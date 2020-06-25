27 Lowkey Hand Sanitizers Made by Some of Our Favorite Beauty Brands

When we first hunkered down on safer-at-home orders, it was pretty much impossible to find essentials at the store such as toilet paper and cleaning supplies. It’s gotten a little easier but hand sanitizer is one product that is still continually sold out. Well, did you know some of the best hand sanitizer is actually coming from beauty brands now? It’s true. Both luxury and indie brands have added hand sanitizer to their offerings and most (if not all) are donating to those in need, too.

We rounded up some of our favorite hand sanitizers made from beauty brands that are available to purchase—for now. Grab them before they sell out. Each includes at least 60 percent alcohol, which is the minimum amount the CDC recommends. (This isn’t the time for alcohol-free varieties!) Many also include hand-softening ingredients in addition to germ-fighters to give your hands a little care.

Of course, hand sanitizer doesn’t replace hand washing. When you get home or find a bathroom, wash up for at least 20 seconds. But in a pinch when you’re somewhere without access to soap and water, these are clutch for keeping your hands as germ-free as possible. But still, don’t touch your face.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Biossance Squalane Hand Sanitizer

This hydrating hand sanitizer contains 70 percent ethyl alcohol to kill germs, as well as sustainable squalane and vegan glycerin to replenish the skin’s moisture barrier. The brand is also donating 1,000 units to Operation Dignity and the Zuckerberg SF General Hospital.

Public Goods Hand Sanitizing Spray

This Colorado-made hand sanitizer not only features 65 percent organic ethyl alcohol, but also cinnamon leaf oil, and botanical essences of juniper berry, lavender and rosebud.

Orly Hand Sanitizer Spray

This nail polish brand is now selling a 4-pack of hand sanitizers with essential ingredients including 75 percent isopropyl alcohol.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Touch Hand Sanitizer Spray

100 percent of profits from the sales will directly benefit Bayada Home Health Care. It contains 80 percent alcohol and that same Sol scent you know and love and is available May 8.

Megababe Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer

Founder Katie Sturino had already created this hand sanitizer before lockdown but now it’s flying off the shelves faster than ever. Squeaky Clean features 62 percent plant-based alcohol, as well as marula oil, sweet almond oil and aloe.

Skylar Hand Sanitizer Gel

This yummy fragrance brand’s hand sanitizer gel is 62 percent alcohol plus notes of jasmine tea and lemon leaves.

Lather Hand Sanitizer With Moisturizing Aloe

This clean beauty brand’s hand sanitizer features moisturizing aloe vera and antioxidant-rich green tea extract with the 65 percent alcohol.

Hempz Triple Moisture Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer

With 63 percent ethanol alcohol and hemp seed oil, Hempz’s hand sanitizier hydrates as it kills germs.

By Humankind Hand Sanitizer

Clean self-care brand By Humankind launched its hand sanitizer (in grapefruit and unscented) in eco-friendly aluminum bottles.

Clark’s Botanicals Hand Sanitizer

This skincare brand switched its production to hand sanitizer with 71 percent ethyl alcohol.

Truly Hand Sanitizer Germ Killin’ Gel

This vegan beauty brand normally sells body polish, acne-fighters and body butter, but its hand sanitizier isn’t to be missed. It has 70 percent alcohol and an aloe vera blend.

Tonymoly Aloe Chok Chok 62% Alcohol Hand Sanitizing Gel

This K-beauty favorite‘s hand gel contains 62 percent alcohol as well as aloe water and witch hazel to leave skin moisturized.

Herbivore Botanicals Hand Hero

After donating to frontline workers, Herbivore’s 75 percent alcohol hand purifying gel will be available to consumers starting May 11. (The first 1,000 e-commerce orders gets one free with a purchase.)

Bath & Body Works Maui Mango Mai Tai Pocketbac

This OG favorite features 68 percent alcohol and all your favorite fragrances.

Paul Mitchell Hand Sanitizer Spray

After donating to high-need groups, this iconic haircare brand has rolled out its 80 percent alcohol hand sanitizer spray to the masses.

Nectar Premium Gel Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera

70 percent ethyl alcohol kills germs and aloe vera moisturizes.

Neat Hand Sanitizing Gel

Nomad Haircare recently got into the hand sanitizing game. Neat contains 62 percent alcohol and moisturizing aloe vera gel.

St. Rose Shield Rinse-Free Wash

Luxury fragrance brand St. Rose launched this refillable hand sanitizer with 80 percent organic sugar cane ethanol for germ-fighting and sustainable Australian sandalwood for scent.

Nala Free-From Hand Sanitizer

Natural deodorant brand Nala rolled out a hand sanitizer with 63 percent isopropyl alcohol, as well as eucalyptus, tea tree, and manuka oil. Get one free with a $75 purchase.

SpaRitual Hand Sanitizer Spray

Sustainable vegan beauty brand, SpaRitual is producing 75 percent alcohol-based hand sanitizers with a charitable spin.

CHI Organic Gardens Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer

Haircare brand CHI launched aloe vera-infused hand sanitizer with 77 percent ethyl alcohol.

Augustinus Bader The Hand Sanitizer

On May 9, this luxe skincare brand is rolling out a free hand sanitizer as part of its #SmallActs campaign. You can redeem your bottle on the Augustinus Bader website (just pay shipping fee) or send to a loved one.

Oars + Alps Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Spray

This cute pocket hand sanitizer from clean skincare brand Oars + Alps contains 71 percent ethyl alcohol to kill germs and Vitamin E to moisturize.

American Provenance Hand Sanitizer

Clean your hands from germs on the go with this natural deodorant brand’s new hand sanitizer.

MAAPILIM Hand Sanitizer

Slow down and take in the soothing essential oil scent of this hand sanitizer, formulated with aloe vera, bergamot oil, jasmine oil, cedarwood oil and 70 percent alcohol.

NxN Beauty Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel

Subtly scented with sweet vanilla and golden honey notes, this refreshing hand sanitizer not only kills germs without the offensive alcohol smell, but it also doesn’t over-dry.

Type:A The Protector

68 percent alcohol fights germs and the scent of fresh eucalyptus and spice makes your hands smell amazing.

The Protector $5.99 buy it

