Next-Level Nourishing Hand Masks Your Dry Skin Deserves Right Now

Whether masking is an absolutely vital part of the skincare process is relative to the person. Some of us are happy to cleanse, tone and moisturize and others prefer throwing serums, eye creams, and futuristic tools—like an LED mask—into the mix. Personally, we count ourselves part of the group that believes the unnecessarily extra, but ultimately beneficial, parts of our routine are what makes it worth doing. And more often than not, hand masks definitely make the cut.

No, they’re not nearly as popular as the ones we put on our face, but come winter, are they not a little slice of hydrating heaven? When you’ve washed your hands dozens of times to avoid catching the office cold, braved the snow to grab lunch and touched the gross subway railing daily, your hands are left dryer than sandpaper. Yes, there are also hand creams to grab when in-between hand washes, but rarely do they offer the kind of moisture that truly lasts all day.

In other words: we just gave you an excuse to put down the phone, throw on some mitts and pretend you’re in the middle of a spa, living your best life. Ahead, the best and most cost-effective hand masks to keep in your bathroom.

Elixir Premium Lab Moisturizing Gloves Hand Mask

A K-beauty hand mask infused with 9 different botanicals to deeply penetrate and repair dry skin.

Farmskin Fresh Food For Skin Nourishing Hand Mask

An essence-filled mask infused with concentrated mango extract to help nourish and firm the skin.

Gloves in a Bottle Shielding Lotion-2 Pack

If gloves aren’t your vibe, this rich and nourishing cream designed for people with eczema and psoriasis offers the same benefits.

LAPCOS Hand Mask

Protective ceramides and coconut milk deliver moisture to the skin and keep it locked in.

TONYMOLY I’m Lovely Peach Hand Mask-5 Pack

Peach extract delivers hydration and brightening benefits to dry skin.

Wini Beauty Repair Hand Mask-5 Pack

If you’re dealing with hard callouses and severe flaking, this intensive mask promises to transform your skin with cannabis sativa seed oil, collagen, shea butter, vitamin E and 10 plant extracts.

CNF Moisture and Softening Hand Mask

Shea butter and other natural extracts are included in this ultra-affordable hand treatment.

innisfree Special Care Hand Mask

A slew of herbal extracts is included in this soothing hand mask.

Iroha Nature Nourishing Cannabis Hemp Seed Oil Hand Treatment

If you’re sick of using hand cream every other hour, incorporate this hand mask into your self-care routine, as CBD is enriched with fatty acids that will help strengthen the skin barrier.

Kocostar Hand Moisture Pack-10 Pack

This K-beauty mask is enriched with a hodge-podge of softening and moisturizing ingredients including shea butter, argan tree kernel oil, mango extract, and western rose extract.

Sephora Collection Hand Mask

The rose option from this collection of affordable hand masks targets soothing the skin and providing ample moisture.

Aveeno Repairing Cica Hand Mask

Cica, short for cicatrization, refers to the process in which tissue under the skin repairs itself after injury. By confining your hands to these masks for 10 minutes, you’re intensifying that process with the help of moisturizing ingredients like glycerin and shea butter.

Nails Inc. Shine Bright Moisturising & Anti-Aging Hand Mask

Made with collagen and multivitamins, the insides of these decorative hand masks work to smooth, hydrate and brighten chapped hands.

Dr. Jart+ Dermask Hand Hydrating Mask

In addition to a specially formulated essence for softening hands, there’s also a phyto-keratin ingredient for treating the cuticles and nail beds.

Le Mini Macaron Sweet Mandarin Hand Mask

This food-grade hand mask softens the hands using a tasty mix of mandarin orange, fig and ginkgo biloba extracts.

Karuna Age-Defying Hand Mask-4 Pack

A mask and serum in one that can be best described as a much-needed spa appointment, just for your dry, chapped hands.

Lush Golden Handshake Hot Hand Mask

Though this isn’t a paper mask, the avocado and argan oil mixture does thicken once mixed with water, creating a creamy lotion that can sit on the hands for up to 15 minutes.

Dermovia Dry Mask Waterless Hand Mask

No sticky residue to be found in these mitts made with over 80 percent active ingredients to hydrate and penetrate your outer layers for more lasting results.

