s no reason to spend a month’s worth of bills on your next ‘do. Even you’re only looking to spend less than $100 (give or take) on a new unit, you’re not limited to the traditionally cheaper synthetic options.

And just in case you don’t believe me, I’ve rounded up a list of 15 the best human hair wigs that will make you feel like you’re walking in slow motion with a cool breeze running through your strands. Keep scrolling and prepare to be amazed—and prepare to whip out your credit card, too. These hairstyles will be hard to resist.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

iSEE Short Bob Wig 150%

If you’re looking to spring into summer with a new look, this chic bob human hair wig is exactly what you’ve been looking for. This frontal unit features a ton of parting space, making it easy to play with different looks.

Hermosa Lace Front Human Hair Wig 220% Density

An affordable, voluminous human hair wig may be nearly impossible to come by, but this 220% density unit puts that myth to rest. This top-rated Amazon human hair wig, which also features a pre-plucked hairline, requires minimal customization to look flawless.

Kun Gang Straight Highlight Wig

If you regularly check Youtube for the best steals in beauty, you may have seen Aaliyah Jay’s review of this affordable Amazon wig. 2020 is slowly but surely turning into the year of the blonde highlights, and this unit is by far one of the best affordable ones out there (and is totally worth adding on an extra $35 onto your wig spending limit).

Releek Human Hair Deep Wave Lace Frontal Wig

Available in lengths ranging from 10 inches to 26 inches, this wig features a beautiful curl pattern that you can’t resist. According to fans, it looks good both wet or dry, giving you more styling options.

Sooola Body Wave Wig With Bangs

The best thing about rocking a bang wig is you don’t have to worry about customizing the hairline to make the unit look more realistic. This deluxe human hair wig is both beginner and budget-friendly.

Liwihas Silky Brazilian Straight Human Hair Wig

If you’re not sold on wavy hair with straight bangs, another long-haired bang unit worth trying is this wig by Liwihas.

Liwihas Lace Pixie Cut Wig

There’s just something about a pixie cut that says “I have arrived.”This affordable unit says that and so much more.

SUYYA Lace Front Blonde Bob Wig

We can look forward to two classic styles when the weather warms up: blonde hair and bob cuts. It’s only right that we have the option to get the best of both worlds, and this affordable unit allows just that. Also, if you want to practice coloring hair at home (specifically using the ever so beginner-friendly watercoloring method), this unit is perfect for a test-drive.

CYNOSURE Lace Front Human Hair Wig

Though curly wigs may require more maintenance than other hair textures, there is no denying that curly human hair wig units have the extra personality that their straight-haired counterparts lack. Don’t believe me—just take a look for yourself.

Kun Gang Transparent Deep Part Wig

When I clicked on Lala Milan’s hilarious review of the wig, I was expecting to be entertained but not so much wowed by this affordable wig. Lala agrees that the wig is a must-have, and it has changed her mind about the $1000 wigs that she’s grown accustomed to.

Mayvenn Jazzy Jasmine Wig

If you’re looking for a wig that doesn’t require a Ph.D. in plucking, bleaching knots, etc., it may be in your best interest to invest in this ready-to-wear wig from Mayvenn. So long as your budget permits, spending the extra coins on this wig will save you time and stress in the long run.

NaBeauty Short Lace Virgin Hair Wig

Finding the perfect short wig can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you’re dead set on sticking to a pretty tight budget. Luckily, NaBeauty allows you to pick the specifications of your next short hair unit from the hair texture (i.e., loose wave, curly, kinky, etc.) to lace type (i.e., HD, 360, full, etc.) for a reasonable price.

Afsisterwig Adriana Pixie Cut Human Hair Lace Wig

If you’re a little more advanced when it comes to short wigs and are open to spending a bit more on the specifications that you desire most, this wig allows you to choose the perfect cap size, cap construction, and density to your liking.

Supernova Ombre Color Bob Wig

Ombre blonde is another excellent way to go if going full-on blonde seems like a bit much for your liking.

Asteria Hair Curly Lace Front Wig

As you may be able to tell, we’re huge fans of curly units, especially if they are affordable. Though good quality curly hair wigs can run you a pretty penny, this Asteria unit has some of the prettiest ringlets we’ve seen on a wig, period. Take a look at this step by step installation video if you don’t believe us.