9 Gross But Gratifying Foot Peels to Try Before Stepping Out This Summer

Scroll To See More Images

I can’t remember the last time I was in a nail salon. You probably don’t either. Or maybe you do because the time away has been particularly difficult, despite saving major coin over the past few months. But now that Shot Girl Summer is basically here and the number of reopened salons is on a very slow uptick — oh, and the fact that we’ll be able to actually our houses this year — your feet are probably still in winter mode and in need of the best foot peel products to get them back into shape.

I’m talking calluses, flaking, and skin that sounds like straight-up sandpaper because they’ve been hiding under thick socks for the past year (and perhaps have been neglected in the midst of your low-key, stay-at-home beauty routine.)

For many (including my mom), foot masks, foot peels or whatever else you want to call them are the must-have lifesaver for open-toe shoe season. Whether it’s a stylish slip-on bootie or basic wrap, all of them contain an insulated formula of exfoliants (alpha-hydroxy acids, beta-hydroxy acids, botanical extracts, etc.) that go beneath the skin surface to encourage dead cells to naturally fall off. Is it kind of gross to watch your skin shed off like a snake? Well, yes, but it’s oddly satisfying too. IYKYK. Scroll through below to check our favorite foot peeling masks to get those tootsies of your ready for sandal season.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Baby Foot Feet Exfoliating Peel

This infamous cult-favorite Baby Foot peel, takes as long as one week for peeling to begin, but trust us, the results make it so worth the wait.

Lavinso Foot Exfoliation Peeling Mask

No scrubbing needed to reap the benefits of this dry skin buster made with safe and effective botanical ingredients.

TonyMoly Changing Magic Foot Peel Shoes

After immersing your flaky, dry feet into these booties for one hour to one hour and a half, expect for dead skin cells naturally coming off your feet in about four days.

Patchology PoshPeel™ PediCure

This is a no-nonsense peel for people with more than a few calluses and skin that sounds like sandpaper. Its insulated formula includes exfoliating salicylic acid and lactic acid, and moisturizing panthenol and castor oil.

Holler and Glow Purrfect Pedi Body Mask

This stylish sock mask isn’t just a pretty face. On the inside, you’ll find alpha-hydroxy acids that go to work exfoliating the skin to soften and reduce calluses and reduce dryness.

Earth Therapeutics Purifying Charcoal Gentle Peeling Foot Mask- 2 Pack

Make sure you’re not wearing nail polish when you slip into these foot masks infused with tea tree oil and a blend of alpha-hydroxy acids to exfoliate, soften and protect the skin against inflammation.

Barefoot Scientist Reboot Revitalizing Foot Peel

Think of this scientifically formulated mask as a facial for your feet. Lactic and glycolic acids speed up exfoliation while a trio of fruit extracts tone, brighten, and soothe the skin and allantoin boosts absorption of all these ingredients.