15 Free Online Workouts You Can Do At Home Or Anywhere Else

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know about you, but walking and running outside or making up my own at-home workouts gets a little old after a while. Don’t get me wrong—Fresh air is always great and sometimes doing a freestyle exercise routine to Taylor Swift songs is ideal. However, spicing up the workout circuit is essential on days I just want someone else to guide me (and without having to pay for a personal trainer). Enter: the best free online workout videos, because there are enough bills to pay already.

Right now, the Internet is a Mary Poppins bag of exercise methods to try. (Even Billy Blanks, an actual workout legend, made a resurgence!) As far as I’m concerned, that’s all the reason I need to get moving and go down a YouTube rabbit hole of TaeBo, yoga, dance, kickboxing and every other workout videos I can get my hands, er, eyes on. If your workout routine is as stale as mine, here is just a small fraction of the best free online workouts you can press play and follow from your living room.

Pro-tip: Depending on the type of workout, you may want to secure simple exercise equipment. Nothing too hefty though—I’m talking small-space friendly items like a yoga mat, foam roller or hand weights. Once you’ve got a miniature at-home gym set-up, you’re ready to try just about every free workout video on the Internet right now. So let’s get moving, shall we?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Chloe Ting

This abs and full-body workout from Chloe Ting needs absolutely no equipment. Plus, her Youtube channel is full of healthy snack ideas along with amazing workouts.

Tiffany Roth

You’ll never want to skip leg day again once you have Tiffany Roth as your guide.

The Fitness Marshall

Shake that groove thang with this cardio dance workout with head-to-toe benefits.

Tone It Up

The Tone It Up squad never disappoints with workout circuits that will get your blood pumping every. single. time.

Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty brings the ballet studio to your living room with this 45-minute ballet bootcamp workout.

Blogilates

A sweat-inducing arm workout you don’t need dumbbells to follow—and one that’s also small apartment friendly.

Yoga With Adriene

If you want to slow things down, Yoga With Adriene is the ideal online destination for yoga and meditation.

Pamela Rief

No equipment needed to shred this 10-minute ab blast on your living room floor.

GymRa

Prepare to feel the burn with this 45-minute workout focused on the butt, legs and thighs.

BodyFit By Amy

Dust off your dumbbells for this full-body workout.

TAE BO “For Real”

A high-energy, full-body cardio and martial arts-inspired workout that will definitely make you sweat.

Fitness Blender

A high intensity interval training (also known as “”HIIT”) workout that requires zero equipment and comes with lower impact modifications.

Jeanette Jenkins

Thanks to Jeanette Jenkins’ videos and Hollywood Trainer Club program, you can get trained by the same person who works with a slew of celebs including Pink, Tia Mowry and Kelly Rowland.

Crossfit

Crossfit’s YouTube channel is a treasure trove of low-cost ways to put together a circuit workout at home.

Fit Body By Ashley

Um, you had me at “Dance like Queen B!” This free at-home workout is bound to be effective and fun.

A version of this article originally appeared in April 2020.